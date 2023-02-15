U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.75
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,017.00
    -104.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,563.75
    -67.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.30
    -10.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    -0.66 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -6.60 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0760
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,127.40
    +382.49 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.05
    +11.63 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,482.10
    -120.67 (-0.44%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

Atlanta-Based ICP Production Centre Plans Expansion From 30,000 Square-Feet to 60,000 By March 2024

·2 min read

With the expansion to 60,000-square-feet, the ICP Production Centre is poised to transform Georgia's film and television industry through even greater access to state-of-the-art equipment and world-renowned entertainment and event companies.

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the grand opening of the ICP Production Centre, In Concert Productions founder, Jay Rabbit, has been looking at expansion opportunities. The 30,000-square-foot facility is set to double in size by March 2024. The 60,000-square-foot facility is predicted to offset production costs while creating jobs for the nation's skilled engineers, effectively delivering world-class production services to the Hollywood of the South.

Rabbitt founded In Concert Productions (ICP) in the late 1970s. While the company was built on providing expert sound production and audio services, ICP quickly scaled into a full-service event production company. They have since been the go-to production company for world-renowned events, corporations, and TV syndications—from the 1996 Olympics and Coca-Cola to long-standing television shows like Family Feud.

According to Rabbitt, ICP's success stems from a commitment to being a one-stop service provider. "We provide an experience that the clients in LA and New York are used to getting. We make it easy for them," he explains. The ICP Production Centre was inspired by a deep desire to provide focused, specialized audio services without scaling back ICP's full-service capabilities.

As a leading logistics and warehousing presence in the Atlanta market, the 30,000-square-foot ICP Production Centre gives the Atlanta film and television industry access to local audio, staging, and lighting services. In-house partnerships include industry giants such as All Access, SoCal Rentals, and Atomic. By sharing resources, personnel, and strategies, these companies provide exceptional value, service, and quality work across the southeastern United States.

"Atlanta's always been a strange market for production. It's a big city, but it hasn't really provided the level of production that people from New York, LA, Chicago, and around the world expected. One of the reasons we started the ICP Production Centre was so that there would be the people and equipment in stock, here in town, when people needed it." — Jay Rabbitt

With the expansion to 60,000-square-feet, the ICP Production Centre is poised to transform Georgia's film and television industry through even greater access to state-of-the-art equipment and world-renowned entertainment and event companies. For more information about In Concert Productions and the ICP Production Centre, visit https://icpatlanta.com.

About In Concert Productions

In Concert Productions (ICP) is a full-service event production company specializing in corporate, broadcast, and special events in the southeastern United States.

Press Contact:

Jay Rabbitt
(404) 355-7943
http://icpatlanta.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-based-icp-production-centre-plans-expansion-from-30-000-square-feet-to-60-000-by-march-2024--301746899.html

SOURCE In Concert Productions

Recommended Stories

  • Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares last year

    Musk donated about 11.6 million shares between August and December last year, according to the filing, which did not say which organization or organizations were the recipients. The world's second-richest person now owns around 13% of Tesla. Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking details on which charity or charities got the donations.

  • Airbnb earnings: Stock pops after key guidance beat, no plans for layoffs

    Airbnb reported its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 14 after the bell that beat expectations.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • Salesforce yields to activist pressure with harsh new policies for engineers, salespeople

    Salesforce is looking at new ways to cut costs as activist investors continue to put pressure on the company. Today, Insider was reporting that the company is implementing much stricter performance measurements for engineering, with some salespeople being put under pressure to quit or succumb to harsh performance policies of their own. This is consistent with what sources have been telling TechCrunch.

  • Ford Halts Output of F-150 Lightning EV Due to Battery Issue

    The Detroit-area factory where the Lightning is built has been idle since the start of last week, a company spokeswoman said. The auto maker said it would delay shipping trucks to dealers while it examines the problem.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays

  • J&J Must Face Baby Powder Suit by 24-Year-Old Dying of Cancer

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can no longer use bankruptcy to block a trial in California over claims its baby powder caused the deadly cancer of a 24-year-old man, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays

  • How business is already using ChatGPT and other AI tech

    Since its launch in November ChatGPT a number of industries are using, or considering using the AI bot for tasks ranging mortgages to diagnosing the common cold.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Comcast 'Customer Service' Leads to Another Scandal

    To be fair, it's more of a nonservice issue that has the cable and internet company's customers (and maybe the FCC) angry.

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Restructures To Save Billions?

    Exxon stock hit an all-time high on Friday. The stock is up almost 7% for the year, but does it have room to run?

  • The AI chatbot phenomenon is now making waves in China, too

    Investors are watching closely to see whether and how Beijing’s heavy hand might stymie ChatGPT clones in China.

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • SAP is laying off 224 Bay Area employees

    Two weeks after the company announced it would be laying off 2.5% of its workforce, it unveiled just how many it would cut in the Bay Area.

  • Kroger, Albertsons narrow range of stores they'll sell to 250-300, report says

    Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. have narrowed down their planned number of stores they’ll divest as part of planned merger.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Oracle (ORCL) Enters Into a Strategic Partnership With Uber

    Oracle (ORCL) Cloud Infrastructure looks to change the way how people, products and services move across places with their partnership with Uber.

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.