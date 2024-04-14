Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Atlantic Lithium Limited's (LON:ALL) future prospects. Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. With the latest financial year loss of AU$12m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$14m, the UK£126m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Atlantic Lithium's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 4 of the British Metals and Mining analysts is that Atlantic Lithium is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$25m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Atlantic Lithium's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Atlantic Lithium has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

