Atlantic Street Capital Announces Agreement to Sell Advancing Eyecare

·3 min read

Leading Provider of Ophthalmic Instruments Formed in 2019, Completed Eight Add-on Acquisitions

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Street Capital (ASC), a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies to unlock equity value through an operationally intensive investment approach, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell Advancing Eyecare, North America's leading provider of ophthalmic instruments, to Cornell Capital.

(PRNewsfoto/Atlantic Street Capital)
(PRNewsfoto/Atlantic Street Capital)

Advancing Eyecare was formed in 2019 when ASC combined its 2016 portfolio company investment in Lombart Instrument, the leading U.S. distributor of ophthalmic instruments to ophthalmologists and optometrists, with Marco Ophthalmic Inc, a market leading, high-tech instrumentation supplier. Advancing Eyecare operates seven leading brands which, in addition to Lombart and Marco, consist of INNOVA Medical, S4Optik, Enhanced Medical Services, Ophthalmic Instruments Inc., and Santinelli International. During its ownership, ASC recruited CEO Brad Staley to drive the company's development. In addition to its organic growth, Advancing Eyecare completed eight add-on acquisitions, including the acquisition of Santinelli International in December 2021, a respected leader and award‐winning provider of optical finishing equipment. The company also established several distribution partnerships.

Brad Staley, Chief Executive Officer of Advancing Eyecare, said, "Advancing Eyecare has developed an outstanding group of companies providing a large offering of quality instrumentation products to the ophthalmic equipment industry. We thank the Atlantic Street Capital team for their support and guidance over the past three years to combine our efforts and create a leading eyecare instrumentation provider."

Andy Wilkins, Managing Partner of ASC, commented, "Since forming the company we executed on our plan to develop a broad range of technology, products, and services whose combined scope and leading brands provide the highest level of eyecare for patients. We are proud to have played a role in further building the company's leadership position. Advancing Eyecare has dramatically enhanced the services delivered to patients and we are very happy with our partnership with Brad and his team."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. Kramer Levin served as legal counsel to Advancing Eyecare and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor.

About Advancing Eyecare
Advancing Eyecare™ is the leading provider in the eyecare instrumentation marketplace established to offer the best products and service solutions in the ophthalmic equipment industry. Currently comprised of Lombart Instrument, Marco Ophthalmic, INNOVA Medical, S4Optik, Santinelli International, and other leading brands, the combined scope of the organization has the broadest product portfolio, the most knowledgeable people, and the most reliable service in the industry. Visit www.advancingeyecare.com.

About Atlantic Street Capital
ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-street-capital-announces-agreement-to-sell-advancing-eyecare-301542341.html

SOURCE Atlantic Street Capital

