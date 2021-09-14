U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces New 2021 Elite Caribbean Voyage For World-Class Golfing Aboard New World Navigator

·3 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering an opportunity for travelers to experience the new luxe-adventure cruise brand closer to home, Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a new, special Caribbean voyage aboard World Navigator today. On this unique 10-night itinerary, guests can opt for Atlas' Caribbean Golfing Tour and play at five of the region's top courses, while all the details are taken care of, on board and on the greens, for a seamless and unforgettable golf cruise vacation. World Navigator's new Caribbean voyage will sail round-trip from Barbados on October 19, 2021, and call at Anguilla, St. Barts, St. Kitts, Nevis, Antigua, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Travelers who book now can enjoy 40 percent savings on the voyage. For more information about World Navigator's new 10-night, Caribbean golfing voyage, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

An exterior photo of World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages' first luxe-adventure expedition ship. The 196-guest-capacity ship brings guests on all-inclusive, luxury adventures to remote and captivating destinations around the world.
An exterior photo of World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages' first luxe-adventure expedition ship. The 196-guest-capacity ship brings guests on all-inclusive, luxury adventures to remote and captivating destinations around the world.

"We have created an enviable program that will provide golfers the opportunity to play multiple, world-class courses in some of the Caribbean's most exclusive and elegant destinations," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "And World Navigator's new elite Caribbean voyage is also a convenient opportunity for travelers to experience Atlas Ocean Voyages and our All Inclusive All The Way experience at a great value and in a region that is closer to home."

Golfing enthusiasts can combine World Navigator's Caribbean voyage with play at the region's premier, exclusive championship golf courses. Golfing guests can play at acclaimed links, including the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Cedar Valley Golf Club, Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club, and the private-island Canouan Estate. Guests can focus on the game as all the details are taken care of, such as all associated green and golf club fees; transportation of guests and clubs to and from the ship and course; free golf club storage on board; clubs polishing and shoe shining; shared golf cart (subject to availability); and more. World Navigator's Caribbean Golfing Tour is completely inclusive at $3,240 per guest.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, unlimited premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, WiFi and L'OCCITANE bath amenities. In every stateroom, guests enjoy plush robes, slippers and binoculars to use throughout the voyage, personalized coffee, teas and bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, Atlas' first ship, has begun service and will sail Caribbean, South America and Antarctica for winter 2021/22; and the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Central and South America in summer 2022. The cruise brand's second ship, World Traveller, launches in July 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet by the end of 2023. At 9,930 GRTs, Atlas Ocean Voyages' ships are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified.

The luxe-adventure cruise brand welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in its ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

The Navigator Suite is World Navigator's top accommodation. The 465 sq. ft. suites comprise a bedroom, living room, bathroom with spa shower and bathtub, and a double-wide balcony.
The Navigator Suite is World Navigator's top accommodation. The 465 sq. ft. suites comprise a bedroom, living room, bathroom with spa shower and bathtub, and a double-wide balcony.
Porto is World Navigator's main restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a choice of indoor and al fresco seating.
Porto is World Navigator's main restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a choice of indoor and al fresco seating.
The Dome Lounge, one of two lounges aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator that features lively entertainment and offers spectacular 270 degree panoramic vistas.
The Dome Lounge, one of two lounges aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator that features lively entertainment and offers spectacular 270 degree panoramic vistas.
The Serenity Lounge in World Navigator's SeaSpa, the first L'OCCITANE spa at sea offering a holistic, sensorial menu of therapies are hand-performed with authentic ingredients from Provence, certified in origin and proven effectiveness. The 950-sq.-ft. spa comprises two therapy rooms, a detoxing infrared sauna, and a serenity lounge with soothing vistas of the passing oceanscape through expansive windows.
The Serenity Lounge in World Navigator's SeaSpa, the first L'OCCITANE spa at sea offering a holistic, sensorial menu of therapies are hand-performed with authentic ingredients from Provence, certified in origin and proven effectiveness. The 950-sq.-ft. spa comprises two therapy rooms, a detoxing infrared sauna, and a serenity lounge with soothing vistas of the passing oceanscape through expansive windows.
"Horizon" category staterooms aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator. The stateroom measures 270 sq. ft. and features a floor-to-ceiling window, where the top-half glass panel lowers to create a Juliet balcony.
"Horizon" category staterooms aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator. The stateroom measures 270 sq. ft. and features a floor-to-ceiling window, where the top-half glass panel lowers to create a Juliet balcony.
Paula's Pantry is World Navigator's cafe, serving a variety of specialty sandwiches; salads; soups; cookies and cupcakes; specialty coffees made with small batch-roasted, organic, and Fairtrade-certified CaffèMilano beans; Kusmi teas; and fresh detox juices.
Paula's Pantry is World Navigator's cafe, serving a variety of specialty sandwiches; salads; soups; cookies and cupcakes; specialty coffees made with small batch-roasted, organic, and Fairtrade-certified CaffèMilano beans; Kusmi teas; and fresh detox juices.
The Atlas Lounge, one of two elegant lounges aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator that features lively entertainment.
The Atlas Lounge, one of two elegant lounges aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator that features lively entertainment.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-ocean-voyages-announces-new-2021-elite-caribbean-voyage-for-world-class-golfing-aboard-new-world-navigator-301376348.html

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages

