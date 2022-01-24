U.S. markets closed

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.
·24 min read
  • ACBI

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $11.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $13.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

“Atlantic Capital reported another quarter of solid operating results despite disruptions to economic activity from the Omicron variant and historically low interest rates. All of our businesses contributed to these solid results and credit quality remained strong. New business pipelines are robust in all of our businesses and we anticipate carrying strong momentum into our pending merger with SouthState Corporation,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter Highlights(1)

  • Total assets were $3.8 billion, compared to $4.2 billion at September 30, 2021 and $3.6 billion at December 31, 2020.

  • Return on average assets totaled 1.19% and return on average equity was 12.52% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Loans held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $123.8 million, or 22.2% annualized, from September 30, 2021, and increased $292.4 million, or 14.2%, from December 31, 2020.

  • Quarterly average demand deposit accounts increased $112.3 million, or 32.7% annualized, compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased $510.4 million, or 52.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Cost of deposits decreased to 0.07% from 0.08% in the third quarter of 2021 and from 0.16% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Tangible book value per share increased to $17.39 from $16.94 at September 30, 2021 and from $15.62 at December 31, 2020.

  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.06% for the full year 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.11% at December 31, 2021.

  • The allowance for credit losses was 1.05% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.16% at September 30, 2021 and 1.55% at December 31, 2020.

  • On November 16, 2021, ACBI shareholders approved the announced merger with SouthState Corporation (“SouthState”), which is expected to close in 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $25.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $25.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $929,000 in PPP loan income, compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.76% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2.91% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.69% in the third quarter of 2021. The taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans was 2.68% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2.54% for the third quarter of 2021.

The yield on loans in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.86%, a decrease of 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the fourth quarter of 2021 loan yield was 3.75%, up 4 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.

The cost of deposits in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.07%, a decrease of 9 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 1 basis point from the third quarter of 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 13 basis points to 0.12% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased 3 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, we recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $731,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $481,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a negative provision for credit losses of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense totaled $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $846,000 in merger related expenses compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter of 2021 also included an expense reduction of $3.0 million as a result of the employee retention payroll tax credit pursuant to the CARES Act.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 13.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $118.2 million from December 31, 2020 and an increase of $93.4 million from September 30, 2021. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $123.8 million, or 22.2% annualized, from September 30, 2021, and increased $292.4 million, or 14.2%, from December 31, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.05% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.16% at September 30, 2021. The decrease in the allowance was primarily a result of an improvement in our current expected credit losses, or CECL, economic forecast. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2021 was 1.06%, compared to 1.18% at September 30, 2021.

Total average deposits were $3.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $521.4 million, or 18.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $18.1 million, or 2.1% annualized, from the third quarter of 2021. Average noninterest bearing deposits were $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $510.4 million, or 52.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $112.3 million, or 32.7% annualized, from the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits were 43.8% of total average deposits in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 34.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 40.3% in the third quarter of 2021.

Merger Update

On July 22, 2021, Atlantic Capital and SouthState entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, pursuant to which Atlantic Capital will merge with and into SouthState, with SouthState as the surviving corporation in the merger. The merger remains subject to approval by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Approval of the merger has been received from shareholders and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net interest income; (iii) loans held for investment excluding PPP loans (iv) loan yield excluding PPP loans; (v) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (vi) taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans; (vii) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (viii) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (ix) tangible common equity to tangible assets; (x) tangible book value per share, and (xi) allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans, in our analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strive,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about the proposed merger with SouthState, Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 on operations, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward-looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information and other factors that could affect future financial results are included in Atlantic Capital’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.8 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as payments and other specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Media Contact:
Ashley Carson
Email:
ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404-995-6050
(ACB-ER)

Financial Contact:
Patrick Oakes
Email:
patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404-995-6050


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Selected Financial Information

For the year ended

2021

2020

December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share data;

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

taxable equivalent)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2021

2020

INCOME SUMMARY

Interest income - taxable equivalent (1)

$

27,323

$

27,040

$

27,993

$

25,775

$

25,288

$

108,132

$

100,474

Interest expense

1,658

1,895

1,958

2,065

2,299

7,576

12,023

Net interest income - taxable equivalent

25,665

25,145

26,035

23,710

22,989

100,556

88,451

Provision for credit losses

(731

)

(2,405

)

(933

)

(4,519

)

481

(8,588

)

17,446

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

26,396

27,550

26,968

28,229

22,508

109,144

71,005

Noninterest income

4,555

4,609

3,584

3,562

3,016

16,310

10,285

Noninterest expense

15,963

15,018

15,197

15,149

13,164

61,327

52,659

Income before income taxes

14,988

17,141

15,355

16,642

12,360

64,127

28,631

Income tax expense

3,324

3,837

3,539

3,280

2,410

13,981

6,091

Net income(1)(2)

$

11,664

$

13,304

$

11,816

$

13,362

$

9,950

$

50,146

$

22,540

PER SHARE DATA

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.57

$

0.65

$

0.58

$

0.65

$

0.48

$

2.45

$

1.05

Book value per share

18.37

17.92

17.38

16.72

16.60

18.37

16.60

Tangible book value per common share (3)

17.39

16.94

16.40

15.74

15.62

17.39

15.62

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Return on average equity

12.52

%

14.69

%

13.60

%

15.99

%

11.68

%

14.16

%

6.67

%

Return on average assets

1.19

1.36

1.26

1.50

1.19

1.32

0.76

Taxable equivalent net interest margin

2.76

2.69

2.91

2.81

2.91

2.79

3.16

Taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans

2.68

2.54

2.70

2.70

2.81

2.66

3.18

Efficiency ratio

53.52

51.12

51.97

56.30

51.30

53.16

54.14

Average loans to average deposits

67.79

65.81

67.54

71.93

76.81

68.18

84.11

CAPITAL

Average equity to average assets

9.51

%

9.23

%

9.24

%

9.39

%

10.18

%

9.34

%

11.33

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.31

8.21

8.86

8.63

8.86

9.31

8.86

Leverage ratio

8.9

(3)

8.5

8.4

8.4

8.9

9.1

(3)

8.9

Total risk based capital ratio

15.3

(3)

15.9

16.0

16.4

16.1

15.3

(3)

16.1

SHARES OUTSTANDING

Number of common shares outstanding - basic

20,334,150

20,305,109

20,319,429

20,354,077

20,394,912

20,334,150

20,394,912

Number of common shares outstanding - diluted

20,573,618

20,590,747

20,595,812

20,617,188

20,492,542

20,573,618

20,492,542

Average number of common shares - basic

20,309,415

20,308,761

20,332,503

20,380,066

20,711,089

20,276,717

21,342,086

Average number of common shares - diluted

20,532,447

20,507,604

20,516,478

20,502,184

20,795,332

20,459,032

21,427,722

ASSET QUALITY

Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment

1.05

%

1.16

%

1.27

%

1.31

%

1.55

%

1.05

%

1.55

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (4)

0.11

0.00

0.10

0.04

0.05

0.06

0.11

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.11

0.10

0.14

0.06

0.13

0.11

0.13

AVERAGE BALANCES

Total loans

$

2,302,085

$

2,246,529

$

2,233,906

$

2,270,660

$

2,207,956

$

2,263,335

$

2,105,930

Investment securities

759,824

733,452

656,507

579,547

491,134

682,967

456,422

Total assets

3,883,632

3,893,049

3,771,970

3,611,417

3,328,719

3,791,043

2,982,222

Deposits

3,395,762

3,413,882

3,307,601

3,156,906

2,874,402

3,319,454

2,503,703

Shareholders' equity

369,485

359,300

348,416

338,990

338,948

354,144

337,879

AT PERIOD END

Loans and loans held for sale

$

2,369,321

$

2,285,670

$

2,264,899

$

2,302,661

$

2,249,036

$

2,369,321

$

2,249,036

Investment securities

738,929

772,987

714,065

613,236

535,579

738,929

535,579

Total assets

3,819,585

4,210,316

3,780,445

3,732,668

3,615,617

3,819,585

3,615,617

Deposits

3,327,902

3,727,321

3,306,224

3,277,692

3,161,508

3,327,902

3,161,508

Shareholders’ equity

373,523

363,925

353,185

340,328

338,586

373,523

338,586

(1)Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(2)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles.

(3)Amounts are estimates as of December 31, 2021.

(4)Annualized.



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands, except share data)

2021

2021

2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

16,214

$

25,725

$

16,865

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

377,780

811,168

636,537

Other short-term investments

137,181

140,848

Cash and cash equivalents

531,175

977,741

653,402

Investment securities available for sale

501,218

535,158

335,423

Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $13, $13, and $14, at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively

237,711

237,829

200,156

Other investments

23,546

23,877

25,892

Loans held for sale

2,087

11,814

Loans held for investment

2,367,234

2,273,856

2,249,036

Less: allowance for loan losses

(22,186

)

(23,924

)

(31,818

)

Loans held for investment, net

2,345,048

2,249,932

2,217,218

Premises and equipment, net

17,540

18,517

21,589

Bank owned life insurance

74,385

74,000

72,856

Goodwill

19,925

19,925

19,925

Other intangibles, net

2,597

2,573

2,731

Other real estate owned

16

Other assets

64,353

58,950

66,409

Total assets

$

3,819,585

$

4,210,316

$

3,615,617

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,471,920

$

1,691,616

$

1,033,765

Interest-bearing checking

648,763

721,525

760,638

Savings

884

800

625

Money market

823,127

930,929

1,030,753

Time

288,698

287,865

241,328

Brokered deposits

94,510

94,586

94,399

Total deposits

3,327,902

3,727,321

3,161,508

Long-term debt

74,089

74,024

73,807

Other liabilities

44,071

45,046

41,716

Total liabilities

3,446,062

3,846,391

3,277,031

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,334,150, 20,305,109, and 20,394,912 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

207,514

207,214

209,942

Retained earnings

164,283

152,619

114,137

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,726

4,092

14,507

Total shareholders’ equity

373,523

363,925

338,586

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

3,819,585

$

4,210,316

$

3,615,617



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees

$

22,375

$

22,151

$

23,352

$

21,769

$

21,609

$

89,647

$

85,580

Investment securities

4,014

3,920

3,900

3,374

3,000

15,208

11,683

Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets

541

593

366

267

334

1,767

1,733

Total interest income

26,930

26,664

27,618

25,410

24,943

106,622

98,996

INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest on deposits

562

789

851

971

1,188

3,173

7,820

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

54

Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

41

Interest on long-term debt

1,096

1,106

1,107

1,094

1,111

4,403

4,108

Total interest expense

1,658

1,895

1,958

2,065

2,299

7,576

12,023

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

25,272

24,769

25,660

23,345

22,644

99,046

86,973

Provision for credit losses

(731

)

(2,405

)

(933

)

(4,519

)

481

(8,588

)

17,446

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

26,003

27,174

26,593

27,864

22,163

107,634

69,527

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service charges

1,777

1,765

1,727

1,663

1,341

6,932

4,871

Gains (losses) on sale of securities

2

(23

)

2

(23

)

Gains (losses) on sale of other assets

38

(6

)

38

(146

)

Derivatives income (loss)

5

21

(7

)

47

11

66

257

Bank owned life insurance

386

391

388

391

368

1,556

1,460

SBA lending activities

1,451

1,276

1,231

1,225

1,015

5,183

3,104

Other noninterest income

936

1,118

245

234

310

2,533

762

Total noninterest income

4,555

4,609

3,584

3,562

3,016

16,310

10,285

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

10,176

10,290

10,362

10,421

8,437

41,249

34,229

Employee retention credit

(3,035

)

(3,035

)

Occupancy

682

756

778

734

767

2,950

3,183

Equipment and software

688

857

819

774

969

3,138

3,337

Professional services

653

737

723

922

686

3,035

2,745

Communications and data processing

1,011

889

869

792

789

3,561

3,113

Marketing and business development

145

142

138

108

144

533

517

Travel, meals and entertainment

102

91

47

10

14

250

227

FDIC premiums

506

478

421

275

241

1,680

629

Merger and conversion costs

846

2,899

3,745

Other noninterest expense

1,154

914

1,040

1,113

1,117

4,221

4,679

Total noninterest expense

15,963

15,018

15,197

15,149

13,164

61,327

52,659

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

14,595

16,765

14,980

16,277

12,015

62,617

27,153

Provision for income taxes

2,931

3,461

3,164

2,915

2,065

12,471

4,613

NET INCOME

$

11,664

$

13,304

$

11,816

$

13,362

$

9,950

$

50,146

$

22,540

Net income per common share - basic

$

0.57

$

0.66

$

0.58

$

0.66

$

0.48

$

2.47

$

1.06

Net income per common share - diluted

$

0.57

$

0.65

$

0.58

$

0.65

$

0.48

$

2.45

$

1.05

Weighted average shares - basic

20,309,415

20,308,761

20,332,503

20,380,066

20,711,089

20,276,717

21,342,086

Weighted average shares - diluted

20,532,447

20,507,604

20,516,478

20,502,184

20,795,332

20,459,032

21,427,722



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Selected Financial Information

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Interest

Tax

Interest

Tax

Average

Income/

Equivalent

Average

Income/

Equivalent

(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)

Balance

Expense

Yield/Rate

Balance

Expense

Yield/Rate

Assets

Interest bearing deposits in other banks

$

476,945

$

201

0.17

%

$

594,338

$

266

0.18

%

Other short-term investments

139,094

174

0.50

122,477

156

0.51

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

533,088

2,453

1.83

503,420

2,411

1.90

Non-taxable investment securities (1)

226,736

1,954

3.42

230,032

1,885

3.25

Total investment securities

759,824

4,407

2.30

733,452

4,296

2.32

Loans

2,302,085

22,375

3.86

2,246,529

22,151

3.91

FHLB and FRB stock

11,972

166

5.50

11,931

171

5.69

Total interest-earning assets

3,689,920

27,323

2.94

3,708,727

27,040

2.89

Non-earning assets

193,712

184,322

Total assets

$

3,883,632

$

3,893,049

Liabilities

Interest bearing deposits:

NOW, money market, and savings

1,526,469

453

0.12

1,665,462

680

0.16

Time deposits

287,617

44

0.06

285,808

50

0.07

Brokered deposits

94,271

65

0.27

87,498

59

0.27

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,908,357

562

0.12

2,038,768

789

0.15

Total borrowings

Total long-term debt

74,046

1,096

5.87

73,978

1,106

5.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,982,403

1,658

0.33

2,112,746

1,895

0.36

Demand deposits

1,487,405

1,375,114

Other liabilities

44,339

45,889

Shareholders’ equity

369,485

359,300

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

3,883,632

$

3,893,049

Net interest spread

2.61

%

2.53

%

Net interest income and net interest margin (2)

$

25,665

2.76

%

$

25,145

2.69

%

Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin

2.72

%

2.65

%

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Selected Financial Information

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Interest

Tax

Interest

Tax

Average

Income/

Equivalent

Average

Income/

Equivalent

(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)

Balance

Expense

Yield/Rate

Balance

Expense

Yield/Rate

Assets

Interest bearing deposits in other banks

$

476,945

$

201

0.17

%

$

435,939

$

141

0.13

%

Other short-term investments

139,094

174

0.50

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

533,088

2,453

1.83

275,872

1,587

2.29

Non-taxable investment securities (1)

226,736

1,954

3.42

215,262

1,758

3.25

Total investment securities

759,824

4,407

2.30

491,134

3,345

2.71

Loans

2,302,085

22,375

3.86

2,207,956

21,609

3.89

FHLB and FRB stock

11,972

166

5.50

12,699

193

6.05

Total interest-earning assets

3,689,920

27,323

2.94

3,147,728

25,288

3.20

Non-earning assets

193,712

180,991

Total assets

$

3,883,632

$

3,328,719

Liabilities

Interest bearing deposits:

NOW, money market, and savings

1,526,469

453

0.12

1,585,928

1,043

0.26

Time deposits

287,617

44

0.06

221,792

72

0.13

Brokered deposits

94,271

65

0.27

89,673

73

0.32

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,908,357

562

0.12

1,897,393

1,188

0.25

Total borrowings

Total long-term debt

74,046

1,096

5.87

73,811

1,111

5.99

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,982,403

1,658

0.33

1,971,204

2,299

0.46

Demand deposits

1,487,405

977,009

Other liabilities

44,339

41,558

Shareholders’ equity

369,485

338,948

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

3,883,632

$

3,328,719

Net interest spread

2.61

%

2.73

%

Net interest income and net interest margin (2)

$

25,665

2.76

%

$

22,989

2.91

%

Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin

2.72

%

2.86

%

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Selected Financial Information

Year ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Interest

Tax

Interest

Tax

Average

Income/

Equivalent

Average

Income/

Equivalent

(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)

Balance

Expense

Yield/Rate

Balance

Expense

Yield/Rate

Assets

Interest bearing deposits in other banks

$

580,203

$

835

0.14

%

$

220,225

$

897

0.41

%

Other short-term investments

65,930

330

0.50

27

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

455,466

9,145

2.01

253,799

6,316

2.49

227,501

