Atlanta Women's Chorus Showcase the Power of Resilience Through Song at Families First Loving The Legacy Gala Thursday, March 30th

Families First Celebrates 132 years of Impact

Honoree Lucy Vance and Honorary Chair Ambassador Andrew Young

Atlanta Women's Chorus partners once again with Families First

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After sponsoring Families First at their concerts in Spring and Holiday of 2022, Atlanta Women's Chorus will again partner with Families First to perform at the Loving Legacy Gala, benefiting Families First. The performance of the Atlanta Women's Chorus will feature music to inspire guests as Families First celebrates the remarkable journeys of clients who have moved themselves and their families from crisis to thriving.

"It's an honor to partner with organizations like Families First regarding our serving families. Atlanta Women's Chorus is celebrating our 10th anniversary," said Melissa Arasi, Artistic Director, Atlanta Women's Chorus. "Last year, our chorus supported Families First by adopting families for the holidays through the Gift A Family program, and it was a huge success. Partnering makes sense because our mission is to empower people to be resilient."

Families First's new signature gala fundraiser is called Loving the Legacy. The evening will honor Lucy C. Vance and her commitment to Families First. Ambassador Andrew Young will serve as the Honorary Chair for this inaugural event to support the programs and families they serve in the Metro Atlanta area. The event will take place on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at The Atlanta History Center.

They recognize the cycles of poverty are not broken by one program or service alone so they offer a combination of services and support to build resilient families and ensure foster and underserved youth are successful and independent by young adulthood. Through their collaborations with community partners, virtual services, and locations throughout the state of Georgia, Families First has impacted youth and families by providing counseling services, health and wellness education for pregnant teens, early childhood education, life skills for youth in foster care, parenting classes, supportive housing, adoption facilitation and placement, and so much more.

Story continues

"Loving the Legacy is the Families First premier annual fundraising gala. We will be celebrating our 132-year legacy-from the inception of Families First in 1890 to sharing people's incredible journeys with our gala theme of "Where are they now?" said Paula Moody, Chief Executive Officer, Families First. "As a result of their ongoing support, the Atlanta Women's Chorus was the first community partner that came to mind when we decided to highlight the inspiring tales of resiliency and achievements of families who received services and exceptional care from Families First."

The well-known Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and the Atlanta Women's Chorus comprise the Southeast's largest community music group. Voices of Note, the non-profit group that governs the choruses, is a force for societal change. Each chorus performs three concerts annually and is known for its great music and commitment to promoting resilience. Voices of Note believes music is the best way to spread the message of resilience. They are changing hearts and minds through music.

To purchase tickets and learn more, please visit www.familiesfirst.org/get-involved/loving-the-legacy

Event Details:

What: Loving the Legacy Gala Fundraiser

When: Thursday, March 30th, 2023 at 6 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Where: The Atlanta History Center | 130 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Media RSVP and Interview Inquiries: Chris Armond / House of Heralds PR - Chris@HouseOfHeralds.com

Media Contact:

Christopher Armond T.W.

House of Heralds PR

Chris@HouseofHeralds.com

About Families First

Founded in 1890, Families First's mission is to improve the outcomes for families who have complex challenges by helping them strengthen their resiliency, connecting them to internal Families First programs including mental health, navigator, parenting education, teenage pregnancy and parenting and adoption support services as well as linkages to external services via its community partnerships.

About the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus, Atlanta Women's Chorus, and Voices of Note

Voices of Note, the not-for-profit organization governing our choruses, is a catalyst for social change. The renowned Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus comprise the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents three annual concert experiences defined by musical excellence and a commitment to promoting equality for all people. It provides an opportunity to be inspired, a journey to places in hearts and minds that have yet to be explored, and a voyage into the perspective of our neighbors, teachers, siblings and friends. Above all, Voices of Note believes that the most effective way to deliver the message of equality for all people is with music. Through music, we are changing hearts and minds.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-womens-chorus-showcase-the-power-of-resilience-through-song-at-families-first-loving-the-legacy-gala-thursday-march-30th-301757169.html

SOURCE Voices of Note