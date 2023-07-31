Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.30

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.30 per share on the 25th of August. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.8%, which is around the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Atlantic Union Bankshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 43%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 0.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 47% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.48 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.6% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

We Could See Atlantic Union Bankshares' Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Atlantic Union Bankshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.3% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Atlantic Union Bankshares might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 Atlantic Union Bankshares analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Atlantic Union Bankshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here