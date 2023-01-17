Atlanta Medical Institute Discusses Semaglutide, the Hot Weight Loss Medication Featured on CNN and Taking Hollywood by Storm

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / According to the CDC, nearly 55% of all adult Americans attempted to lose weight between 2021-2022, and with obesity rates broaching the 42% mark, losing weight isn't just about aesthetics, but overall health and well-being. The effects of the Covid virus still are lingering for many who gained weight during this time.

This quarter, the Atlanta Medical Institute highlights a breakthrough weight loss medication taking Hollywood by storm, and gaining media attention from the likes of CNN.

Semaglutide - a breakthrough weight loss medication

What is Semaglutide?

Approved by the FDA in 2014 as a treatment for improving glycemic control in patients suffering from Type 2 diabetes, this glucagon-like peptide has since demonstrated significant promise in the area of appetite suppression, portion control, dietary impulses (food cravings), and optimized blood sugar. Its brand names, Ozempic® and Wegovy™ are in the form of injections to be taken once a week.

Reported Benefits of Semaglutide for Weight Loss

Under the direction of licensed medical professionals, Semaglutide has been shown to optimize insulin secretion, reduce food cravings, delay gastric emptying (leading to a feeling of fullness/satiation for longer), and reduce appetite. All of which can positively influence weight loss regimes to produce better results, quickly and safely.

How Does Semaglutide Work?

The small intestines produce a hormone called GLP-1. This hormone stimulates the secretion of insulin and inhibits glucagon secretion. The presence of GLP-1 results in reducing blood sugar, a key aspect of weight control. Semaglutide acts as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, ultimately reducing blood sugar, especially during post-meal glucose spikes. When used in combination with proper diet and healthy lifestyle it is shown to be a safe and effective way to shed pounds without the rebound effect of gaining weight right back.

Is Semaglutide Safe To Use?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Semaglutide for weight loss on June 4, 2021. This approval was for the use of Semaglutide seeking chronic weight management solutions, and for those diagnosed with clinical obesity or who are overweight with at least one additional weight-related health concern (such as high cholesterol or high blood pressure).

90-Day Significant Semaglutide Weight Loss Program

One of the biggest challenges associated with weight loss diets and regimens is overcoming both the psychological and physical cravings for food, as well as portion control.

This is where Semaglutide shines, according to the Atlanta Medical Institute. One of the key benefits of Semaglutide is that it works, in part, to reduce overall appetite, while producing a feeling of being ‘full' or satiated. In turn, this results in a naturally decreased desire to eat, or eat large portions. While Ozempic® and Wegovy™ are brand names for the Semaglutide, Atlanta Medical can offer the same drug at 1/5th of the normal cost.

This cutting-edge approach to progressive weight loss has worked so well that even Hollywood has caught on, with a multitude of actors and actresses taking part in Semaglutide programs to reduce weight and stay fit and healthy.

