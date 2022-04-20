U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.84
    +20.63 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,300.02
    +388.82 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,553.06
    -66.59 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.71
    +17.95 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.37
    +0.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.50
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0853
    +0.0061 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8420
    -0.0710 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7380
    -1.1760 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,370.37
    +71.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.10
    -1.87 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Atlantia investor CRT to tender all its 4.54% stake in takeover bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside its headquarters in Rome, Italy
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ATL.MI

MILAN (Reuters) - Fondazione CRT banking foundation said on Wednesday it would tender its 4.54% stake in Atlantia to the takeover bid Italy's Benetton family and Blackstone are making on the airport and motorway operator.

Fondazione CRT said proceedings from the sale of shares representing a 3% stake would be reinvested in the vehicle set up by the Benettons and the U.S. fund to launch the buyout offer on Atlantia, it said in a statement.

The remaining 1.54% will be cashed in, CRT added.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Recommended Stories

  • Benettons could cut stake in Autogrill business

    MILAN (Reuters) -The Benetton family is open to a potential deal to expand Autogrill and may reduce its majority stake in the group, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, adding that the family wants to remain a key investor. Motorway and airport caterer Autogrill said earlier it was having talks with industry peers and reviewing its options after Bloomberg reported on a potential tie-up with Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry. The Milan-based caterer is 50.1% owned by the Benetton family, which last week teamed up with U.S. investment fund Blackstone to announce a multibillion-euro bid to buy out infrastructure group Atlantia.

  • Gold Investors Bet Against Fed as War Threatens Paradigm Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is proving remarkably resilient, gaining almost 7% this year as investors shrug off surging real yields and strengthening dollar to focus on political and economic risk.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Manageri

  • Netflix stock plummets after first quarterly subscriber loss in 10 years

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Netflix.

  • Netflix stock is having its worst day since October 2004

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Netflix as the streaming service sees its lowest stock dip since October 2004.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • Here's the Unexpected Reason Shopify Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are falling in today's trading. There isn't any fresh business-specific news that should be prompting investors to sell out of Shopify stock, but the company's share price is being negatively impacted by recent earnings results from another company that's considered a bellwether for the tech sector. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) published its first-quarter results yesterday, and the shocking results prompted a wave of pullbacks for stocks that trade at growth-dependent valuations.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

    Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%. Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • United Airlines set to report earnings on Wednesday morning

    United Airlines is among companies set to report earnings on Wednesday, April 20.&nbsp;

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkr

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Why Michael Burry's CVS Sale Doesn't Make Sense

    The retail pharmacy chain still holds value in abundance

  • Netflix's Terrible Results Are Crushing Growth Stocks: Is It Time to Buy Shopify?

    The e-commerce services company's latest sell-off probably doesn't have anything to do with its business.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in DiDi Global in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), China's largest ride-hailing company, went public on June 30, 2021, at $14 per share. Let's revisit DiDi's precipitous decline and see if there's any hope left for the bulls. Why did DiDi's stock collapse?

  • Is it a Good Move to Establish a Position in Docusign (DOCU)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]

  • Procter & Gamble beats earnings expectations, raises outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally to $15 (Or More), Says Roth Capital

    There are few stock segments more polarizing than the ‘pennies.’ These are low-cost equities, typically priced below $5 per share, and they elicit two distinct responses from investors. Some buyers can’t get away from the pennies fast enough; while for others, these shares have a magnetic attraction. And no matter what any particular investor thinks of the pennies, it’s impossible to deny that these stocks present a fascinating picture of advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side of that le