Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) Surges 99% Yet Its Low P/E Is No Reason For Excitement

Despite an already strong run, Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 99% in the last thirty days. The last 30 days were the cherry on top of the stock's 474% gain in the last year, which is nothing short of spectacular.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, given about half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 19x, you may still consider Atlas Pearls as a highly attractive investment with its 7.3x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Atlas Pearls as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Atlas Pearls' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

Atlas Pearls' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 98% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 20% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we can see why Atlas Pearls is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Bottom Line On Atlas Pearls' P/E

Atlas Pearls' recent share price jump still sees its P/E sitting firmly flat on the ground. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Atlas Pearls maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Atlas Pearls has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a low P/E.

