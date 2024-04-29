Atlanticus Holdings Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation's (NASDAQ:ATLC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Atlanticus Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Frank Hanna made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$7.4m worth of shares at a price of US$28.21 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$27.11. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Frank Hanna was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Atlanticus Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

At Atlanticus Holdings,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. In total, insider Frank Hanna bought US$7.4m worth of shares in that time. But insiders only sold shares worth US$88k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Atlanticus Holdings insiders own 69% of the company, worth about US$272m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Atlanticus Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Atlanticus Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atlanticus Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Atlanticus Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

