This Atlantic City casino profited the most off gamblers in March

Last month, Atlantic City casinos collected over $468 million from gamblers. That marks the third month of steady gaming revenue for the city’s nine gambling halls this calendar year.

March's total gaming wins represent an increase of over $40 million over the slight dip reported in February.

How much did gamblers lose in Atlantic City?

In March, bettors gave Atlantic City casinos $468 million in lost wagers.

Here’s how the casinos fared against customers across the three betting categories:

Casino-gaming: Atlantic City casinos earned $239.8 million from bettors in March. That’s a decrease from February when the casinos collected $211.6 million.

Casino gaming includes on-site wagering at slot machines and table games.

Internet gaming: The casinos collected $197.2 million from gamblers in March, increasing their take from February when gamblers lost $182.3 million.

Internet gaming includes bets placed in online games hosted by the casinos.

Sports betting: In March, bettors lost $31.2 million at the casinos, including Resorts Digital, a decrease from February when the gaming halls collected $33.9 million.

Sports betting includes wagers on the outcomes of sports like football, baseball, boxing and mixed martial arts and can include bets on the individual performance of athletes.

What casino made the most?

The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa emerged as the top-earning casino for total gaming revenue in March, collecting $106.6 million. The casino’s total gaming revenue is up compared to February, and down compared to March 2023.

Most of the gaming hall’s wins came from casino wins, where bettors lost $56.5 million.

Here’s how each casino did for total gaming revenue in March:

Bally's Atlantic City Casino: $20.9 million

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa: $106.6 million

Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino: $18.75 million

Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina: $70.6 million

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City: $58.3 million

Harrah's Resort & Casino: $22.2 million

Ocean Casino Resort: $47.9 million

Resorts Casino Hotel: $13.6 million

Tropicana Casino & Resort: $36.1 million

More: Atlantic City casino loses lawsuit against insurers over COVID

Sports Betting in Atlantic City

During the month, sports betting contributed significantly to Atlantic City’s gaming revenue. The Borgata took the most in sports-book wins of all the brick-and-mortar casinos, collecting $6.3 million from gamblers.

Resorts Digital, however, reported $17.6 million in sports wagering revenue.

Here’s how much each casino won in sports bets:

Bally's Atlantic City Casino: $167,658 loss

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa: $6.3 million

Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino: $252,259

Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina: $182,474 loss

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City: $3.5 million

Harrah's Resort & Casino : $238,556

Ocean Casino Resort: $315,808

Resorts Casino Hotel: $230,756

Tropicana Casino & Resort: $3.2 million

Story continues

What are people betting on?

The most popular sports among bettors in Atlantic City so far this year were basketball and football. Basketball continues to be most popular with bettors, drawing in over $1 billion in handles.

Gamblers had the most luck with baseball, beating the casinos for $5.8 million.

What casinos are in Atlantic City

Atlantic City is home to nine casinos, each contributing to the city’s gaming revenue.

Breakdown of Casinos and Their Gaming Wins:

Bally's Atlantic City Casino total wins last year: $238,995,887

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa total wins last year: $1,302,257,116

Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino total wins last year: $233,500,360

Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina total wins last year: $671,843,454

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City total wins last year: $626,017,117

Harrah's Resort & Casino total wins last year: $255,618,551

Ocean Casino Resort total wins last year: $472,783,012

Resorts Casino Hotel total wins last year: $163,624,805

Tropicana Casino & Resort total wins last year: $366,141,427

