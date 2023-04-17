Atlanta Medical Institute Celebrating a Decade of Success: Over 40,000 Patients Achieved Sustainable Weight Loss with Their Medical Program, Totaling Over 1 Million Pounds Shed

Patients can achieve their goals in weight loss and anti-aging treatments with Atlanta's leading physicians weight loss center

SANDY SPRINGS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Atlanta Medical Institute, a leading weight loss specialist and anti-aging doctor, is proud to announce a major milestone: ten years of helping patients achieve sustainable weight loss. The institute has helped more than 40,000 patients shed a total of over 1 million pounds, helping them lead healthier and happier lives.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Atlanta Medical Institute is reflecting on its accomplishments and reaffirming its commitment to helping patients achieve their weight loss goals through its proven medical program. This comprehensive program includes a range of services that are designed to help patients lose weight safely and effectively.

Weight loss is a challenging and often frustrating journey, but with the right guidance and support, it is possible to achieve lasting results. Atlanta Medical Institute understands the struggles that individuals face when trying to lose weight, and they have spent the last decade perfecting their medical program to help patients achieve sustainable weight loss.

The Atlanta Medical Institute Difference

Atlanta Medical Institute stands out from other weight loss clinics and programs for several reasons. Firstly, their program is medically supervised, ensuring that patients receive the highest level of care and attention throughout their weight loss journey. Secondly, the program is personalized to each patient's unique needs, taking into account factors such as age, weight, medical history, and lifestyle. Thirdly, the program is comprehensive, providing patients with the tools and support they need to succeed, including nutrition counseling, exercise guidance, and medication management.

Atlanta Medical Institute offers a range of services designed to help patients achieve sustainable weight loss. Each patient's treatment is uniquely tailored to fit their needs and goals. Treatment by the Atlanta Medical Institute can include the following:

Comprehensive medical evaluation

FDA-approved use of medications designed to eliminate fat cells

Semaglutide/pharmaceutical injections

HCG injections

Hormone therapy

Vitamin B12 shots

Personalized nutritional counseling based on your current and future health goals

Communication with your primary care physician (if applicable)

Continued support and follow-up services to ensure the changes last

Atlanta Medical Institute's weight loss program is highly effective and cost-efficient. The program has a proven track record and utilizes a personalized approach with support from knowledgeable and caring staff.

AMI's program is a healthy way to lose weight, as it provides patients with proper nutritional support through high-quality supplements and antioxidant teas, while only allowing whole and unprocessed foods. The program also utilizes non-injectable HCG, which is more stable and effective than transdermal formulations. Patients do not experience hunger or cravings for starches and sugars, making the program easy to maintain.

Fast and effective, patients can lose up to 40-50 pounds in just eight weeks with the AMI program. This program targets stored fat, specifically in the hips, abdomen, buttocks, thighs, and underarms, resulting in body contouring, while sparing structural fat under the skin.

Compared to surgical weight loss, which is often unpredictable and has various risks and concerns, AMI's program is low-risk and safe. Diet medications or pills are habit-forming stimulants and have multiple side effects, which are not consistent with a true wellness program. The AMI program does not require medications, procedures, restrictive diets, or expensive 'for-life' meal plans.

About Atlanta Medical Institute

Atlanta Medical Institute offers personalized weight loss programs that are tailored to each patient's unique needs, medical history, and lifestyle. The programs include nutrition counseling, exercise guidance, and medication management, all under the supervision of licensed medical professionals. They have received several referrals from other healthcare providers and from previous and current clients.

The institute's success is attributed to its commitment to providing the highest level of care and attention to patients. The team at Atlanta Medical Institute believes that weight loss is a journey that requires ongoing support and guidance, and they are dedicated to helping patients achieve their weight loss goals and lead healthier lives.

Services include:

Weight Loss

Hormonal Replacement Therapy

Bio-identical hormone replacement therapy

Anti-Aging medicine

Sexual Dysfunction

Erectile Dysfunction

Regenerative Medicine

Plasma Rich Platelets

Stem Cells

Hyaluronic Acid

AMI aims to provide the most minimally invasive regenerative treatments that offer maximum benefits and minimal risk factors. The institute's wellness regimens are innovative and focus on areas that are often overlooked by conventional medicine, such as combating the symptoms of aging. By incorporating lifestyle changes with their treatment methods, Atlanta Medical Institute can have a positive impact on various aspects of a patient's life, from boosting self-confidence to improving relationship problems.

Interested parties can reach out to the clinic by calling 404-974-3249 or by visiting their website .

