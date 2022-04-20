Atlantia investor CRT to tender all its 4.54% stake in takeover bid
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- ATL.MI
MILAN (Reuters) - Fondazione CRT banking foundation said on Wednesday it would tender its 4.54% stake in Atlantia to the takeover bid Italy's Benetton family and Blackstone are making on the airport and motorway operator.
Fondazione CRT said proceedings from the sale of shares representing a 3% stake would be reinvested in the vehicle set up by the Benettons and the U.S. fund to launch the buyout offer on Atlantia, it said in a statement.
The remaining 1.54% will be cashed in, CRT added.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes)