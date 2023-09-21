Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Shares Could Be 24% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Atlas Engineered Products' estimated fair value is CA$1.64 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Atlas Engineered Products' CA$1.24 share price signals that it might be 24% undervalued

Analyst price target for AEP is CA$1.98, which is 21% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$10.4m CA$8.90m CA$8.09m CA$7.61m CA$7.34m CA$7.20m CA$7.15m CA$7.15m CA$7.19m CA$7.26m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -9.15% Est @ -5.85% Est @ -3.53% Est @ -1.92% Est @ -0.78% Est @ 0.01% Est @ 0.56% Est @ 0.95% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% CA$9.5 CA$7.5 CA$6.3 CA$5.4 CA$4.8 CA$4.3 CA$3.9 CA$3.6 CA$3.3 CA$3.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$52m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$7.3m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.9%– 1.9%) = CA$105m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$105m÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= CA$45m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$97m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$1.2, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 24% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Atlas Engineered Products as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.405. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Atlas Engineered Products

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Atlas Engineered Products, there are three relevant items you should assess:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Atlas Engineered Products you should know about. Future Earnings: How does AEP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

