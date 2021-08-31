U.S. markets closed

Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 2nd Quarter 2021

Atlantic Petroleum P/F
·1 min read

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2021-08-31 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 2nd quarter results for 2021. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company’s website..

Highlights for H1 2021:

Highlights for H1 2021 were:
G&A cost was DKK 1.1MM
Operating profit was DKK 8.5MM
Net profit was DKK 5.2MM
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -94.8MM
Bank debt was DKK 58.0MM

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.: 6/2021

Issued: 31-08-2021

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O.Box 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo

Attachment


