U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,021.23
    -102.11 (-2.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,354.74
    -544.63 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,744.71
    -399.95 (-3.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.62
    -53.95 (-2.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.13
    -4.64 (-4.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.00
    -20.80 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.51 (-2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1070
    -0.0160 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2302
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5620
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,634.12
    -1,793.96 (-5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    754.71
    -25.66 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,251.87
    -136.07 (-1.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Atlas Air Worldwide Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAWW
    Watchlist
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

Reinforces its Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility
Report Announces Company’s Carbon Emissions Reduction Target

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, announced the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report today.

Featuring the theme “Caring for the World We Carry,” Atlas’ third ESG report outlines the Company’s sustainability and corporate responsibility achievements in 2021 under its four ESG pillars: Environmental Stewardship; Career, Culture & Equity for Our People; Social Impact & Community Engagement; and Responsible Business Growth.

“We believe building a strong and responsible business today is good for our people, communities and the planet tomorrow,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “Our 2021 ESG Report reflects the next step in Atlas’ ESG journey, including announcing our carbon emissions reduction target, as well as our strategies to achieve this target.”

Key highlights from the 2021 ESG Report include the following:

Environmental Stewardship

  • Announced its support for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airlines for America’s (A4A) goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as Atlas’ goal to reduce absolute Scope 1 emissions by 20% by 2035.

  • Published its Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures in concert with its new carbon emissions reduction target.

Career, Culture & Equity for Our People

  • Supported employees’ quality of life through enhanced benefits and wellness programs, hybrid working policies, as well as a growing focus on diversity, equity and inclusion as a driver of innovation.

  • Promoted ongoing safety protocols focused on the health and well-being of the Company’s employees and the stability of its operations.

Social Impact & Philanthropy

  • Gave back through corporate and employee philanthropy supporting local communities, COVID-19 pandemic and disaster relief, and global humanitarian efforts.

  • Invested in developing and strengthening the pipeline of diverse, qualified STEM talent needed to ensure the aviation industry remains strong for years to come.

Responsible Business Growth

  • Improved governance policies through revisions to its Employee Handbook and Atlas Values as well as the establishment of new Leadership Principles.

  • Advocated on behalf of Atlas, the air cargo industry, and key stakeholders on priority topics such as attracting the aviation workforce of the next generation, strengthening transportation supply chains and supporting government policies to help the industry reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more about Atlas Air Worldwide’s ESG efforts, view the Company’s 2021 ESG Report.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts:

Investors –

InvestorRelations@atlasair.com

Media –

CorpCommunications@atlasair.com


Recommended Stories

  • Top 7 Companies Owned by General Mills

    These seven businesses, owned by General Mills, play an important role in the company's portfolio.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    The market downdraft continues to pull down the tech sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000 points the other day, a 1.4% drop, but it caused the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 to plummet over 2%, putting virtually every single one of its components in the red. After a 30-year bull run that saw the Nasdaq 100 index gain nearly 4,000%, the tech benchmark could be heading for a deeper run south.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now

    The Nasdaq 100 technology index is officially in a bear market, and while it's unnerving, it does present opportunities.

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • Shopify Crashed After Earnings -- Is the Stock a Buy?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) bulls have had a tough year. Since releasing its first-quarter earnings report, Shopify has seen its price tumble 21%, and the stock is now down 77% from its high. Does that sell-off make Shopify a buy?

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war - live updates

    Morrisons beats Issa brothers in battle to rescue McColl's Nuclear plant under threat amid ‘political opposition’ to Chinese backing, EDF warns The FTSE 100 drops 1.7pc on China growth fears Lucy Burton: It's just 'banter': how City workers get away with spouting repugnant views Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Surefire Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These fast-paced stocks have the catalysts and intangibles necessary to quintuple investors' money by the end of the decade.

  • Rivian Tumbles After Report of Ford Share Sale at a Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. sank 17% in U.S. premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Drop, Treasury Curve Steepens Amid Fedspeak: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russ

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Rivian skids 14% to hit new low on report Ford to sell shares

    Rivian's shares were trading at $24.77, a far cry from their record of $179.5 in November last year. Ford is selling 8 million of its Rivian shares as the stock's lockup period expired on Sunday, CNBC reported over the weekend, citing sources. Ford was Rivian's fourth largest shareholder with a 11.4% stake, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    When it comes to tech stocks, mega-caps like Apple and Amazon tend to attract attention. Investors looking for such companies should consider taking a closer look at tech growth stocks such as StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). As a company that operates only in Brazil, StoneCo is not a well-known company for U.S. investors.

  • Palantir’s Earnings and Outlook Fall Short of Estimates. The Stock Is Tanking.

    For the second quarter ending in June, Palantir offers 'base case' financial guidance of $470 million in revenue. Wall Street had expected $484 million.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Snowflake Inc.'s (NYSE:SNOW) 48% Undervaluation?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW ) by taking the expected...

  • Everything About MP Materials Is Up Triple-Digits

    CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit an all-time high (since humans started taking measurements, at least) of 420 parts per million in April, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday -- and that's probably bad news for global warming. Rare earths, such as the neodymium and praseodymium that MP mines, are essential for the manufacture of rare earth magnets that drive the electric motors powering most electric vehicles (EVs) today -- and that, advocates hope, will help solve the climate crisis tomorrow. It makes sense then that with EV sales surging around the world, sales at MP Materials would be surging as well.

  • My 2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold in May 2022 (and Beyond)

    The S&P 500 Growth index has fallen sharply in recent months, weighed down by fears surrounding high inflation, geopolitical conflict, and rising interest rates. With that in mind, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) recently posted impressive quarterly results, and both stocks look like smart long-term investments. Without owning a single rental property, Airbnb has turned the travel industry upside down.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • Will Amazon and Tesla Bounce Back With Their Upcoming Stock Splits?

    Ugh. That's probably the best -- and most succinct -- summary of how things are going these days for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders. Amazon stock is almost 40% below its 52-week high.