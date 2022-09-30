U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,675.75
    +21.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,403.00
    +118.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,316.50
    +88.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,693.40
    +11.30 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.65
    +0.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +13.60 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    +0.42 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9827
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.84
    +1.66 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1167
    +0.0043 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3870
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,542.92
    +209.41 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.79
    +0.81 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,897.15
    +15.56 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update - 2022 Annual Financial Report

Atlantic Lithium Limited
·5 min read
Atlantic Lithium Limited

Major milestones achieved at the Ewoyaa Project to deliver Ghana's first lithium-producing mine

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(ASX:A11)(OTCQX:ALLIF) ("Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2022.

A full copy of 2022 Annual Report is available through the Investor Centre of the Company's website https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/ or can be viewed in the PDF version via the following link:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3151B_1-2022-9-30.pdf

Operational highlights:

· JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") upgrade to 30.1Mt at 1.26% Li2O, representing a 42% increase, for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project ("Ewoyaa"), part of the Cape Coast Lithium Project portfolio in Ghana

  • Upgrade to 21.3Mt at 1.31% Li2O, representing a 47% increase, announced earlier in the reporting period.

· Scoping Study announced on Ewoyaa, which incorporated the 21.3Mt JORC resource, demonstrating a significant improvement in project economics.

Corporate highlights:

· Landmark agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL, ASX: PLL) to fund Ewoyaa, via a staged earn in of US$103 million, to production.

· Grant of the Cape Coast exploration license in Ghana, providing the Company access to 139.23km2 of highly prospective lithium tenure adjacent to its existing portfolio, bringing the total Ghana Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio to 560km2.

· Successful demerger of the Company's gold assets in Côte d'Ivoire and Chad into a new unlisted public entity, Ricca Resources Limited, enabling the Company to focus on the development of its lithium assets.

· Appointment of the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Len Kolff, to the Board of Directors and also as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer following the passing of Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Vincent Mascolo.

· Appointment of the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Amanda Harsas to the Board as Finance Director.

· Commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") trading platform in the USA, under the ticker "IRRLF".

Financial highlights:

· Exploration and evaluation expenditure held on the balance sheet for the year ended 30 June 2022 was A$11.1 million (2021: A$51.4 million).

· Cash position at 30 June 2022 of A$23.9 million (2021: A$19.1 million).

Post-period end highlights:

· Robust Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), which incorporates the increased JORC resource of 30.1Mt at 1.26% Li2O, announced for the Ewoyaa Project, indicating revenues in excess of US$4.84bn in revenues over a 12.5-year mine life.

· Successful admission of the Company's shares on the Official List of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), under the ticker 'A11'.

Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:

"I am delighted to report the Company's results for the year ended 30 June 2022. Now purely focused on our lithium portfolio, following the successful demerger of the Company's gold assets, we have continued to make great strides, both operationally and commercially, as we work to bring on stream substantial lithium production in Ghana.

"A major milestone for the Company was securing the funding agreement with NASDAQ-listed Piedmont Lithium Inc., setting the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, part of the wider Cape Coast portfolio, on the path to becoming Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The agreement recognises the Project as an industry-leading lithium asset, removes funding risks for the Company's shareholders and enables the Company to invest in growth. It is a major endorsement of the Company's strategy to date.

"Over the period, we increased the Mineral Resource Estimate for Ewoyaa twice, as well as delivering a Scoping Study and, post-period end, an impressive Pre-Feasibility Study on the Project. The PFS, which incorporates the increased JORC resource of 30.1Mt at 1.26% Li2O, outlines a robust 2Mtpa operation, generating in excess of US$4.84bn in revenues over a 12.5-year mine life, with payback within as little as 20 weeks. We have long been confident of the considerable profitability that Ewoyaa offers, but the PFS provides valuable third-party vindication of our belief. It is also important to note that ongoing drilling is intended to grow the resource further.

"Our intention for the demerger was to focus time, resources and effort upon realising the significant potential value, which was not being fully appreciated, of our lithium assets. It is clear that this strategy has begun to deliver the intended results. Atlantic Lithium is now in an excellent position to advance Ewoyaa through studies to reach production, and, in doing so, return significant value to the Company's shareholders and also long-term benefits to all stakeholders.

"As always, we would like to thank our loyal shareholders for their continued support and all of the Company's employees and contractors for their hard work.

"Pushing ahead, we aim to further increase the resource at Ewoyaa, with an update expected later this year or at the beginning of next year, before delivering a Definitive Feasibility Study in 2023.

"We look forward to updating the market on our progress in due course."

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited
Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman)
Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Scott Mathieson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

SI Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Nick Emerson
Jon Levinson

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038

Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto
James Lingfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licenses in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored licenses.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718288/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Corporate-Update--2022-Annual-Financial-Report

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, Micron, Porsche

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Micron earnings suggest the chip downturn could be worse than Wall Street expects

    Micron Technology Inc. executives, who warned about a semiconductor downturn in late June, on Thursday described a worse-than-expected drop in business as "sharp and sudden."

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers just warned about getting too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes as investors are shifting sentiment on the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary moves. They are not exactly disapproving – but they are reconciling to the idea that we’re in for a hard landing, and that the Fed’s projected 4.6% peak inter

  • Carmax stock plunges following earnings miss

    Shares of Carmax dipped sharply after the company missed second-quarter earnings expectations.

  • PC Demand Is Tanking. What It Means for Nvidia, AMD and Intel Stock.

    Susquehana analyst Christopher Rolland lowered price targets for Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stock. “PC-market weakness may be extending beyond consumer and into enterprise,” he wrote.

  • JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley Cut Alibaba Target on Revenue Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., turning more pessimistic on the Chinese e-commerce giant on sales concerns.Alibaba’s sales outlook for the September quarter is eroding on soft China consumption, analysts including Alex Yao wrote in a note this week. JPMorgan lowered its target price for Alibaba’s US-listed shares to $135 from $145, marking the bank’s latest call on China’s technology stocks after switching its

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • 10 Best Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cheap dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the best dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation and continuous interest rate hikes have brought dividend investing to the […]

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500 Hits Fresh Lows As Apple, Tesla, CarMax Dive, Nike Plunges Late

    So much for Wednesday's bounce. The S&P 500 tumbled to bear market lows as Apple, Tesla and CarMax sold off. Nike plunged late on inventory woes.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Carnival Cruise Lines set to report earnings ahead of Friday's opening

    Cruise company Carnival Cruise Lines will report its third-quarter earnings on Friday morning.

  • ‘Hard Times’ as Big Memory Makers Cut Output on Supply Glut

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. and Kioxia Holdings Corp., two of the world’s top memory chipmakers, are slashing production to cope with a steep plunge in demand.Micron, the largest US maker of memory chips, reported downbeat earnings on Thursday and forecast quarterly sales that were nearly $2 billion below Wall Street estimates. Japan’s Kioxia, which supplies much of the world’s NAND storage for smartphones and servers, followed that on Friday by announcing that it’s reducing new produc

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • Dividend yields on preferred stocks have soared. This is how to pick the best ones for your portfolio.

    DEEP DIVE This year nearly every type of security has declined — bad news if you look at your portfolio’s value each day and have difficulty sleeping at night. On the other hand, it’s good news if you’re looking for income.

  • Facebook parent Meta is no longer one of 10 most valuable U.S. companies. Here’s what just overtook it.

    Meta Platforms Inc. is furthering its descent through ranks of the biggest companies in the U.S., this time falling below Exxon Mobil Co. for the first time in more than five years.