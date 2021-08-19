Atlantic Street Capital Announces Partnership with Renew Digital

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"), a private equity firm targeting entrepreneurial businesses poised for the next level of growth, today announced a partnership with Renew Digital, a leading provider of dental imaging equipment as well technical service and support for dental offices nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Atlantic Street Capital)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered outside Atlanta in Norcross, GA, Renew Digital helps match dentists and dental specialists with high-quality certified pre-owned X-ray equipment. It buys, re-certifies, sells, and services used dental panoramic X-rays and cone beam systems for dentists and dental specialists. Renew Digital primarily sells and services its products to general dentists and dental specialists such as orthodontists, oral surgeons, pediatric dentists, endodontists, periodontists, and more. Since its founding, Renew Digital has entered strategic referral relationships with leading OEMs and dealers such as Carestream Dental, Kavo Kerr, Planmeca and Henry Schein Dental to purchase pre-owned equipment. Visit https://www.renewdigital.com.

George Parry, Partner of ASC, and deal lead said, "Renew Digital is a valuable partner to dental equipment OEMs and distributors and has built a strong reputation for quality and expertise. They have enhanced their leading position in the dental equipment aftermarket by also focusing on its extended warranty offerings and developing broader field service and technical support capabilities. We see meaningful opportunities to accelerate the company's growth and are excited to support Bryan and Lyle and their top-tier management team in a sector we know well."

Bryan Delano, Co-Founder of Renew Digital, said, "ASC shares our vision, mission, and values and working with them will enable us to leverage their expertise and broaden our reach to provide the right system for each patient practice with ongoing technology improvements and the addition of new specialty services. We look forward to transforming our company and taking Renew Digital to the next level while continuing to provide our customers with the highest quality products."

Story continues

Lyle Miller, Co-Founder of Renew Digital, said, "We are very excited to partner with ASC. We believe its investment philosophy aligns extremely well with Renew Digital's long-term strategy, and will allow us to accelerate our growth plans, continue to invest in new markets and services, and improve our value proposition to our customers and partners."

ASC's expertise in the healthcare services sector includes its investments in Advancing Eyecare, a partnership of leaders in the eyecare instrumentation marketplace; Prescott's, the leading provider of refurbishment, maintenance, repair and service work for surgical microscopes utilized in hospital operating rooms and ambulatory surgery centers; OrthoBethesda, the premier provider of orthopedic services in the greater Washington, D.C. region; Lab Logistics, provider of mission critical, transportation solutions exclusively focused on the medical laboratory and hospital industry; and Anatomy IT the leading provider of managed IT services to the healthcare industry across the tri-state area.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies with between $4 million and $25 million in EBITDA. The firm invests in fundamentally sound companies that will benefit from capital investment and value-added strategic and operational initiatives. Atlantic Street Capital's approach are hands-on investors who work closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. The firm is currently making investments in Atlantic Street Capital IV, LP. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-street-capital-announces-partnership-with-renew-digital-301358620.html

SOURCE Atlantic Street Capital