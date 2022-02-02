Atlantica Awarded Bronze Class Recognition in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

February 2nd, 2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) has been awarded the Bronze Class distinction in the S&P Global 2022 Sustainability Yearbook. Only two U.S. listed companies received a medal distinction within the electric utilities industry.

S&P Global assessed 7,554 companies across 61 industries before issuing its 2022 Sustainability Yearbook. The annual study, that evaluates environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, awards Bronze Class to companies with a score within a 5% to 10% of its industry top-performing company. The evaluation assesses aspects such as corporate governance, climate strategy, electricity generation, operational eco-efficiency, and health and safety indicators among other parameters.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica´s CEO said: “We are proud to be included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the first time.”

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is a provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).





