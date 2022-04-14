U.S. markets closed

Atlanta Gas Light launches campaign highlighting its unique role in delivering safe and reliable service to customers

·3 min read
In this article:
  • SO

"We're Working for You" focuses on the special distinctions in the Georgia natural gas market

ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Gas Light today announced the launch of a video campaign targeting natural gas customers in Georgia. In the state's deregulated natural gas market, there are many key players, which can be confusing to customers as they engage with Atlanta Gas Light or one of Georgia's 13 certified natural gas Marketers. The video will show how Atlanta Gas Light and the Marketers work together to provide the world-class natural gas service customers expect and deserve.

(PRNewsfoto/Atlanta Gas Light)
(PRNewsfoto/Atlanta Gas Light)

In Georgia's natural gas market, Atlanta Gas Light owns, operates and maintains the natural gas infrastructure including pipelines that transport natural gas to homes and businesses throughout the state. Atlanta Gas Light is also responsible for repairing damaged gas lines, disconnecting and reconnecting service at the request of the Marketer, and helping customers restart their service in the unlikely event of an outage.

Customers have the option of choosing their natural gas provider, and that provider, or Marketer, manages billing and collections for each customer. Customers contact the Marketers directly to start or stop service and receive bills directly from those Marketers.

"We take great pride in our responsibility to provide natural gas service to the communities we are privileged to serve throughout Georgia," said Pedro Cherry, president, and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light. "This video provides customers with an easy-to-understand overview of how our natural gas system works, and the important roles Atlanta Gas Light and the Marketers play. When you see Atlanta Gas Light in neighborhoods across the state, know we are working for you to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to your homes and businesses."

Customers can view the video on Atlanta Gas Light's YouTube channel and online at www.atlantagaslight.com/residential/start-stop-service. If your home has a natural gas meter and you do not have service, contact one of Georgia's 13 natural gas Marketers by visiting the Georgia Public Service Commission's Certified Marketer webpage.

Leaks, Odor or Emergencies
If natural gas line is damaged accidentally or the distinctive rotten egg odor associated with natural gas is present, call 911 or the Atlanta Gas Light 24-hour emergency phone line at 1-877-427-4321 from a safe location. Do not operate any machinery or equipment that might cause a spark or create an open flame. Customers can learn more at www.atlantagaslight.com/safety

About Atlanta Gas Light
Atlanta Gas Light is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Atlanta Gas Light provides natural gas delivery service approximately 1.7 million customers in Georgia. In operation since 1856, the company is one of the oldest corporations in the state. For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com.

About Southern Company Gas
Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-gas-light-launches-campaign-highlighting-its-unique-role-in-delivering-safe-and-reliable-service-to-customers-301526241.html

SOURCE Atlanta Gas Light

