Atlas Engineered Products Announces Exercise of Warrants

·1 min read
NANAIMO, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("AEP" or the "Company") (TSXV: AEP) (OTC Markets: APEUF) announces that 2,102,819 warrants have been exercised for gross proceeds of $1,261,691.40.

2,102,819 warrants were exercised for 2,102,819 common shares of AEP before the 5pm deadline yesterday at an exercise price of $0.60 per warrant. The remaining warrants have expired. AEP plans to use the proceeds of $1,261,691.40 to continue its focus on organic growth, product development, and mergers and acquisitions. Post warrant exercise, total AEP shares outstanding are 59,538,049.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/08/c8417.html

