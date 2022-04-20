ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING ENHANCEMENTS FOR 2022 AND BEYOND

~The Bahamas' Most Famous Resort Raises the Bar Again with Multimillion-Dollar Upgrades and Bold Names in Lifestyle~

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island is going bigger and bolder in 2022 by announcing multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships at the iconic resort located on five miles of white sand beaches in The Bahamas. For nearly 25 years, Atlantis, best known for exuding Bahamian culture, serving as a marvel and custodian of marine life, and its landmark pink architecture – specifically the highly recognizable Royal Towers and Bridge Suite - has paved the way for luxury, hospitality and entertainment in the Caribbean and around the world. Now the resort is raising the bar even higher by embarking upon a new chapter with an array of massive upgrades and striking enhancements that include the redevelopment of The Beach Tower and all Royal Tower guestrooms and suites, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and the addition of another Michelin-starred chef to its already impressive dining roster.

(PRNewsfoto/Atlantis Paradise Island)

Stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and dynamic experiences travelers will experience from Atlantis Paradise Island, the most famed and fantastical island destination.

EVOCATIVE CUISINE

Caribbean's premier culinary destination

Chef Michael White, the multi-starred New York Times and Michelin recognized Italian chef, and former chef/owner of prominent dining destinations Convivio, Alto, Ai Fiori and Marea in New York City, will join Nobu Matsuhisa and José Andrés, making Atlantis the only resort in the region to boast three Michelin star-rated chefs. The four-time James Beard Award nominee will serve modern coastal Italian cuisine at his latest outpost, Paranza at The Cove, expected to open this year.





Pita, a Mediterranean-style beachside concession situated near Atlantis' renowned Aquaventure, offers homemade shawarma, falafel, chilled bites, dips, salads, and desserts- an ideal spot to satisfy all-day cravings.

Story continues

VIP-LEVEL ACCOMMODATIONS

Blending Bahamian hospitality and comfort with superior design

Renovation of all guestrooms and suites in The Royal East Tower will be complete by summer 2022, closely followed by newly renovated rooms and suites in The Royal West Tower. Design elements celebrate the natural seascape of aquamarine waters, white-sand beaches, and coral reefs to inspire a soothing environment where guests can relax and unwind.





The Royal's world-famous Bridge Suite is on track for total renovation and completion next year. The epitome of relaxed luxury on a grand scale, the design elements will include bold, organic, rich and opulent textures and details that reflect the legend of Atlantis and its oceanic design motif found throughout the resort. Gold finishes will remind guests of found treasures of the lost city of Atlantis.





Looking beyond 2022, in partnership with David Grutman of Groot Hospitality, Atlantis will open a brand-new "oasis within an oasis," resort dubbed Somewhere Else. Replacing the current site of The Beach Tower, this unique oceanfront escape, opening in 2024, will offer 400 guestrooms and suites alongside top-tier dining venues, lushly landscaped grounds, multiple pools, recreation areas, upscale amenities, and live performances—all within easy reach of the myriad of dining and entertainment options synonymous with Atlantis.

A WORLD-CLASS WONDERLAND

Fostering fun and leisure with experiential moments

The Atlantis Casino will undergo a refresh that will include modern finishes, shimmering textures, celestial fixtures, and flowing lines echoing the refractions of the sea. Upon entering the Atlantis Casino, guests will be welcomed with a grander and even more elegant sense of space. Other updates will include the expansion of the Atlantis Casino's two on-site lounges, an exciting high-limit slots lounge, and an expansion of the exclusive gaming salon.

The Cove, the resort's luxury all-suite hotel, recently debuted the Lapis Club Lounge offering breathtaking views of Paradise Island, daily breakfast, hors d'oeuvres, and a full-service bar. The hotel also introduced Sapphire Services, new bespoke concierge offerings, including bookable experiences such as intimate beach dinners, exclusive programming at the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat - Dolphin Cay, and private cabanas. The ever-popular adults-only Cove Pool will also undergo a refresh.

Splashers, the pool and water playground for Atlantis's youngest guests, will be adding thrilling slides, climbing areas, and more later this year.

Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit and conservation organization, celebrates its 15th anniversary. Since its inception in 2007, the foundation has been a longstanding environmental leader in The Bahamas, creating coral nurseries to propagate corals, cultivating and donating hundreds of mangroves each year to help restore wetlands around The Bahamas, educating the local community about ocean conservation and more.

"We could not be more excited for all of the developments coming to Atlantis this year," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "With these incredible additions, we are continuing Atlantis' legacy of offering guests endless, immersive experiences during their stay."

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas, is a dynamic destination that launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this legendary resort. The immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Atlantis features five unique lodging options: the grand iconic towers of The Royal, family-friendly accommodations at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style accommodations with full kitchens at The Reef. The resort is centered around Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, eleven pools, and five miles of white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in natural ocean-fed environments. With its unparalleled meeting and convention space, the well-appointed Atlantis Marina with 63 slips hosting vessels up to 250 feet/76 meters overlooking Marina Village and more, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the 30,000 sq ft tranquil Mandara Spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and wellness programs, outdoor tennis and basketball courts, a 400-seat movie theatre, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, gaming arcade and CRUSH, a nightclub for teens. Jokers Comedy and Night Club offers nightly entertainment and live music. The resort is also home to an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, renowned Atlantis Casino, duty-free shopping, and restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Olives, by Todd English. Guests of Atlantis Paradise Island have exclusive access to unforgettable excursions led by local partners including Pieces of 8 boat tours, Tropic Ocean Airways and Coco Bahama Seaplanes. Day trips to The Bahamas' out islands of Exuma and Eleuthera to swim with pigs and nurse sharks or feed iguanas in their natural habitats are a few of many #BahamasAtHeart itineraries travelers can discover.

Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF). Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is an advanced marine education center and animal rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents include 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay, one of the world's largest and most sophisticated marine-mammal habitats in the world, can participate in creative, non-disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion, and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. Every visit to Dolphin Cay and each Atlantis Marine Adventure, such as snorkeling and SCUBA diving, benefits ABPF, the resort's nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. Atlantis Paradise Island offers a variety of unforgettable excursions with local partners including Pieces of 8, which offers day trip trips to Exuma and Eleuthera to swim with pigs and nurse sharks or feed iguanas in the wild, and Coco Bahamas Air to help visitors explore the destination.

About The Cove, Atlantis Paradise Island

The Cove, Atlantis Paradise Island's luxury hotel, is nestled along a protected cove between two private white sand beaches. The Cove offers 600 elegant suites with balconies, floor-to-ceiling ocean views, and impeccable butler service. The adults-only Cove Pool features 20 private beach cabanas with Bahamian-inspired art and design. Guests can enjoy outdoor gaming at the pool, indoor gaming at Sea Glass Lounge, exceptional cuisine at FISH by the world-renowned and Michelin star Chef José Andrés and authentic Bahamian cuisine at Sip Sip by celebrated Bahamian Chef Julie Lightbourn, as well as shopping at Escape Boutique. The Cove recently announced an exclusive partnership with niLuu to create vegan silk mini-kimono robes in the hotel's signature plum color available exclusively for VIP guests of The Cove and for purchase at Escape boutique. The Cove recently debuted the reimagined Lapis which offers private access to daily breakfast, hors d'oeuvres, a full bar, and breathtaking views of Paradise Island to guests staying in select suites. There is also a dedicated concierge on site to assist with reservations.

Enhancing the luxury experience and white-glove services offered by The Cove, the Sapphire Services program provides bespoke, exclusive concierge services to guests. From private dinners and VIP programming at Dolphin Cay to collaborations with high-end brands and private jet and yacht charters, this new program will elevate the exclusivity of the elegant retreat, adding an experiential element to the high-end amenities already offered.

Visitors staying at The Cove also have access to Atlantis' Aquaventure with its various slides, lazy rivers and pools, Atlantis Casino, five miles of pristine beaches, diverse dining, spa, golf, shopping, and more. For more information and reservations please visit: coveatlantis.com or call 888-497-5997.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantis-paradise-island-announces-groundbreaking-enhancements-for-2022-and-beyond-301529474.html

SOURCE Atlantis Paradise Island