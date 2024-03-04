Atlantic Lithium Insiders Added AU$1.02m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Atlantic Lithium Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Neil Herbert for UK£517k worth of shares, at about UK£0.28 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.21. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Atlantic Lithium insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Atlantic Lithium Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Atlantic Lithium. Overall, three insiders shelled out UK£175k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Atlantic Lithium Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Atlantic Lithium insiders own about UK£10m worth of shares. That equates to 7.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atlantic Lithium Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Atlantic Lithium we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Atlantic Lithium has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

