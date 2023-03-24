U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.76 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7010
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,447.33
    -870.95 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Atlanta Housing, Residents Celebrate 102nd Birthday of Clara "Mama" Bridges

PR Newswire
·3 min read

ATLANTA, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Housing's oldest living resident, Clara Bridges, today celebrated her 102nd birthday with friends, family and song at the Peachtree Senior Tower where she has been a resident since 1975.

The new Atlanta Housing (PRNewsfoto/Atlanta Housing)
The new Atlanta Housing (PRNewsfoto/Atlanta Housing)

The spry centenarian, known for her sharp memory, recalls birthdays and phone numbers of nieces and nephews. At 102, she still has a quick wit, a zest for life and the energy to exercise and enjoy healthy foods. When asked for the secret to her longevity, she answered with hushed passion. "People don't know, God rained down on us. Days like this, people don't realize what senior citizens go through," she explained. "'How did you get there, Ms. Bridges?'" she said she is often asked. "I said, just a closer walk with God."

Her wisdom continued. "I look back over my life, and I [often] ask myself, 'Have I lived my life that was given to me to live? 'Cause [it's] a lot [of us] who [would] take someone else's life and live," she explained. "But I wanted mine." The treat of the day was having one of her birthday wishes come true: to meet Dr. Bernice King. Dr. King will reach a milestone birthday herself on Tuesday. "Whenever somebody this age calls, God's speaking," said King. "I hope we don't take this moment for granted or lightly."

An Atlanta native who grew up in what is now known as the West End, she knew she wanted to be a nurse by the time she was 7. After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School and completing nursing programs at Clark College and Grady Hospital, she enlisted in the U.S. Army and served honorably at four military installations. After 33 years of service in nursing, Mama Bridges, as she is affectionately known, retired to the senior high-rise in 1976, becoming its first Black resident.

"I love it here," Ms. Bridges told an interviewer about her time at the former AH-owned property, recently converted to a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), where AH continues to provide subsidy and resident services. "It's been a home, a community and a family. I've seen so many people--all the people have come [to this community]. And they have tried to give our community the best…tell Atlanta Housing there is no other!"

"Mama Bridges represents the best of Atlanta, our state and our region," said Eugene E. Jones, Jr., president and CEO of Atlanta Housing. "We are privileged and honored to still have her in our lives, and the love and compassion she shares is a living example for us all."

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING
Led by President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr., the Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for nearly 27,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 45,000 people, including AH-owned residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, supportive housing, and homeownership opportunities. Programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Visit AH at atlantahousing.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn at @housingatlanta.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-housing-residents-celebrate-102nd-birthday-of-clara-mama-bridges-301781331.html

SOURCE Atlanta Housing; HOUSING AUTHORITY OF CITY OF ATLANTA

Recommended Stories

  • Trial witness against Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sues Disney, Hulu over miniseries

    A key prosecution witness whose testimony helped convict Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes of fraud sued Walt Disney Co on Thursday over a recent Hulu miniseries that he says defamed him by portraying him as corrupt. Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director, objected in a New York state court filing to a fictional character who held the same job in "The Dropout," which starred Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, chronicling her rise and fall at the blood-testing startup.

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • Banker fired over sexual harassment sues Barclays for $700,000

    A former Barclays director, fired for sexual harassment and other misconduct, is suing the British bank for more than 584,600 pounds ($719,412), arguing that female colleagues fabricated allegations and that his dismissal was unfair. Robert Record, once a senior wealth manager overseeing assets worth 580 million pounds, was dismissed in September 2020 for gross misconduct after a 14-year career, documents available at the East London Employment Tribunal show. But the 46-year-old, whose claims against the bank include sex discrimination and unfair dismissal, says the most serious allegations never happened, including that he inappropriately touched a female colleague, the filings show.

  • Disney World reaches tentative deal with service workers union for wage increase

    A coalition of service workers unions reached a tentative deal with Walt Disney World on Thursday to raise the minimum wage to $18 for service workers by the end of the year.

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Ng Must Forfeit $35.1 Million Over 1MDB

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the global 1MDB fraud, was ordered to forfeit $35.1 million by a judge who rejected his claims that Malaysia already took all of his money.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsJack Dors

  • ‘Union-buster’ Howard Schultz departs from Starbucks and his replacement plans to work as a barista once a month. The rank and file isn’t buying it

    Laxman Narasimhan, who became Starbucks CEO this week, has a long road ahead with the labor union, which had been at odds with ex-CEO Howard Schultz.

  • Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Is Arrested in Montenegro and Charged With Fraud in US

    (Bloomberg) -- Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, who presided over a more than $40 billion cryptocurrency implosion last year, was arrested in Montenegro and charged with fraud by US prosecutors.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-W

  • NBA Players Had Millions Stolen by Ex-Morgan Stanley Adviser, Prosecutors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Morgan Stanley investment adviser and three others were charged with defrauding professional basketball players of $13 million, in the latest alleged scheme targeting pro athletes.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCred

  • Archegos founder Hwang must face fraud charges, US judge says

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday denied Archegos Capital Management LP founder Bill Hwang's effort to dismiss an indictment accusing him of fraud in the collapse of his once-$36 billion firm. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan rejected arguments that the 11-count indictment should be tossed because prosecutors deceived Hwang into cooperating with their probe and because Hwang's trading activity had been lawful. Hwang said federal prosecutors, long before his arrest last April, had viewed him as the mastermind of a vast market manipulation scheme, and induced him during several interviews and meetings over six months to divulge his defense strategy.

  • Do Kwon Charged With Fraud by US Prosecutors in New York

    (Bloomberg) -- Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon was charged by US prosecutors with orchestrating a yearslong cryptocurrency fraud that wiped out at least $40 billion in market value. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Slumps in Resurgence of European Bank WorriesUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockRead More: Crypto Fugitive Do

  • Hackers Breached UK Pension Protection Fund, Stole Employee Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Hackers obtained data on some employees of the UK’s Pension Protection Fund after exploiting a third-party data transfer service, according to a fund spokesperson.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortThe Pension Protection Fun

  • Do Kwon Now Faces Criminal Fraud Charges From U.S. Prosecutors

    Federal prosecutors in New York charged Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon with fraud hours after he was arrested by police in Montenegro.

  • Americans Spent Record $567 Billion to Fix Their Homes Last Year

    Homes in the U.S. are older than ever and need of critical repairs and maintenance, according to a Harvard study.

  • New Starbucks CEO plans to work in stores monthly

    Starbucks’ new CEO Laxman Narasimhan says he plans to work a half-day shift once a month in one of the company’s stores in an effort to stay close to its culture and customers. Narasimhan, who took the reins as CEO earlier this week, said in a letter to Starbucks’ employees Thursday that he also expects the company’s leadership team to be connected and engaged in stores. “While our performance is strong, our health needs to be stronger,” Narasimhan wrote in the letter.

  • NBA Players Were Defrauded by Ex-Morgan Stanley Advisor, Authorities Allege

    The Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice have announced civil and criminal charges in an alleged $5 million fraud involving three NBA players.

  • Polish coal miners protest EU methane reduction regulations

    Polish coal miners angered by a European Union directive aiming to reduce methane emissions protested noisily Friday before the EU office in Warsaw saying it will deprive them of their jobs. The majority of Poland’s mines have a high presence of methane gas that gets released in the coal extraction process. Located in the southern Silesia region, the coal mines are among Poland’s major employers, offering some 77,000 jobs in the nation of 38 million.

  • Russian Sought By US for Tech Smuggling Escapes House Arrest in Italy

    (Bloomberg) -- A politically connected Russian who’s facing extradition to the US on charges of evading US sanctions and money-laundering escaped from house arrest in Milan after breaking his electronic bracelet.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeArtem Uss, 40, the son

  • Norway wealth fund to vote for labour rights motion at Starbucks AGM

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, will vote in favour of a shareholder motion calling on Starbucks to report on how it respects labour rights, the fund's manager said on Thursday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.05% of Starbucks' shares, worth $1.2 billion at the end of 2022, according to fund data. It is the company's tenth-largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

  • Montenegrin police charge crypto founder Do Kwon for forging documents

    PODGORICA (Reuters) -Montenegrin police on Friday formally charged Do Kwon, the cryptocurrency entrepreneur behind two digital currencies that lost an estimated $40 billion or more last year, for forging official documents after arresting him on Podgorica airport. Do Kwon, a South Korean national, and a second suspect have been held on Thursday while trying to board a flight to Dubai at Podgorica airport. The two suspects have also been charged before a Podgorica court with forging of official documents, it said.

  • Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro, Says Country’s Minister of Interior

    South Korean authorities had previously issued Terra's co-founder and CEO Do Kwon an arrest warrant last September.