Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2023

Atlantic Petroleum P/F
·1 min read
Atlantic Petroleum P/F
Atlantic Petroleum P/F

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2023-01-03 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2023 with the following dates:

  • Friday 31st March: Annual Accounts 2022 to be issued.

  • Friday 28th April: Annual General Meeting.

  • Wednesday 31st May: 1st Quarter 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

  • Thursday 31st August: 2nd Quarter 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

  • Thursday 30th November: 3rd Quarter 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. 

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.1/2023

Issued 03-01-2023

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O. Box 1228
FO-110 Tórshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo


