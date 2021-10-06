Atlanta Housing & HUD partner with The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. to provide Free COVID-19 Vaccinations & Testing to Atlanta’s Housing Communities

Atlanta Housing

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two powerhouses in the housing sector, Atlanta Housing (AH), atlantahousing.org and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Georgia Office of Field Policy and Management, www.hud.gov/georgia have teamed up with The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc.(FHCGA) www.fhcga.org to make sure Atlanta Housing residents, and other communities, have access to free COVID-19 answers, vaccinations & testing.

“Atlanta Housing is proud to work with The Family Health Centers of Georgia to advance the critically important cause of getting everyone in our communities vaccinated,” said Eugene E. Jones, Jr., CEO of Atlanta Housing. “Focusing on those in our communities who are hesitant and providing them with the right information will literally save lives,” Jones said.

Georgia's current COVID-19 vaccination rates demonstrate that in Fulton County, a total of 57% of the population has received one dose and 51% are fully vaccinated. Of those percentages, only 39% of African Americans have received at least one dose. (source: www.dph.georgia.gov)

“One of the biggest hindrances to the communities we serve getting vaccinated, stated Dr. Michael W. Brooks, President & CEO, is the misinformation that is traveling through social media and other channels.” Dr. Brooks describes the partnership with AH and HUD as a unique opportunity to reach people through trusted voices and confidentially connect them to healthcare professionals who can provide accurate information, schedule free vaccination appointments and testing. FHCGA, in partnership with the Atlanta Housing, has provided free vaccinations to more than 600 senior residents to date. “Reaching those who are vaccination hesitant or resistant is our priority,” Dr. Brooks continued.

“HUD and Health and Human Services announced on April 30, 2021, a partnership to ensure that the national response to COVID-19 delivers equitable, comprehensive care to those experiencing disproportionate impact, including HUD-assisted individuals and households”, said Shea Johnson, HUD Georgia Director of Operations. “This partnership with FHCGA and AH is a natural extension of that partnership as it targets underserved communities in Atlanta. We aim to protect one person, one family at a time, to increase vaccination rates in Atlanta.”

A big advantage for our community is that we can provide free transportation to vaccinations. Access to FREE COVID-19 answers, vaccination (with qualifying transportation) and testing are one call 1-800-935-6721 or one click away covid.fhcga.org.

