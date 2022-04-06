Atlanta's Stonehurst Place Retains Its AAA Four Diamond Designation

Stonehurst Place has earned the prestigious and coveted AAA Four Diamond designation three years in a row and is the only Atlanta Bed & Breakfast to receive the designation.

ATLANTA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Award-winning Stonehurst Place, the most luxurious boutique hotel-style bed and breakfast in the South, has done it again: for three years running, they have retained their AAA Four Diamond Designation. Inclusion in the AAA Diamond Program requires passing an unannounced, objective evaluation of the premises completed by trained inspectors. Hotels must meet defined criteria that evaluates cleanliness, comfort, and hospitality.

Stonehurst Place is the most luxurious boutique hotel-style bed and breakfast in the South. (CNW Group/Stonehurst Place Bed & Breakfast)

AAA Diamond Designations provide discerning travellers the assurance that the accommodation they select meets rigorous standards. AAA hotel inspections include ATP surface testing, the same technology used to confirm cleanliness for both health care and food services. For each inspection, inspectors evaluate eight surfaces in randomly chosen guest rooms and bathrooms. Hotels are required to obtain or exceed a 75 percent pass rate to achieve the designation.

"Cleanliness is paramount to Stonehurst Place," said owner, Barb Shadomy. "When you stay at Stonehurst Place, you can be assured our spotless boutique hotel will exceed even the highest of expectations."

Stonehurst Place is a sustainable tourism accommodation and the cornerstone of Midtown, Atlanta. Established 126 years ago by George Burch Hinman as a home for his growing family, Stonehurst Place is now an art-filled inn with designer furnishings, gallery-quality art, contemporary décor and an approachable, easy atmosphere.

The stunning property features a main house and carriage house with eight unique, luxuriously appointed rooms, including five suites. An incredible gourmet breakfast featuring fresh, local ingredients is served daily and in-room massage services are available. Midtown Atlanta and all it has to offer, including fine dining, museums, gardens, and theatre, is merely steps away.

AAA Four Diamond designations, awarded to less that 6% of AAA-approved properties, are reserved for luxury accommodations that offer upscale amenities and quality hospitality. These hotels – including Stonehurst Place – are premier destinations for a romantic getaway.

"Stonehurst Place is a one-of-a-kind retreat favored by lovers from all around the world," continues Shadomy. "We cannot wait to host more couples to an intimate, comfortable stay at Stonehurst Place that marries cleanliness and Southern hospitality."

To learn more about Stonehurst Place and book your romantic getaway, visit https://www.stonehurstplace.com/

For further information:

Media Contact: Barb Shadomy, Owner

Stonehurst Place

info@stonehurstplace.com

+1.404.881.0722

Once a family home in the 19th century, the main house and carriage house now provide a timelessly elegant Midtown Atlanta retreat. You will experience the perfect combination of gallery-quality art, classic décor and an approachable, easy atmosphere. (CNW Group/Stonehurst Place Bed & Breakfast)

