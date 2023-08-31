Atlanta Fed's Bostic favors holding rates steady for now

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Thursday that he doesn’t believe interest rates need to be raised further, but that the central bank should hold them at heightened levels since inflation is still too high.

"I feel policy is appropriately restrictive," Bostic said at a conference in Cape Town, South Africa. "I think we should be cautious and patient and let the restrictive policy continue to influence the economy, lest we risk tightening too much and inflicting unnecessary economic pain."

Bostic added the caveat that that does not mean he’s in favor of cutting rates anytime soon.

"Inflation in the United States is still too high," he said. "The battle against inflation has seen significant progress…but it's essential that it be brought all the way back to our target."

The Fed voted in July to raise rates for the 11th time since March 2022 in what may be the first of two rate hikes that officials have penciled in for the remainder of the year. Rates now stand in a range of 5.25%-5.5%.

Minutes from the Fed’s July policy meeting revealed that a couple of participants indicated they favored leaving rates unchanged.

That may have included Bostic, a non-voting member of the FOMC this year. Bostic told Yahoo Finance in an interview in June that he thought the Fed should hold interest rates steady at then levels of 5%-5.25% through at least the end of this year to better judge the impact of the hikes on the US economy.

On Thursday Bostic said he is encouraged by recent inflation data, pointing to the consumer price index in July and noting that after stripping out volatile food and energy prices, so-called core CPI rose at just a 1.9% annualized rate.

That matched its increase from June and declined sharply from its annualized growth rate of 5% through the first five months of the year.

Bostic also said those numbers suggest a case could be made that if it were not for stubborn — and lagging — housing services prices, the core CPI would be running at 2.6% on a year-over-year basis, and just 1.1% over the past three months, a level that’s actually below the Fed’s 2% target.

"Underlying inflation may well be close to our target already," Bostic said.

Inflation has cooled on a headline basis from a peak of over 9% last June to just over 3% this July. But after stripping out volatile food and energy prices, inflation sits over 4%— double the central bank’s inflation target of 2%.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index that excludes the cost of food and energy, or so-called "core" PCE — rose 4.2% over the prior year in July, in line with economist expectations and up from 4.1% in June, data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed.

Bostic says the Fed needs to be cautious and patient to give interest rates time to work their way through the economy.

"I think we now risk over tightening and inflicting unnecessary damage on the labor market and wider economy," said Bostic. "We need to be cognizant of 'passive tightening,' as falling inflation means real interest rates rise even as the nominal rates the Fed influences remain stable."

However, Bostic said he would support raising rates further if the data does not come in as he expects and inflation expectations started climbing.

"Given widespread economic uncertainty, I do not expect our path from here to the 2% inflation objective — the last mile, if you will — to be without curves and bumps," Bostic added.

