Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited's (Catalist:5UL) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) to hold its Annual General Meeting on 29th of April

CEO Bill Wong's total compensation includes salary of US$489.3k

The total compensation is 489% higher than the average for the industry

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s total shareholder return over the past three years was 726% while its EPS grew by 103% over the past three years

Under the guidance of CEO Bill Wong, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited (Catalist:5UL) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 29th of April, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Bill Wong Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited has a market capitalization of S$186m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.2m for the year to December 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 63% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$489k.

In comparison with other companies in the Singapore Energy Services industry with market capitalizations under S$273m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$198k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited pays Bill Wong north of the industry median. What's more, Bill Wong holds S$71m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$489k US$489k 42% Other US$678k US$229k 58% Total Compensation US$1.2m US$718k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 67% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 33% is other remuneration. Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited's Growth

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 103% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 40%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 726%, over three years, would leave most Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

