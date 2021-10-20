U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,329.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,383.00
    -15.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    -0.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1652
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3810
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5610
    +0.2010 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,980.16
    +1,487.06 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,482.07
    +18.72 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.66
    +86.14 (+0.29%)
     

Atlanta GA Car Accident Lawyer – Personal Injury Claim Legal Services Launched

The Mabra Law Firm
·2 min read

Atlanta, Georgia based The Mabra Law Firm announced that they are now offering an updated range of legal services for clients in the Metro Atlanta area who have been the victims of a car accident.

Atlanta, United States, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Mabra Law Firm announced the launch of an updated range of legal representation and consultation services for clients in Atlanta, Georgia, who have been injured in a car accident. The experienced attorneys serving the Metro Atlanta area have a 99 percent success rate.

More information can be found at https://mabrafirm.com/car-accident-lawyer

With the new announcement, the personal injury law firm is dedicated to helping its clients protect their rights and receive the compensation they need and deserve.

Auto accident injuries often create physical, medical, and financial burdens that can seem overwhelming. Without proper legal guidance, car accident victims are very likely to not get fair settlement results. Thus, it is essential to seek the help of an experienced personal injury lawyer like the team at The Mabra Law Firm.

The Atlanta attorneys can guide clients through the long process of filing an insurance claim, determining fault, and getting the closure they need. They can handle all the paperwork and legal battles so that clients can focus on their health and getting their life back on track.

In addition, the legal team knows how to accurately calculate the client’s pain and suffering and seek the right amount of damages. They have represented many injury cases and also have extensive experience assessing future medical costs and lost income potential.

By working with The Mabra Law Firm, clients can rest assured that all the negligent parties are identified and held responsible. The attorneys can hire a team of investigators, medical experts, and accident recreation specialists to gather data and ensure that everyone who is responsible for their client’s injury is being held accountable.

The latest service update is part of the law firm’s mission to provide high-quality legal support to car accident victims.

A satisfied client said: “I had the pleasure of hiring The Mabra Law Firm. They took my case and fought hard for me to get the best settlement as quickly as possible. Attorney Tiffany was extremely nice. Thank you guys for great service. I will gladly recommend this firm to everyone.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting https://themabralawfirmatlanta.business.site/posts/8949086084535514117

Website: https://mabrafirm.com/

CONTACT: Name: Ronnie Mabra Organization: The Mabra Law Firm Address: 1231 Booth St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, United States Phone: +1-404-344-5255


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's discount car insurance rolls into another state — should you hop in?

    While the company boasts savings of up to 60%, it isn't an option for everyone.

  • 80% of Medicare beneficiaries don’t know this rule — or its penalty

    Failing to enroll in Medicare can lead to some steep penalties, and that’s just as true for Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs. Eight in 10 Medicare beneficiaries were not aware of the late enrollment penalty for Part D, according to a survey of more than 1,000 people from MedicareAdvantage.com. The penalty applies to people who do not have “creditable drug coverage” for 63 days.

  • No Dependents? Here's Why You Still Need Life Insurance

    Life insurance is an important type of insurance coverage that is generally promoted as a way to provide protection for loved ones after the policyholder's death. In many cases, it actually does make sense for people without dependents to get life insurance protection even if no one would need the death benefit immediately. Often, people don't buy life insurance when they are young because no one is reliant on their income.

  • Why EverQuote Shares Are Falling

    EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) shares are trading lower by 17.7% at $14.27 after the company cut third-quarter sales guidance below estimates. "Our third quarter performance was impacted by challenges in the auto insurance market; several of our key carrier customers experienced higher than expected claims losses, resulting in a sudden pull back of their marketing efforts in an attempt to restore their target levels of profitability," said Jayme Mendal, CEO of EverQuote. "We believe that these ind

  • What to know about the 2022 Medicare enrollment period

    There are so many insurance options when it comes to Medicare from Parts A-D. We spoke with two local Medicare providers to break down everything you need to know about this year’s Medicare enrollment period and how to find what works for you.

  • Cyber insurer BOXX Insurance and cybersecurity firm Asceris announce partnership

    BOXX Insurance, the Toronto-based fast-growing cyber insurtech, is pleased to announce a new partnership with security consulting firm Asceris.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As Las Vegas Casino Revenue Roars Back?

    MGM Resorts stands to benefit from a jump in Las Vegas casino revenue as they reopen to full capacity. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As First Bitcoin Futures ETF Begins Trading? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Chipmaker GlobalFoundries Sets Terms For Highly Anticipated IPO

    Chipmaker GlobalFoundries has set terms for its initial public offering, which seeks $2.4 billion and a valuation near $25 billion.

  • Bitcoin-Futures ETF Has a Fine First Day. The Crypto Isn’t Doing So Bad Either.

    The exchange-traded fund finished Tuesday’s regular session with healthy gains—4.9%. The crypto is nearing its record high.

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assessed an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York closed 0.2

  • Why Brad Gerstner Is So Bullish On Bitcoin And The Future Of Cryptocurrency

    Speaking on CNBC Monday, longtime activist investor Carl Icahn said Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is "a very difficult thing to invest in." Although Icahn noted he had spent a considerable amount of time researching Bitcoin, he told CNBC "the jury is still out" on the popular cryptocurrency. Altimeter Capital founder and CEO Brad Gerstner disagrees with Icahn when it comes to cryptocurrencies overall. "The jury may be out on whether or not Bitcoin goes up and down over the next 90 days, but the jury is

  • UniCredit's New CEO Wants to Bring On More Investment Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel intends to hire as many as 50 investment bankers to capture more business from medium-sized corporate clients, pushing the lender further into a hotly-contested market. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Bu

  • Stocks will rally, 'markets climb a wall of worry': Guggenheim's Scott Minerd

    Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd said the equity rally can survive the Fed's bond-buying tapering.

  • Home builders grow more confident in spite of continued supply-chain headaches

    The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index increased four points to a reading of 80 in October, the trade group said Monday. “Although demand and home sales remain strong, builders continue to grapple with ongoing supply chain disruptions and labor shortages that are delaying completion times and putting upward pressure on building material and home prices,” Chuck Fowke, a custom home builder from Tampa, Fla., who currently serves as the association’s chairman, said in the report. The gauge on current sales conditions notched the largest gain, with a five-point increase to a reading of 87.

  • FOREX-Dollar resumes upward March on higher yields; yen falls again

    The U.S. dollar gained broadly on Monday, rebounding towards a one-year high hit last week as slowing economic growth in China and firmer U.S. Treasury yields boosted the appeal of the greenback with the Japanese yen among the major losers. Three data points over the weekend, namely strong inflation data in New Zealand, hawkish comments from the Bank of England and slowing growth in China has reaffirmed the broad theme of rising inflation and slowing growth in global markets. Investors have chosen to trade that theme by buying the greenback against its rivals while simultaneously dumping currencies of commodity importers like Japan.

  • J&J Gains on Lifting Forecast Even as Vaccine Sales Seen Unchanged

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • Google's Alphabet Stock Approaches Buy Point With Earnings Due

    With its next quarterly earnings report due on or around Oct. 26, IBD 50 member Alphabet is trading approximately 2% shy of a 2,925.17 entry. The entry is based on a third-stage flat base for the Google parent company, which involves more risk than a first- or second-stage formation. Taking a look at top and bottom line numbers, Alphabet has posted rising EPS growth over the last four quarters.

  • The ‘Risk-Free’ Crypto Trade Is Back In a Big Way

    (Bloomberg) -- The closest thing to a risk-free bet has reemerged in the cryptocurrency market as traders -- awaiting the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund -- bid up the price of futures. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confro