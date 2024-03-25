Atlas Insurance promotes two longtime employees to partner

Howard

Hawkins

Jared Hawkins and Michael Howard have become partners in Atlas Insurance, joining partners Rob Brown, Darren Howard and Tommy Kochis.

Hawkins, a second-generation insurance agent, specializes in construction insurance. He joined the company in 2011, after transitioning from a six-year tenure in commercial banking.

Hawkins earned his bachelor’s degree in finance in 2004 and his master’s in business administration in 2010 from the University of Florida.

With a strong background in underwriting and financial statement analysis, he is well-equipped to serve clients with both insurance and surety bond solutions.

Howard, a third-generation insurance agent at Atlas, follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, Bruce Howard, and his father, Darren Howard.

Specializing in nonprofit insurance, he adds a personalized approach to Atlas’ services, leveraging his background in risk management and client-focused strategy.

Since joining the company in 2015 after earning his bachelor’s degree in risk management & insurance from Florida State University, Howard has earned designations as a Certified Insurance Counselor, Certified Risk Manager and Certified Workers Compensation Advisor.

Jackson

Jeff Jackson, president and CEO of PGT Innovations Inc., a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries, has been appointed to the board of Astec Industries, a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production, by its board of directors, effective Jan. 18, 2024.

Jackson will serve on the 11-member board as an independent director and a member of the Compensation Committee.

Jackson joined PGT Innovations, of Venice, in November 2005 as vice president and chief financial officer. In 2006, he helped lead the company's IPO and was later named executive vice president before becoming president and chief operating officer with responsibilities overseeing the company’s strategic direction in 2014.

In 2018, Jackson was promoted to CEO.

Vistage Sarasota adds member

Vistage Sarasota has added a returning member, Alexander Ronzino, managing partner at Rework Capital.Rework Capital provides fractional CFO services in addition to robust ops consulting. Rework's Capital Division specializes in funding advisory, syndicated investment, due diligence prep and exit planning through value building. Vistage is a business advisory and executive coaching organization. It is a powerful resource calibrated for CEOs and business owners who are driven to achieve next-level results for their companies and their leadership teams. To be considered for participation, contact Kimberly Martinez at 941-539-5457, by email at kMartinez@VistageFlorida.com or visit kimberlymartinez.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Atlas Insurance agents promoted to partner