Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited's (Catalist:5UL) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) (Catalist:5UL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 21% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) is:

18% = US$18m ÷ US$100m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 5.9% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) was able to see an impressive net income growth of 56% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 41% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) visit our risks dashboard for free.

