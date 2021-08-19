U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,356.50
    -38.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,548.00
    -339.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,745.75
    -103.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,117.60
    -37.40 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.22
    -2.24 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +5.95 (+33.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0070 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5890
    -0.1710 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,164.81
    -633.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.98
    -22.70 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.59
    -140.73 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 364,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Atlantic Street Capital Announces Partnership with Renew Digital

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"), a private equity firm targeting entrepreneurial businesses poised for the next level of growth, today announced a partnership with Renew Digital, a leading provider of dental imaging equipment as well technical service and support for dental offices nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Atlantic Street Capital)
(PRNewsfoto/Atlantic Street Capital)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered outside Atlanta in Norcross, GA, Renew Digital helps match dentists and dental specialists with high-quality certified pre-owned X-ray equipment. It buys, re-certifies, sells, and services used dental panoramic X-rays and cone beam systems for dentists and dental specialists. Renew Digital primarily sells and services its products to general dentists and dental specialists such as orthodontists, oral surgeons, pediatric dentists, endodontists, periodontists, and more. Since its founding, Renew Digital has entered strategic referral relationships with leading OEMs and dealers such as Carestream Dental, Kavo Kerr, Planmeca and Henry Schein Dental to purchase pre-owned equipment. Visit https://www.renewdigital.com.

George Parry, Partner of ASC, and deal lead said, "Renew Digital is a valuable partner to dental equipment OEMs and distributors and has built a strong reputation for quality and expertise. They have enhanced their leading position in the dental equipment aftermarket by also focusing on its extended warranty offerings and developing broader field service and technical support capabilities. We see meaningful opportunities to accelerate the company's growth and are excited to support Bryan and Lyle and their top-tier management team in a sector we know well."

Bryan Delano, Co-Founder of Renew Digital, said, "ASC shares our vision, mission, and values and working with them will enable us to leverage their expertise and broaden our reach to provide the right system for each patient practice with ongoing technology improvements and the addition of new specialty services. We look forward to transforming our company and taking Renew Digital to the next level while continuing to provide our customers with the highest quality products."

Lyle Miller, Co-Founder of Renew Digital, said, "We are very excited to partner with ASC. We believe its investment philosophy aligns extremely well with Renew Digital's long-term strategy, and will allow us to accelerate our growth plans, continue to invest in new markets and services, and improve our value proposition to our customers and partners."

ASC's expertise in the healthcare services sector includes its investments in Advancing Eyecare, a partnership of leaders in the eyecare instrumentation marketplace; Prescott's, the leading provider of refurbishment, maintenance, repair and service work for surgical microscopes utilized in hospital operating rooms and ambulatory surgery centers; OrthoBethesda, the premier provider of orthopedic services in the greater Washington, D.C. region; Lab Logistics, provider of mission critical, transportation solutions exclusively focused on the medical laboratory and hospital industry; and Anatomy IT the leading provider of managed IT services to the healthcare industry across the tri-state area.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies with between $4 million and $25 million in EBITDA. The firm invests in fundamentally sound companies that will benefit from capital investment and value-added strategic and operational initiatives. Atlantic Street Capital's approach are hands-on investors who work closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. The firm is currently making investments in Atlantic Street Capital IV, LP. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-street-capital-announces-partnership-with-renew-digital-301358620.html

SOURCE Atlantic Street Capital

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 108% to 212% Upside, According to Wall Street

    At least a handful of Wall Street analysts and investment banks expect these widely followed stocks to soar.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • China Tech Rout Deepens as New Regulations Mulled; Alibaba Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in Chinese technology giants deepened on Thursday after the industry was hit with a fresh round of proposed regulations.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 2.9% lower after earlier falling to lowest since its inception in July 2020 with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slumping 5.5% to a record low in Hong Kong. Video streaming giant Kuaishou Technology slid 7.1% to close at new all-time low for a fifth consecutive session.Among other shares, sector’s bellwether Tencent Holdings Lt

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures dropped Thursday morning to extend losses from a day earlier, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • Macy's beats expectations, raises guidance and announces new share repurchase program

    Macy's Inc. shares jumped 3.2% in Thursday premarket trading after the department store retailer reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $345 million, or $1.08 per share, after a loss of $431 million, or $1.39 per share. Adjusted EPS of $1.29 blew past the FactSet consensus for 23 cents. Sales of $5.647 billion were up from $3.559 billion and also beat the FactSet consensus for $5.011 billion. Comparable sales on an owned base

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple by 2030

    These fundamentally strong stocks have been solid performers in the past, and secular tailwinds can drive them even higher.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Dow Jones Futures Extend Stock Market Sell-Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Futures fell, signaling more stock losses after the Fed hinted it'll start tapering this year. Nvidia, Robinhood led earnings.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • Continued Volatility may Give Investors an Opportunity to Invest in Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at a Great Price

    While Roku is facing several challenges, the company’s underlying fundamentals continue to improve. This can be illustrated by examining Roku’s ROCE (Return on Capital Employed).

  • Stocks to Commodities Sink on Fed, Growth Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks tumbled, with S&P 500 Index futures down for a third day, while Treasuries and the dollar rallied as concern about the withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus mixed with growing angst around the virus and global supply chains. For a fifth straight month, volatility was whipping up around the time stock options were expiring in the U.S.Contracts on the S&P 500 Index lost as much as 1.1% and the equity fear gauge headed for the biggest weekly increase since January. A s

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Steel Stocks Are on Fire. Let Investors Beware.

    The Senate's sign-off on the infrastructure bill is driving the rally. But prices for iron ore are dropping in China. And that's not good for the long haul.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.