Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Results
RICHMOND, Va., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) reported net income available to common shareholders of $59.3 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.79 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $51.3 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $0.69, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $66.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
“Atlantic Union Bankshares delivered solid second quarter results with upper single digit annualized loan growth, strong credit metrics, and an expanding net interest margin,” said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. “We continue to be mindful of the current economic uncertainties, but remain encouraged by our competitive positioning, market dynamics, asset sensitivity and the economic strength in our footprint, which gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our top tier financial targets in the second half of the year.”
“Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains committed to generating sustainable, profitable growth and building long term value for our shareholders.”
Share Repurchase Program
On December 10, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”) to purchase up to $100 million of the Company’s common stock through December 9, 2022 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and / or Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). As part of the Repurchase Program, approximately 1.3 million shares (or $48.2 million) were repurchased during the six months ended June 30, 2022, and of these shares approximately 649,000 shares (or $23.2 million) were repurchased during the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, approximately $51.8 million of share repurchases remain available under the Repurchase Program.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income was $138.8 million, an increase of $7.9 million from $130.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $142.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of approximately $8.1 million from the first quarter of 2022. The increases in net interest income and net interest income (FTE)(1) were primarily driven by higher interest income due to average loan growth from the prior quarter, increases in loan yields on the Company’s variable rate loans due to higher market interest rates and the additional day count in the second quarter, partially offset by increases in deposit and borrowing costs. The second quarter net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 3.15% from the previous quarter, and the net interest margin (FTE)(1) increased 20 basis points during the same period to 3.24%. The cost of funds increased by 4 basis points to 22 basis points, compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher deposit and borrowing costs as noted above.
The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) (1) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting was $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $621,000 from the prior quarter. The first and second quarters of 2022 and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):
Loan
Deposit
Borrowings
Accretion
Amortization
Amortization
Total
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022
$
2,253
$
(10
)
$
(203
)
$
2,040
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022
2,879
(11
)
(207
)
2,661
For the remaining six months of 2022 (estimated)
2,026
(23
)
(418
)
1,585
For the years ending (estimated):
2023
3,390
(31
)
(852
)
2,507
2024
2,769
(4
)
(877
)
1,888
2025
2,162
(1
)
(900
)
1,261
2026
1,727
—
(926
)
801
2027
1,317
—
(953
)
364
Thereafter
6,532
—
(7,993
)
(1,461
)
Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at June 30, 2022
$
19,923
$
(59
)
$
(12,919
)
$
6,945
ASSET QUALITY
Overview
During the second quarter of 2022, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of loans remained low at 0.23% at June 30, 2022. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2022 totaled 15 basis points, which was a 7 basis point decrease as compared to March 31, 2022, and 3 basis points lower than at June 30, 2021. Net charge-off levels remained low at 0.03% of total average loans for the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $113.2 million at June 30, 2022, a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter.
Nonperforming Assets
At June 30, 2022, NPAs totaled $31.1 million, an increase of $407,000 from March 31, 2022. The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Nonaccrual loans
$
29,070
$
29,032
$
31,100
$
35,472
$
36,399
Foreclosed properties
2,065
1,696
1,696
1,696
1,696
Total nonperforming assets
$
31,135
$
30,728
$
32,796
$
37,168
$
38,095
The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Beginning Balance
$
29,032
$
31,100
$
35,472
$
36,399
$
41,866
Net customer payments
(2,472
)
(4,132
)
(5,068
)
(4,719
)
(9,307
)
Additions
3,203
2,087
1,294
4,177
4,162
Charge-offs
(311
)
(23
)
(598
)
(385
)
(183
)
Loans returning to accruing status
—
—
—
—
(153
)
Transfers to foreclosed property
(382
)
—
—
—
14
Ending Balance
$
29,070
$
29,032
$
31,100
$
35,472
$
36,399
Past Due Loans
Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $20.4 million or 0.15% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2022, compared to $29.6 million or 0.22% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, and $25.1 million or 0.18% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $4.6 million or 0.03% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2022, compared to $8.2 million or 0.06% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, and $8.7 million or 0.06% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021.
Net Charge-offs
Net charge-offs were $939,000 or 0.03% of total average loans on an annualized basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to insignificant net charge-offs of less than 0.01% for the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021. On a year to date basis through June 30, 2022, net charge-offs were $935,000 or 0.01% of total average loans (annualized).
Provision for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million in the previous quarter, and a negative provision for credit losses of $27.4 million recorded during the same quarter in 2021. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 reflected a provision of $2.6 million for loan and securities losses and $1.0 million for unfunded commitments.
Allowance for Credit Losses
At June 30, 2022, the ACL was $113.2 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $104.2 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $9.0 million. The ACL at June 30, 2022 increased $2.6 million from March 31, 2022, primarily due to increased uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook and the impact of loan growth in the second quarter of 2022.
The ACL as a percentage of total loans increased slightly to 0.83% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.82% at March 31, 2022. The ALLL as a percentage of total loans was 0.76% at June 30, 2022, consistent with March 31, 2022.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income increased $8.1 million to $38.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $30.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a $9.1 million pre-tax gain resulting from the sale of Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc. (“DHFB”), a $458,000 increase in interchange fees due to an increase in transaction and dollar volumes, and a $444,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts. These noninterest category increases were partially offset by a decrease in loan interest rate swap fee income of $1.3 million due to a decrease in average swap fees, a decrease in unrealized gains on equity method investments of $1.1 million, and lower mortgage banking income of $917,000, resulting from declining gain on sale margins.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense decreased $6.5 million to $98.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $105.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in restructuring expenses, as the prior quarter reflected $5.5 million related to the Company’s restructure activity that included the consolidation of 16 branches that was completed in March 2022. In addition, salaries and benefits expense declined by $3.0 million during the second quarter, due to decreases in payroll related taxes and 401(k) contribution expenses, which are typically seasonally higher in the first quarter. Partially offsetting these expense reductions was an increase of $590,000 in professional services expenses, an increase of $350,000 in Teammate related expenses (included as a component of other expenses) associated with the re-opening of our corporate offices, an increase in marketing and advertising expenses of $339,000, and an increase in FDIC assessment premiums of $281,000.
INCOME TAXES
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 16.7%, compared to 17.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, reflecting the impact of discrete items related to the sale of DHFB.
BALANCE SHEET
At June 30, 2022, total assets were $19.7 billion, a decrease of $120.6 million or approximately 2.4% (annualized) from March 31, 2022, and a decrease of $327.6 million or approximately 1.6% from June 30, 2021. Total assets declined from the prior quarter due to a decline in the investment securities portfolio of $207.1 million primarily due to the impact of market interest rate increases on the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, partially offset by the net impact of the decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $154.9 million, which was deployed to fund $196.1 million in loan growth during the quarter.
At June 30, 2022, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) totaled $13.7 billion, including $21.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, an increase of $196.1 million or 5.8% (annualized) from $13.5 billion, including $67.4 million in PPP loans, at March 31, 2022. Average loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) totaled $13.5 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $224.7 million or 6.8% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), adjusted loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at June 30, 2022 increased $241.8 million or 7.2% (annualized) from March 31, 2022 and adjusted average loans increased $284.4 million or 8.6% (annualized) from the prior quarter. At June 30, 2022 loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) decreased $42.5 million or 0.3% from June 30, 2021, and quarterly average loans decreased $446.4 million or 3.2% from the same period in the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), adjusted loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at June 30, 2022 increased $795.1 million or 6.2% from the same period in the prior year, and adjusted quarterly average loans during the second quarter of 2022 increased $697.8 million or 5.5% from the same period in the prior year.
At June 30, 2022, total deposits were $16.1 billion, a decrease of $355.6 million or approximately 8.7% (annualized) from March 31, 2022. Average deposits at June 30, 2022 also decreased from the prior quarter by $323.3 million or 7.9% (annualized). The decline in deposits was primarily driven by a public funds client that used available deposit funds to repay higher cost, longer-term debt obligations during the second quarter. Total deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased $530.6 million or 3.2% from June 30, 2021, and quarterly average deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased $309.5 million or 1.9% from the same period in the prior year. The decrease in total deposits from the prior year was primarily due to a decline in money market account balances of $494.7 million and maturing time deposits.
The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2021
2021
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)
9.96
%
9.86
%
10.56
%
Tier 1 capital ratio (2)
11.00
%
10.91
%
11.68
%
Total capital ratio (2)
13.85
%
13.79
%
14.05
%
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2)
9.26
%
9.07
%
9.20
%
Common equity to total assets
11.32
%
11.79
%
12.91
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
6.78
%
7.21
%
8.40
%
_______________
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company’s common equity to total assets capital ratio and the tangible common equity to tangible assets capital ratio decreased from the prior quarter and prior year primarily due to the unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive income due to market interest rate increases in the second quarter of 2022.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share), consistent with the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company also declared and paid cash dividends of $0.28 per common share, consistent with the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021.
_______________
(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.
(2) All ratios at June 30, 2022 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.
ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.
Sale of Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc.
Effective June 30, 2022, the Company transferred its ownership interest in DHFB, which was formerly a subsidiary of Atlantic Union Bank (the “Bank”) to Cary Street Partners Financial LLC (“CSP”) in exchange for a minority ownership interest in CSP.
SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will hold a conference call and webcast for analysts on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time during which management will review the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and provide an update on recent activities.
Interested parties may participate in the call by registering at the following URL:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI251d953edb164e91bd37f98e5106e347. The conference call provider has changed its dial-in procedures, so all attendees must utilize the link to receive an audio dial-in number and their Access PIN.
Management will conduct a listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8t2h7c2u.
A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In reporting the results as of and for the periods ended June 30, 2022, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, adjusted or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company’s financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury’s quotes, statements regarding the Company’s outlook on future economic conditions and the impacts of the current economic uncertainties and statements that include, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, including the Company’s ability to meet its top tier financial targets, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the effects of or changes in:
market interest rates and the impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, the Company’s funding costs and the Company’s loan and securities portfolio;
inflation and its impacts on economic growth and customer and client behavior;
general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth;
monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;
the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;
demand for loan products and financial services in the Company’s market area;
the Company’s ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;
the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;
the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;
the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees;
real estate values in the Bank’s lending area;
an insufficient ACL;
changes in accounting principles, including without limitation, relating to the CECL methodology;
the Company’s liquidity and capital positions;
concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;
the effectiveness of the Company’s credit processes and management of the Company’s credit risk;
the Company’s ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;
technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;
the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts, geopolitical conflicts (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company’s liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;
the effect of steps the Company takes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the uncertainty regarding new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged, the speed and efficacy of vaccine and treatment developments, the impact of loosening or tightening of government restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein;
the discontinuation of LIBOR and its impact on the financial markets, and the Company’s ability to manage operational, legal and compliance risks related to the discontinuation of LIBOR and implementation of one or more alternate reference rates;
performance by the Company’s counterparties or vendors;
deposit flows;
the availability of financing and the terms thereof;
the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
legislative or regulatory changes and requirements;
potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions;
the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;
changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and
other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.
Please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All risk factors and uncertainties described herein should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, all forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in the press release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not intend or assume any obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of & For Three Months Ended
As of & For Six Months Ended
06/30/22
03/31/22
06/30/21
06/30/22
06/30/21
Results of Operations
Interest and dividend income
$
148,755
$
138,456
$
150,852
$
287,212
$
298,525
Interest expense
9,988
7,525
10,304
17,514
23,079
Net interest income
138,767
130,931
140,548
269,698
275,446
Provision for credit losses
3,559
2,800
(27,414
)
6,359
(41,037
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
135,208
128,131
167,962
263,339
316,483
Noninterest income
38,286
30,153
28,466
68,439
59,451
Noninterest expenses
98,768
105,321
91,971
204,089
203,908
Income before income taxes
74,726
52,963
104,457
127,689
172,026
Income tax expense
12,500
9,273
19,073
21,773
30,453
Net income
62,226
43,690
85,384
105,916
141,573
Dividends on preferred stock
2,967
2,967
2,967
5,934
5,934
Net income available to common shareholders
$
59,259
$
40,723
$
82,417
$
99,982
$
135,639
Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1)
$
152,332
$
141,792
$
153,996
$
294,124
$
304,722
Net interest income (FTE) (1)
142,344
134,267
143,692
276,610
281,643
Total revenue (FTE) (1)
180,630
164,420
172,158
345,049
341,094
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)
69,205
61,271
77,021
130,476
146,508
Key Ratios
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.79
$
0.54
$
1.05
$
1.33
$
1.72
Return on average assets (ROA)
1.27
%
0.89
%
1.72
%
1.08
%
1.44
%
Return on average equity (ROE)
10.21
%
6.66
%
12.46
%
8.37
%
10.44
%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3)
18.93
%
11.53
%
21.44
%
14.97
%
18.06
%
Efficiency ratio
55.78
%
65.38
%
54.42
%
60.36
%
60.89
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
54.68
%
64.06
%
53.42
%
59.15
%
59.78
%
Net interest margin
3.15
%
2.97
%
3.15
%
3.06
%
3.12
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
3.24
%
3.04
%
3.23
%
3.14
%
3.19
%
Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1)
3.46
%
3.22
%
3.46
%
3.34
%
3.46
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.35
%
0.26
%
0.35
%
0.30
%
0.39
%
Cost of deposits
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.18
%
0.13
%
0.20
%
Cost of funds
0.22
%
0.18
%
0.23
%
0.20
%
0.27
%
Operating Measures (4)
Adjusted operating earnings
$
54,244
$
48,041
$
85,367
$
102,285
$
153,833
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders
51,277
45,074
82,400
96,351
147,899
Adjusted operating earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.69
$
0.60
$
1.05
$
1.28
$
1.88
Adjusted operating ROA
1.10
%
0.98
%
1.72
%
1.04
%
1.57
%
Adjusted operating ROE
8.90
%
7.32
%
12.46
%
8.08
%
11.35
%
Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3)
16.47
%
12.69
%
21.44
%
14.45
%
19.63
%
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)
55.88
%
58.86
%
51.36
%
57.34
%
53.08
%
Per Share Data
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.79
$
0.54
$
1.05
$
1.33
$
1.72
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.79
0.54
1.05
1.33
1.72
Cash dividends paid per common share
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.56
0.53
Market value per share
33.92
36.69
36.22
33.92
36.22
Book value per common share
29.95
31.12
33.30
29.95
33.30
Tangible book value per common share (2)
17.07
18.10
20.59
17.07
20.59
Price to earnings ratio, diluted
10.68
16.75
8.60
12.65
10.44
Price to book value per common share ratio
1.13
1.18
1.09
1.13
1.09
Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2)
1.99
2.03
1.76
1.99
1.76
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
74,847,899
75,544,644
78,819,697
75,194,347
78,841,462
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
74,849,871
75,556,127
78,843,724
75,201,326
78,863,859
Common shares outstanding at end of period
74,688,314
75,335,956
77,928,948
74,688,314
77,928,948
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of & For Three Months Ended
As of & For Six Months Ended
06/30/22
03/31/22
06/30/21
06/30/22
06/30/21
Capital Ratios
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
9.96
%
9.86
%
10.56
%
9.96
%
10.56
%
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
11.00
%
10.91
%
11.68
%
11.00
%
11.68
%
Total capital ratio (5)
13.85
%
13.79
%
14.05
%
13.85
%
14.05
%
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5)
9.26
%
9.07
%
9.20
%
9.26
%
9.20
%
Common equity to total assets
11.32
%
11.79
%
12.91
%
11.32
%
12.91
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
6.78
%
7.21
%
8.40
%
6.78
%
8.40
%
Financial Condition
Assets
$
19,661,799
$
19,782,430
$
19,989,356
$
19,661,799
$
19,989,356
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)
13,655,408
13,459,349
13,697,929
13,655,408
13,697,929
Securities
3,820,078
4,027,185
3,491,669
3,820,078
3,491,669
Earning Assets
17,578,979
17,731,089
17,824,283
17,578,979
17,824,283
Goodwill
925,211
935,560
935,560
925,211
935,560
Amortizable intangibles, net
31,621
40,273
49,917
31,621
49,917
Deposits
16,128,635
16,484,223
16,659,219
16,128,635
16,659,219
Borrowings
797,948
504,032
380,079
797,948
380,079
Stockholders' equity
2,391,476
2,498,335
2,747,597
2,391,476
2,747,597
Tangible common equity (2)
1,268,287
1,356,145
1,595,763
1,268,287
1,595,763
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs
Construction and land development
$
988,379
$
969,059
$
838,722
$
988,379
$
838,722
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,965,702
2,007,671
2,069,658
1,965,702
2,069,658
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
3,860,819
3,875,681
3,712,607
3,860,819
3,712,607
Multifamily real estate
762,502
723,940
860,081
762,502
860,081
Commercial & Industrial
2,595,891
2,540,680
2,990,622
2,595,891
2,990,622
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
553,771
569,801
637,485
553,771
637,485
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
865,174
824,163
823,355
865,174
823,355
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
583,073
568,403
559,014
583,073
559,014
Auto
525,301
499,855
411,073
525,301
411,073
Consumer
180,045
171,875
195,036
180,045
195,036
Other Commercial
774,751
708,221
600,276
774,751
600,276
Total loans held for investment
$
13,655,408
$
13,459,349
$
13,697,929
$
13,655,408
$
13,697,929
Deposits
Interest checking accounts
$
3,943,303
$
4,121,257
$
3,777,540
$
3,943,303
$
3,777,540
Money market accounts
3,956,050
4,151,155
4,450,724
3,956,050
4,450,724
Savings accounts
1,165,577
1,166,922
1,032,171
1,165,577
1,032,171
Time deposits of $250,000 and over
360,158
365,796
566,180
360,158
566,180
Other time deposits
1,342,009
1,309,030
1,610,032
1,342,009
1,610,032
Time deposits
1,702,167
1,674,826
2,176,212
1,702,167
2,176,212
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
10,767,097
$
11,114,160
$
11,436,647
$
10,767,097
$
11,436,647
Demand deposits
5,361,538
5,370,063
5,222,572
5,361,538
5,222,572
Total deposits
$
16,128,635
$
16,484,223
$
16,659,219
$
16,128,635
$
16,659,219
Averages
Assets
$
19,719,402
$
19,920,368
$
19,922,978
$
19,819,330
$
19,805,569
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)
13,525,529
13,300,789
13,971,939
13,413,780
14,017,777
Loans held for sale
20,634
14,636
36,790
17,652
49,834
Securities
3,930,912
4,198,582
3,420,329
4,064,007
3,315,435
Earning assets
17,646,470
17,885,018
17,868,938
17,765,085
17,781,005
Deposits
16,191,056
16,514,375
16,500,541
16,351,822
16,288,772
Time deposits
1,667,378
1,766,657
2,270,217
1,716,743
2,379,716
Interest-bearing deposits
10,824,465
11,286,277
11,446,768
11,054,095
11,468,826
Borrowings
765,886
511,722
399,855
639,506
486,784
Interest-bearing liabilities
11,590,351
11,797,999
11,846,623
11,693,601
11,955,610
Stockholders' equity
2,445,045
2,660,984
2,747,864
2,552,418
2,733,980
Tangible common equity (2)
1,304,536
1,517,325
1,594,311
1,410,342
1,578,531
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of & For Three Months Ended
As of & For Six Months Ended
06/30/22
03/31/22
06/30/21
06/30/22
06/30/21
Asset Quality
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)
Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)
$
102,591
$
99,787
$
142,911
$
99,787
$
160,540
Add: Recoveries
1,018
1,513
1,876
2,531
4,345
Less: Charge-offs
1,957
1,509
1,945
3,466
5,586
Add: Provision for loan losses
2,532
2,800
(24,581
)
5,332
(41,038
)
Ending balance, ALLL
$
104,184
$
102,591
$
118,261
$
104,184
$
118,261
Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
$
8,000
$
8,000
$
12,833
$
8,000
$
10,000
Add: Provision for unfunded commitments
1,000
—
(2,833
)
1,000
—
Ending balance, RUC
$
9,000
$
8,000
$
10,000
$
9,000
$
10,000
Total ACL
$
113,184
$
110,591
$
128,261
$
113,184
$
128,261
ACL / total outstanding loans
0.83
%
0.82
%
0.94
%
0.83
%
0.94
%
ACL / total adjusted loans(9)
0.83
%
0.83
%
1.00
%
0.83
%
1.00
%
ALLL / total outstanding loans
0.76
%
0.76
%
0.86
%
0.76
%
0.86
%
ALLL / total adjusted loans(9)
0.76
%
0.77
%
0.92
%
0.76
%
0.92
%
Net charge-offs / total average loans
0.03
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9)
0.03
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
Provision for loan losses/ total average loans
0.08
%
0.09
%
(0.71
)
%
0.08
%
(0.59
)
%
Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9)
0.08
%
0.09
%
(0.77
)
%
0.08
%
(0.65
)
%
Nonperforming Assets (6)
Construction and land development
$
581
$
869
$
2,685
$
581
$
2,685
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
4,996
4,865
6,969
4,996
6,969
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
3,301
3,287
3,026
3,301
3,026
Multifamily real estate
—
—
113
—
113
Commercial & Industrial
2,728
1,975
1,908
2,728
1,908
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
2,031
2,239
4,200
2,031
4,200
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
12,084
12,039
13,489
12,084
13,489
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
3,069
3,371
3,726
3,069
3,726
Auto
279
333
179
279
179
Consumer
1
54
104
1
104
Nonaccrual loans
$
29,070
$
29,032
$
36,399
$
29,070
$
36,399
Foreclosed property
2,065
1,696
1,696
2,065
1,696
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)
$
31,135
$
30,728
$
38,095
$
31,135
$
38,095
Construction and land development
$
1
$
1
$
186
$
1
$
186
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
792
2,396
2,276
792
2,276
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
642
1,735
827
642
827
Commercial & Industrial
322
763
1,088
322
1,088
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
184
878
759
184
759
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
1,112
1,147
2,725
1,112
2,725
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
997
1,065
561
997
561
Auto
134
192
168
134
168
Consumer
79
70
156
79
156
Other Commercial
329
—
—
329
—
Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing
$
4,592
$
8,247
$
8,746
$
4,592
$
8,746
Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days
$
35,727
$
38,975
$
46,841
$
35,727
$
46,841
NPAs / total outstanding loans
0.23
%
0.23
%
0.28
%
0.23
%
0.28
%
NPAs / total adjusted loans(9)
0.23
%
0.23
%
0.30
%
0.23
%
0.30
%
NPAs / total assets
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.19
%
0.16
%
0.19
%
ALLL / nonaccrual loans
358.39
%
353.37
%
324.90
%
358.39
%
324.90
%
ALLL/ nonperforming assets
334.62
%
333.87
%
310.44
%
334.62
%
310.44
%
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of & For Three Months Ended
As of & For Six Months Ended
06/30/22
03/31/22
06/30/21
06/30/22
06/30/21
Past Due Detail (6)
Construction and land development
$
645
$
170
$
798
$
645
$
798
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,374
5,081
1,450
1,374
1,450
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
511
79
1,501
511
1,501
Multifamily real estate
—
124
156
—
156
Commercial & Industrial
2,581
1,382
948
2,581
948
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
1,944
827
710
1,944
710
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
594
5,890
764
594
764
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
1,368
1,157
919
1,368
919
Auto
1,841
1,508
1,333
1,841
1,333
Consumer
361
467
545
361
545
Other Commercial
11
1,270
375
11
375
Loans 30-59 days past due
$
11,230
$
17,955
$
9,499
$
11,230
$
9,499
Construction and land development
$
—
$
—
$
310
$
—
$
310
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
807
—
2,008
807
2,008
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
—
223
78
—
78
Commercial & Industrial
546
745
1,733
546
1,733
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
474
251
565
474
565
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
1,646
1,018
992
1,646
992
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
731
651
678
731
678
Auto
213
183
165
213
165
Consumer
210
201
297
210
297
Other Commercial
—
95
—
—
—
Loans 60-89 days past due
$
4,627
$
3,367
$
6,826
$
4,627
$
6,826
Past Due and still accruing
$
20,449
$
29,569
$
25,071
$
20,449
$
25,071
Past Due and still accruing / total loans
0.15
%
0.22
%
0.18
%
0.15
%
0.18
%
Troubled Debt Restructurings
Performing
$
10,662
$
12,157
$
13,053
$
10,662
$
13,053
Nonperforming
7,298
7,552
6,231
7,298
6,231
Total troubled debt restructurings
$
17,960
$
19,709
$
19,284
$
17,960
$
19,284
Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)