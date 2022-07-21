U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Results

Atlantic Union Bank

RICHMOND, Va., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) reported net income available to common shareholders of $59.3 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.79 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $51.3 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $0.69, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $66.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Atlantic Union Bankshares delivered solid second quarter results with upper single digit annualized loan growth, strong credit metrics, and an expanding net interest margin,” said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. “We continue to be mindful of the current economic uncertainties, but remain encouraged by our competitive positioning, market dynamics, asset sensitivity and the economic strength in our footprint, which gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our top tier financial targets in the second half of the year.”

“Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains committed to generating sustainable, profitable growth and building long term value for our shareholders.”

Share Repurchase Program

On December 10, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”) to purchase up to $100 million of the Company’s common stock through December 9, 2022 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and / or Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). As part of the Repurchase Program, approximately 1.3 million shares (or $48.2 million) were repurchased during the six months ended June 30, 2022, and of these shares approximately 649,000 shares (or $23.2 million) were repurchased during the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, approximately $51.8 million of share repurchases remain available under the Repurchase Program.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income was $138.8 million, an increase of $7.9 million from $130.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $142.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of approximately $8.1 million from the first quarter of 2022. The increases in net interest income and net interest income (FTE)(1) were primarily driven by higher interest income due to average loan growth from the prior quarter, increases in loan yields on the Company’s variable rate loans due to higher market interest rates and the additional day count in the second quarter, partially offset by increases in deposit and borrowing costs. The second quarter net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 3.15% from the previous quarter, and the net interest margin (FTE)(1) increased 20 basis points during the same period to 3.24%. The cost of funds increased by 4 basis points to 22 basis points, compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher deposit and borrowing costs as noted above.

The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) (1) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting was $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $621,000 from the prior quarter. The first and second quarters of 2022 and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

 

Loan

 

Deposit

 

Borrowings

 

 

 

 

Accretion

 

Amortization

 

Amortization

 

Total

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022

$

2,253

 

 

$

(10

)

 

$

(203

)

 

$

2,040

 

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022

 

2,879

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(207

)

 

 

2,661

 

For the remaining six months of 2022 (estimated)

 

2,026

 

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(418

)

 

 

1,585

 

For the years ending (estimated):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

3,390

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(852

)

 

 

2,507

 

2024

 

2,769

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(877

)

 

 

1,888

 

2025

 

2,162

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(900

)

 

 

1,261

 

2026

 

1,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

(926

)

 

 

801

 

2027

 

1,317

 

 

 

 

 

 

(953

)

 

 

364

 

Thereafter

 

6,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,993

)

 

 

(1,461

)

Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at June 30, 2022

$

19,923

 

 

$

(59

)

 

$

(12,919

)

 

$

6,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY

Overview
During the second quarter of 2022, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of loans remained low at 0.23% at June 30, 2022. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2022 totaled 15 basis points, which was a 7 basis point decrease as compared to March 31, 2022, and 3 basis points lower than at June 30, 2021. Net charge-off levels remained low at 0.03% of total average loans for the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $113.2 million at June 30, 2022, a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter.

Nonperforming Assets
At June 30, 2022, NPAs totaled $31.1 million, an increase of $407,000 from March 31, 2022. The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

 

June 30, 

    

March 31, 

    

December 31, 

    

September 30, 

    

June 30, 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

29,070

 

 

$

29,032

 

 

$

31,100

 

 

$

35,472

 

 

$

36,399

 

Foreclosed properties

 

2,065

 

 

 

1,696

 

 

 

1,696

 

 

 

1,696

 

 

 

1,696

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

31,135

 

 

$

30,728

 

 

$

32,796

 

 

$

37,168

 

 

$

38,095

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

 

June 30, 

    

March 31, 

    

December 31, 

    

September 30, 

    

June 30, 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

Beginning Balance

$

29,032

 

 

$

31,100

 

 

$

35,472

 

 

$

36,399

 

 

$

41,866

 

Net customer payments

 

(2,472

)

 

 

(4,132

)

 

 

(5,068

)

 

 

(4,719

)

 

 

(9,307

)

Additions

 

3,203

 

 

 

2,087

 

 

 

1,294

 

 

 

4,177

 

 

 

4,162

 

Charge-offs

 

(311

)

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(598

)

 

 

(385

)

 

 

(183

)

Loans returning to accruing status

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(153

)

Transfers to foreclosed property

 

(382

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

Ending Balance

$

29,070

 

 

$

29,032

 

 

$

31,100

 

 

$

35,472

 

 

$

36,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Past Due Loans
Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $20.4 million or 0.15% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2022, compared to $29.6 million or 0.22% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, and $25.1 million or 0.18% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $4.6 million or 0.03% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2022, compared to $8.2 million or 0.06% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, and $8.7 million or 0.06% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021.

Net Charge-offs
Net charge-offs were $939,000 or 0.03% of total average loans on an annualized basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to insignificant net charge-offs of less than 0.01% for the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021. On a year to date basis through June 30, 2022, net charge-offs were $935,000 or 0.01% of total average loans (annualized).

Provision for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million in the previous quarter, and a negative provision for credit losses of $27.4 million recorded during the same quarter in 2021. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 reflected a provision of $2.6 million for loan and securities losses and $1.0 million for unfunded commitments.

Allowance for Credit Losses
At June 30, 2022, the ACL was $113.2 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $104.2 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $9.0 million. The ACL at June 30, 2022 increased $2.6 million from March 31, 2022, primarily due to increased uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook and the impact of loan growth in the second quarter of 2022.

The ACL as a percentage of total loans increased slightly to 0.83% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.82% at March 31, 2022. The ALLL as a percentage of total loans was 0.76% at June 30, 2022, consistent with March 31, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $8.1 million to $38.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $30.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a $9.1 million pre-tax gain resulting from the sale of Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc. (“DHFB”), a $458,000 increase in interchange fees due to an increase in transaction and dollar volumes, and a $444,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts. These noninterest category increases were partially offset by a decrease in loan interest rate swap fee income of $1.3 million due to a decrease in average swap fees, a decrease in unrealized gains on equity method investments of $1.1 million, and lower mortgage banking income of $917,000, resulting from declining gain on sale margins.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $6.5 million to $98.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $105.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in restructuring expenses, as the prior quarter reflected $5.5 million related to the Company’s restructure activity that included the consolidation of 16 branches that was completed in March 2022. In addition, salaries and benefits expense declined by $3.0 million during the second quarter, due to decreases in payroll related taxes and 401(k) contribution expenses, which are typically seasonally higher in the first quarter. Partially offsetting these expense reductions was an increase of $590,000 in professional services expenses, an increase of $350,000 in Teammate related expenses (included as a component of other expenses) associated with the re-opening of our corporate offices, an increase in marketing and advertising expenses of $339,000, and an increase in FDIC assessment premiums of $281,000.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 16.7%, compared to 17.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, reflecting the impact of discrete items related to the sale of DHFB.

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2022, total assets were $19.7 billion, a decrease of $120.6 million or approximately 2.4% (annualized) from March 31, 2022, and a decrease of $327.6 million or approximately 1.6% from June 30, 2021. Total assets declined from the prior quarter due to a decline in the investment securities portfolio of $207.1 million primarily due to the impact of market interest rate increases on the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, partially offset by the net impact of the decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $154.9 million, which was deployed to fund $196.1 million in loan growth during the quarter.

At June 30, 2022, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) totaled $13.7 billion, including $21.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, an increase of $196.1 million or 5.8% (annualized) from $13.5 billion, including $67.4 million in PPP loans, at March 31, 2022. Average loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) totaled $13.5 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $224.7 million or 6.8% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), adjusted loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at June 30, 2022 increased $241.8 million or 7.2% (annualized) from March 31, 2022 and adjusted average loans increased $284.4 million or 8.6% (annualized) from the prior quarter. At June 30, 2022 loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) decreased $42.5 million or 0.3% from June 30, 2021, and quarterly average loans decreased $446.4 million or 3.2% from the same period in the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), adjusted loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at June 30, 2022 increased $795.1 million or 6.2% from the same period in the prior year, and adjusted quarterly average loans during the second quarter of 2022 increased $697.8 million or 5.5% from the same period in the prior year.

At June 30, 2022, total deposits were $16.1 billion, a decrease of $355.6 million or approximately 8.7% (annualized) from March 31, 2022. Average deposits at June 30, 2022 also decreased from the prior quarter by $323.3 million or 7.9% (annualized). The decline in deposits was primarily driven by a public funds client that used available deposit funds to repay higher cost, longer-term debt obligations during the second quarter. Total deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased $530.6 million or 3.2% from June 30, 2021, and quarterly average deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased $309.5 million or 1.9% from the same period in the prior year. The decrease in total deposits from the prior year was primarily due to a decline in money market account balances of $494.7 million and maturing time deposits.

The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:

 

June 30, 

    

March 31, 

    

June 30, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

9.96

%

9.86

%

10.56

%

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

11.00

%

10.91

%

11.68

%

Total capital ratio (2)

13.85

%

13.79

%

14.05

%

Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2)

9.26

%

9.07

%

9.20

%

Common equity to total assets

11.32

%

11.79

%

12.91

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

6.78

%

7.21

%

8.40

%

_______________

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company’s common equity to total assets capital ratio and the tangible common equity to tangible assets capital ratio decreased from the prior quarter and prior year primarily due to the unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive income due to market interest rate increases in the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share), consistent with the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company also declared and paid cash dividends of $0.28 per common share, consistent with the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021.

_______________
(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

(2) All ratios at June 30, 2022 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Sale of Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc.

Effective June 30, 2022, the Company transferred its ownership interest in DHFB, which was formerly a subsidiary of Atlantic Union Bank (the “Bank”) to Cary Street Partners Financial LLC (“CSP”) in exchange for a minority ownership interest in CSP.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast for analysts on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time during which management will review the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and provide an update on recent activities.

Interested parties may participate in the call by registering at the following URL:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI251d953edb164e91bd37f98e5106e347. The conference call provider has changed its dial-in procedures, so all attendees must utilize the link to receive an audio dial-in number and their Access PIN.

Management will conduct a listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8t2h7c2u.

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.          

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results as of and for the periods ended June 30, 2022, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, adjusted or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company’s financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury’s quotes, statements regarding the Company’s outlook on future economic conditions and the impacts of the current economic uncertainties and statements that include, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, including the Company’s ability to meet its top tier financial targets, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the effects of or changes in:

  • market interest rates and the impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, the Company’s funding costs and the Company’s loan and securities portfolio;

  • inflation and its impacts on economic growth and customer and client behavior;

  • general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth;

  • monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;

  • the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;

  • demand for loan products and financial services in the Company’s market area;

  • the Company’s ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;

  • the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;

  • the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;

  • the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees;

  • real estate values in the Bank’s lending area;

  • an insufficient ACL;

  • changes in accounting principles, including without limitation, relating to the CECL methodology;

  • the Company’s liquidity and capital positions;

  • concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;

  • the effectiveness of the Company’s credit processes and management of the Company’s credit risk;

  • the Company’s ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;

  • technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;

  • the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts, geopolitical conflicts (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company’s liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;

  • the effect of steps the Company takes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the uncertainty regarding new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged, the speed and efficacy of vaccine and treatment developments, the impact of loosening or tightening of government restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein;

  • the discontinuation of LIBOR and its impact on the financial markets, and the Company’s ability to manage operational, legal and compliance risks related to the discontinuation of LIBOR and implementation of one or more alternate reference rates;

  • performance by the Company’s counterparties or vendors;

  • deposit flows;

  • the availability of financing and the terms thereof;

  • the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;

  • legislative or regulatory changes and requirements;

  • potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions;

  • the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;

  • changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and

  • other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All risk factors and uncertainties described herein should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, all forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in the press release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not intend or assume any obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

As of & For Three Months Ended

 

As of & For Six Months Ended

 

 

06/30/22

    

03/31/22

    

06/30/21

 

06/30/22

 

06/30/21

 

Results of Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

$

148,755

 

$

138,456

 

$

150,852

 

 

$

287,212

 

$

298,525

 

 

Interest expense

 

9,988

 

 

7,525

 

 

10,304

 

 

 

17,514

 

 

23,079

 

 

Net interest income

 

138,767

 

 

130,931

 

 

140,548

 

 

 

269,698

 

 

275,446

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

3,559

 

 

2,800

 

 

(27,414

)

 

 

6,359

 

 

(41,037

)

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

135,208

 

 

128,131

 

 

167,962

 

 

 

263,339

 

 

316,483

 

 

Noninterest income

 

38,286

 

 

30,153

 

 

28,466

 

 

 

68,439

 

 

59,451

 

 

Noninterest expenses

 

98,768

 

 

105,321

 

 

91,971

 

 

 

204,089

 

 

203,908

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

74,726

 

 

52,963

 

 

104,457

 

 

 

127,689

 

 

172,026

 

 

Income tax expense

 

12,500

 

 

9,273

 

 

19,073

 

 

 

21,773

 

 

30,453

 

 

Net income

 

62,226

 

 

43,690

 

 

85,384

 

 

 

105,916

 

 

141,573

 

 

Dividends on preferred stock

 

2,967

 

 

2,967

 

 

2,967

 

 

 

5,934

 

 

5,934

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

59,259

 

$

40,723

 

$

82,417

 

 

$

99,982

 

$

135,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1)

$

152,332

 

$

141,792

 

$

153,996

 

 

$

294,124

 

$

304,722

 

 

Net interest income (FTE) (1)

 

142,344

 

 

134,267

 

 

143,692

 

 

 

276,610

 

 

281,643

 

 

Total revenue (FTE) (1)

 

180,630

 

 

164,420

 

 

172,158

 

 

 

345,049

 

 

341,094

 

 

Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)

 

69,205

 

 

61,271

 

 

77,021

 

 

 

130,476

 

 

146,508

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share, diluted

$

0.79

 

$

0.54

 

$

1.05

 

 

$

1.33

 

$

1.72

 

 

Return on average assets (ROA)

 

1.27

%

 

0.89

%

 

1.72

 

%

 

1.08

%

 

1.44

 

%

Return on average equity (ROE)

 

10.21

%

 

6.66

%

 

12.46

 

%

 

8.37

%

 

10.44

 

%

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3)

 

18.93

%

 

11.53

%

 

21.44

 

%

 

14.97

%

 

18.06

 

%

Efficiency ratio

 

55.78

%

 

65.38

%

 

54.42

 

%

 

60.36

%

 

60.89

 

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)

 

54.68

%

 

64.06

%

 

53.42

 

%

 

59.15

%

 

59.78

 

%

Net interest margin

 

3.15

%

 

2.97

%

 

3.15

 

%

 

3.06

%

 

3.12

 

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (1)

 

3.24

%

 

3.04

%

 

3.23

 

%

 

3.14

%

 

3.19

 

%

Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1)

 

3.46

%

 

3.22

%

 

3.46

 

%

 

3.34

%

 

3.46

 

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

 

0.35

%

 

0.26

%

 

0.35

 

%

 

0.30

%

 

0.39

 

%

Cost of deposits

 

0.15

%

 

0.11

%

 

0.18

 

%

 

0.13

%

 

0.20

 

%

Cost of funds

 

0.22

%

 

0.18

%

 

0.23

 

%

 

0.20

%

 

0.27

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Measures (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating earnings

$

54,244

 

$

48,041

 

$

85,367

 

 

$

102,285

 

$

153,833

 

 

Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders

 

51,277

 

 

45,074

 

 

82,400

 

 

 

96,351

 

 

147,899

 

 

Adjusted operating earnings per common share, diluted

$

0.69

 

$

0.60

 

$

1.05

 

 

$

1.28

 

$

1.88

 

 

Adjusted operating ROA

 

1.10

%

 

0.98

%

 

1.72

 

%

 

1.04

%

 

1.57

 

%

Adjusted operating ROE

 

8.90

%

 

7.32

%

 

12.46

 

%

 

8.08

%

 

11.35

 

%

Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3)

 

16.47

%

 

12.69

%

 

21.44

 

%

 

14.45

%

 

19.63

 

%

Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)

 

55.88

%

 

58.86

%

 

51.36

 

%

 

57.34

%

 

53.08

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share, basic

$

0.79

 

$

0.54

 

$

1.05

 

 

$

1.33

 

$

1.72

 

 

Earnings per common share, diluted

 

0.79

 

 

0.54

 

 

1.05

 

 

 

1.33

 

 

1.72

 

 

Cash dividends paid per common share

 

0.28

 

 

0.28

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.56

 

 

0.53

 

 

Market value per share

 

33.92

 

 

36.69

 

 

36.22

 

 

 

33.92

 

 

36.22

 

 

Book value per common share

 

29.95

 

 

31.12

 

 

33.30

 

 

 

29.95

 

 

33.30

 

 

Tangible book value per common share (2)

 

17.07

 

 

18.10

 

 

20.59

 

 

 

17.07

 

 

20.59

 

 

Price to earnings ratio, diluted

 

10.68

 

 

16.75

 

 

8.60

 

 

 

12.65

 

 

10.44

 

 

Price to book value per common share ratio

 

1.13

 

 

1.18

 

 

1.09

 

 

 

1.13

 

 

1.09

 

 

Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2)

 

1.99

 

 

2.03

 

 

1.76

 

 

 

1.99

 

 

1.76

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

 

74,847,899

 

 

75,544,644

 

 

78,819,697

 

 

 

75,194,347

 

 

78,841,462

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

74,849,871

 

 

75,556,127

 

 

78,843,724

 

 

 

75,201,326

 

 

78,863,859

 

 

Common shares outstanding at end of period

 

74,688,314

 

 

75,335,956

 

 

77,928,948

 

 

 

74,688,314

 

 

77,928,948

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

As of & For Three Months Ended

 

As of & For Six Months Ended

 

 

06/30/22

    

03/31/22

    

06/30/21

 

06/30/22

 

06/30/21

 

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5)

 

9.96

%  

 

9.86

%

 

10.56

%

 

9.96

%  

 

10.56

%

Tier 1 capital ratio (5)

 

11.00

%  

 

10.91

%

 

11.68

%

 

11.00

%  

 

11.68

%

Total capital ratio (5)

 

13.85

%  

 

13.79

%

 

14.05

%

 

13.85

%  

 

14.05

%

Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5)

 

9.26

%  

 

9.07

%

 

9.20

%

 

9.26

%  

 

9.20

%

Common equity to total assets

 

11.32

%  

 

11.79

%

 

12.91

%

 

11.32

%  

 

12.91

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

 

6.78

%  

 

7.21

%

 

8.40

%

 

6.78

%  

 

8.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Condition

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

19,661,799

 

$

19,782,430

 

$

19,989,356

 

$

19,661,799

 

$

19,989,356

 

Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)

 

13,655,408

 

 

13,459,349

 

 

13,697,929

 

 

13,655,408

 

 

13,697,929

 

Securities

 

3,820,078

 

 

4,027,185

 

 

3,491,669

 

 

3,820,078

 

 

3,491,669

 

Earning Assets

 

17,578,979

 

 

17,731,089

 

 

17,824,283

 

 

17,578,979

 

 

17,824,283

 

Goodwill

 

925,211

 

 

935,560

 

 

935,560

 

 

925,211

 

 

935,560

 

Amortizable intangibles, net

 

31,621

 

 

40,273

 

 

49,917

 

 

31,621

 

 

49,917

 

Deposits

 

16,128,635

 

 

16,484,223

 

 

16,659,219

 

 

16,128,635

 

 

16,659,219

 

Borrowings

 

797,948

 

 

504,032

 

 

380,079

 

 

797,948

 

 

380,079

 

Stockholders' equity

 

2,391,476

 

 

2,498,335

 

 

2,747,597

 

 

2,391,476

 

 

2,747,597

 

Tangible common equity (2)

 

1,268,287

 

 

1,356,145

 

 

1,595,763

 

 

1,268,287

 

 

1,595,763

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Construction and land development

$

988,379

 

$

969,059

 

$

838,722

 

$

988,379

 

$

838,722

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

 

1,965,702

 

 

2,007,671

 

 

2,069,658

 

 

1,965,702

 

 

2,069,658

 

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

 

3,860,819

 

 

3,875,681

 

 

3,712,607

 

 

3,860,819

 

 

3,712,607

 

Multifamily real estate

 

762,502

 

 

723,940

 

 

860,081

 

 

762,502

 

 

860,081

 

Commercial & Industrial

 

2,595,891

 

 

2,540,680

 

 

2,990,622

 

 

2,595,891

 

 

2,990,622

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial

 

553,771

 

 

569,801

 

 

637,485

 

 

553,771

 

 

637,485

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer

 

865,174

 

 

824,163

 

 

823,355

 

 

865,174

 

 

823,355

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving

 

583,073

 

 

568,403

 

 

559,014

 

 

583,073

 

 

559,014

 

Auto

 

525,301

 

 

499,855

 

 

411,073

 

 

525,301

 

 

411,073

 

Consumer

 

180,045

 

 

171,875

 

 

195,036

 

 

180,045

 

 

195,036

 

Other Commercial

 

774,751

 

 

708,221

 

 

600,276

 

 

774,751

 

 

600,276

 

Total loans held for investment

$

13,655,408

 

$

13,459,349

 

$

13,697,929

 

$

13,655,408

 

$

13,697,929

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Interest checking accounts

$

3,943,303

 

$

4,121,257

 

$

3,777,540

 

$

3,943,303

 

$

3,777,540

 

Money market accounts

 

3,956,050

 

 

4,151,155

 

 

4,450,724

 

 

3,956,050

 

 

4,450,724

 

Savings accounts

 

1,165,577

 

 

1,166,922

 

 

1,032,171

 

 

1,165,577

 

 

1,032,171

 

Time deposits of $250,000 and over

 

360,158

 

 

365,796

 

 

566,180

 

 

360,158

 

 

566,180

 

Other time deposits

 

1,342,009

 

 

1,309,030

 

 

1,610,032

 

 

1,342,009

 

 

1,610,032

 

Time deposits

 

1,702,167

 

 

1,674,826

 

 

2,176,212

 

 

1,702,167

 

 

2,176,212

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

10,767,097

 

$

11,114,160

 

$

11,436,647

 

$

10,767,097

 

$

11,436,647

 

Demand deposits

 

5,361,538

 

 

5,370,063

 

 

5,222,572

 

 

5,361,538

 

 

5,222,572

 

Total deposits

$

16,128,635

 

$

16,484,223

 

$

16,659,219

 

$

16,128,635

 

$

16,659,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Averages

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

19,719,402

 

$

19,920,368

 

$

19,922,978

 

$

19,819,330

 

$

19,805,569

 

Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)

 

13,525,529

 

 

13,300,789

 

 

13,971,939

 

 

13,413,780

 

 

14,017,777

 

Loans held for sale

 

20,634

 

 

14,636

 

 

36,790

 

 

17,652

 

 

49,834

 

Securities

 

3,930,912

 

 

4,198,582

 

 

3,420,329

 

 

4,064,007

 

 

3,315,435

 

Earning assets

 

17,646,470

 

 

17,885,018

 

 

17,868,938

 

 

17,765,085

 

 

17,781,005

 

Deposits

 

16,191,056

 

 

16,514,375

 

 

16,500,541

 

 

16,351,822

 

 

16,288,772

 

Time deposits

 

1,667,378

 

 

1,766,657

 

 

2,270,217

 

 

1,716,743

 

 

2,379,716

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

10,824,465

 

 

11,286,277

 

 

11,446,768

 

 

11,054,095

 

 

11,468,826

 

Borrowings

 

765,886

 

 

511,722

 

 

399,855

 

 

639,506

 

 

486,784

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

11,590,351

 

 

11,797,999

 

 

11,846,623

 

 

11,693,601

 

 

11,955,610

 

Stockholders' equity

 

2,445,045

 

 

2,660,984

 

 

2,747,864

 

 

2,552,418

 

 

2,733,980

 

Tangible common equity (2)

 

1,304,536

 

 

1,517,325

 

 

1,594,311

 

 

1,410,342

 

 

1,578,531

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

As of & For Three Months Ended

 

As of & For Six Months Ended

 

 

06/30/22

    

03/31/22

    

06/30/21

 

06/30/22

 

06/30/21

 

Asset Quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)

$

102,591

 

$

99,787

 

$

142,911

 

 

$

99,787

 

$

160,540

 

 

Add: Recoveries

 

1,018

 

 

1,513

 

 

1,876

 

 

 

2,531

 

 

4,345

 

 

Less: Charge-offs

 

1,957

 

 

1,509

 

 

1,945

 

 

 

3,466

 

 

5,586

 

 

Add: Provision for loan losses

 

2,532

 

 

2,800

 

 

(24,581

)

 

 

5,332

 

 

(41,038

)

 

Ending balance, ALLL

$

104,184

 

$

102,591

 

$

118,261

 

 

$

104,184

 

$

118,261

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

8,000

 

$

8,000

 

$

12,833

 

 

$

8,000

 

$

10,000

 

 

Add: Provision for unfunded commitments

 

1,000

 

 

 

 

(2,833

)

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

 

Ending balance, RUC

$

9,000

 

$

8,000

 

$

10,000

 

 

$

9,000

 

$

10,000

 

 

Total ACL

$

113,184

 

$

110,591

 

$

128,261

 

 

$

113,184

 

$

128,261

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACL / total outstanding loans

 

0.83

%  

 

0.82

%

 

0.94

 

%

 

0.83

%  

 

0.94

 

%

ACL / total adjusted loans(9)

 

0.83

%  

 

0.83

%

 

1.00

 

%

 

0.83

%  

 

1.00

 

%

ALLL / total outstanding loans

 

0.76

%  

 

0.76

%

 

0.86

 

%

 

0.76

%  

 

0.86

 

%

ALLL / total adjusted loans(9)

 

0.76

%  

 

0.77

%

 

0.92

 

%

 

0.76

%  

 

0.92

 

%

Net charge-offs / total average loans

 

0.03

%  

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

 

%

 

0.01

%  

 

0.02

 

%

Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9)

 

0.03

%  

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

 

%

 

0.01

%  

 

0.02

 

%

Provision for loan losses/ total average loans

 

0.08

%  

 

0.09

%

 

(0.71

)

%

 

0.08

%  

 

(0.59

)

%

Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9)

 

0.08

%  

 

0.09

%

 

(0.77

)

%

 

0.08

%  

 

(0.65

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming Assets (6)

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Construction and land development

$

581

 

$

869

 

$

2,685

 

 

$

581

 

$

2,685

 

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

 

4,996

 

 

4,865

 

 

6,969

 

 

 

4,996

 

 

6,969

 

 

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

 

3,301

 

 

3,287

 

 

3,026

 

 

 

3,301

 

 

3,026

 

 

Multifamily real estate

 

 

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

 

 

113

 

 

Commercial & Industrial

 

2,728

 

 

1,975

 

 

1,908

 

 

 

2,728

 

 

1,908

 

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial

 

2,031

 

 

2,239

 

 

4,200

 

 

 

2,031

 

 

4,200

 

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer

 

12,084

 

 

12,039

 

 

13,489

 

 

 

12,084

 

 

13,489

 

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving

 

3,069

 

 

3,371

 

 

3,726

 

 

 

3,069

 

 

3,726

 

 

Auto

 

279

 

 

333

 

 

179

 

 

 

279

 

 

179

 

 

Consumer

 

1

 

 

54

 

 

104

 

 

 

1

 

 

104

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

$

29,070

 

$

29,032

 

$

36,399

 

 

$

29,070

 

$

36,399

 

 

Foreclosed property

 

2,065

 

 

1,696

 

 

1,696

 

 

 

2,065

 

 

1,696

 

 

Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)

$

31,135

 

$

30,728

 

$

38,095

 

 

$

31,135

 

$

38,095

 

 

Construction and land development

$

1

 

$

1

 

$

186

 

 

$

1

 

$

186

 

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

 

792

 

 

2,396

 

 

2,276

 

 

 

792

 

 

2,276

 

 

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

 

642

 

 

1,735

 

 

827

 

 

 

642

 

 

827

 

 

Commercial & Industrial

 

322

 

 

763

 

 

1,088

 

 

 

322

 

 

1,088

 

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial

 

184

 

 

878

 

 

759

 

 

 

184

 

 

759

 

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer

 

1,112

 

 

1,147

 

 

2,725

 

 

 

1,112

 

 

2,725

 

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving

 

997

 

 

1,065

 

 

561

 

 

 

997

 

 

561

 

 

Auto

 

134

 

 

192

 

 

168

 

 

 

134

 

 

168

 

 

Consumer

 

79

 

 

70

 

 

156

 

 

 

79

 

 

156

 

 

Other Commercial

 

329

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

329

 

 

 

 

Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing

$

4,592

 

$

8,247

 

$

8,746

 

 

$

4,592

 

$

8,746

 

 

Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days

$

35,727

 

$

38,975

 

$

46,841

 

 

$

35,727

 

$

46,841

 

 

NPAs / total outstanding loans

 

0.23

%  

 

0.23

%

 

0.28

 

%

 

0.23

%  

 

0.28

 

%

NPAs / total adjusted loans(9)

 

0.23

%  

 

0.23

%

 

0.30

 

%

 

0.23

%  

 

0.30

 

%

NPAs / total assets

 

0.16

%  

 

0.16

%

 

0.19

 

%

 

0.16

%  

 

0.19

 

%

ALLL / nonaccrual loans

 

358.39

%  

 

353.37

%

 

324.90

 

%

 

358.39

%  

 

324.90

 

%

ALLL/ nonperforming assets

 

334.62

%  

 

333.87

%

 

310.44

 

%

 

334.62

%  

 

310.44

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

As of & For Three Months Ended

 

As of & For Six Months Ended

 

 

06/30/22

    

03/31/22

    

06/30/21

 

06/30/22

 

06/30/21

 

Past Due Detail (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and land development

$

645

 

$

170

 

$

798

 

$

645

 

$

798

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

 

1,374

 

 

5,081

 

 

1,450

 

 

1,374

 

 

1,450

 

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

 

511

 

 

79

 

 

1,501

 

 

511

 

 

1,501

 

Multifamily real estate

 

 

 

124

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

156

 

Commercial & Industrial

 

2,581

 

 

1,382

 

 

948

 

 

2,581

 

 

948

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial

 

1,944

 

 

827

 

 

710

 

 

1,944

 

 

710

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer

 

594

 

 

5,890

 

 

764

 

 

594

 

 

764

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving

 

1,368

 

 

1,157

 

 

919

 

 

1,368

 

 

919

 

Auto

 

1,841

 

 

1,508

 

 

1,333

 

 

1,841

 

 

1,333

 

Consumer

 

361

 

 

467

 

 

545

 

 

361

 

 

545

 

Other Commercial

 

11

 

 

1,270

 

 

375

 

 

11

 

 

375

 

Loans 30-59 days past due

$

11,230

 

$

17,955

 

$

9,499

 

$

11,230

 

$

9,499

 

Construction and land development

$

 

$

 

$

310

 

$

 

$

310

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

 

807

 

 

 

 

2,008

 

 

807

 

 

2,008

 

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

 

 

 

223

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

78

 

Commercial & Industrial

 

546

 

 

745

 

 

1,733

 

 

546

 

 

1,733

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial

 

474

 

 

251

 

 

565

 

 

474

 

 

565

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer

 

1,646

 

 

1,018

 

 

992

 

 

1,646

 

 

992

 

Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving

 

731

 

 

651

 

 

678

 

 

731

 

 

678

 

Auto

 

213

 

 

183

 

 

165

 

 

213

 

 

165

 

Consumer

 

210

 

 

201

 

 

297

 

 

210

 

 

297

 

Other Commercial

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans 60-89 days past due

$

4,627

 

$

3,367

 

$

6,826

 

$

4,627

 

$

6,826

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Past Due and still accruing

$

20,449

 

$

29,569

 

$

25,071

 

$

20,449

 

$

25,071

 

Past Due and still accruing / total loans

 

0.15

%  

 

0.22

%

 

0.18

%

 

0.15

%  

 

0.18

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Troubled Debt Restructurings

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Performing

$

10,662

 

$

12,157

 

$

13,053

 

$

10,662

 

$

13,053

 

Nonperforming

 

7,298

 

 

7,552

 

 

6,231

 

 

7,298

 

 

6,231

 

Total troubled debt restructurings

$

17,960

 

$

19,709

 

$

19,284

 

$

17,960

 

$

19,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

