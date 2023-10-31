Atlanticus Holdings Insiders Added US$8.84m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atlanticus Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman David Hanna for US$8.8m worth of shares, at about US$27.15 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$28.97 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Atlanticus Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Notably David Hanna was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 325.67k shares for US$8.8m. But they sold 286.75k shares for US$8.2m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Atlanticus Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Atlanticus Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Atlanticus Holdings. In total, Independent Director Deal Hudson sold US$160k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Atlanticus Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Atlanticus Holdings insiders own 69% of the company, currently worth about US$290m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Atlanticus Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Atlanticus Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Atlanticus Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

