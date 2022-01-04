U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,796.94
    +0.38 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,850.32
    +265.26 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,615.52
    -217.28 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.90
    +21.59 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.05
    +0.97 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    +15.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6650
    +0.0370 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0060 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1070
    +0.7710 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,067.54
    -294.26 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.40
    +5.05 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Atlas Renewable Energy Recognized by SEAL Awards for Environmental Initiative with Primates

·4 min read

SEAL Awards recognizes Atlas Renewable Energy with its Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiatives Category

MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Renewable Energy, a global renewable energy generation company, has been recognized as SEAL Awards' Business Sustainability winner under the Environmental Initiative Award Category. Atlas was recognized for its environmental activity to preserve and protect the Howler Monkey species near its 444MW photovoltaic project La Pimienta, located in Mexico's municipality of Carmen in the state of Campeche.

SEAL awards Atlas Renewable Energy its Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiatives category
SEAL awards Atlas Renewable Energy its Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiatives category

The program consists of three main environmental benefits including the conservation of 300 hectares of secondary vegetation of the evergreen forest patches in the area, the creation of biological corridors to connect the forest patches that surround the solar plant, and the conservation of the Black Howler Monkey Habitat, which is an endangered species that has been red-listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUNC).

"Helping preserve biodiversity and improve local species' habitats near our renewable energy projects is of utmost importance and this is always taken into consideration in the design phase of a project," said Eddaly Cuesta, ESG Manager for Colombia and Mexico at Atlas Renewable Energy. "Seeing this program develop from a basic idea to a program with tangible results is very fulfilling from both a personal and professional perspective. Everything was possible thanks to the great leadership within Atlas, which understands that protecting and preserving biodiversity is an essential part of the development of our projects."

The environmental initiative aligns with Atlas' ESG pillar for biodiversity protection which intends to help protect and maintain environments and species near our renewable energy projects. With this, Atlas aims to motivate others within the industry and foster even more commitment toward the preservation and conservation of species and habitats. Within this pillar, Atlas has executed reforestation activities, donated seedlings, held workshops for environmental education, and has helped toward the conservation of different species across Chile, Brazil, and Mexico.

"We have a commitment as clean energy generators to provide power and to do so as sustainably as possible. Taking care of the ecosystems in which we operate is a priority for Atlas, not because it is required but because it's the right thing to do. That's why we often go above and beyond local regulations and do more than what is expected in this sense. I'm very proud of what Atlas has achieved, and the support from the other divisions within the company, such as EPC and Development, which have been fundamental in the materialization of this program", said Maria Jose Cortes, Head of ESG at Atlas Renewable Energy. "Thank you SEAL Awards for this recognition and thank you to our trusted partners such as BIOS, ERM, Ecology Institute AC, and IDB Invest for being such an important element during the development and execution of this initiative."

The first phase of the project, which consisted of the relocation of individual howler monkeys and the creation of corridors to connect forest patches, is well underway. Currently, the program is moving into phase two, which consists of monitoring the Black Howler monkey population for the next couple of years to ensure their wellbeing, executing reforestation actions and preserving the forest patches that continue to be connected by the biological corridors.

"The environmental merits of renewable energy are consistent and obvious," said Matt Harney, Founder of SEAL Awards. "Our judging panel found Atlas' prioritization of conservation and biodiversity in its La Pimienta Solar Project to be unique and exemplary. We encourage all renewable energy developers to model this conservation-centric approach."

About Atlas Renewable Energy
Atlas Renewable Energy is a renewable energy generation company that develops, builds, and operates renewable energy projects with long-term contracts across the Americas. The current company portfolio is 2.2GW of contracted projects in development, construction, or operational stages, and aims to expand by an additional 4GW in the next years.

Launched in early 2017, Atlas Renewable Energy includes an experienced team with the longest track record in the solar energy industry in Latin America. The company is recognized for its high standards in the development, construction, and operation of large-scale projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy is part of the Energy Fund IV, founded by Actis, a leading private equity investor in the energy sector. Atlas Renewable Energy's growth is focused on the leading emerging markets and economies, using its proven development, commercialization, and structuring know-how to accelerate the transformation toward clean energy. By actively engaging with the community and stakeholders at the center of its project strategy, the company works every day to provide a cleaner future.

To know more about Atlas Renewable Energy, visit: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

Atlas Renewable Energy Logo
Atlas Renewable Energy Logo

Contact: Dave Chambers / +44 (0)75 5788 7405 / dchambers@headlandconsultancy.com

SOURCE Atlas Renewable Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Will Build Nearly Twice As Many F-150 Electric Trucks Amid Hot Demand

    By the middle of 2023, Ford plans to ramp up to build 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks per year. Ford stock soared to a fresh 20-year high.

  • Tesla Fights California Law That Could Make Solar Energy Costs Soar

    In an announcement issued in late December, and reported by CNBC last Friday, electric vehicle and solar roof manufacturer Tesla has asked employees to fight a new California proposal that could make...

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in January

    First Solar has been around long enough that it doesn't garner a lot of headlines anymore, but it looks like a solid buy now.

  • ESG Commitments Maintain Strong Positioning in Sustainability Rankings

    S&P Global Ratings, Carbon Disclosure Project and Vigeo Eiris recognize our energy industry leadership in 2021

  • Nevada utility overcomes Carl Icahn opposition, closes pipeline deal

    The $1.5 billion cash deal brings new owners to the natural gas pipeline and storage assets in northwest Colorado and the region.

  • Electric truck battle heats up between Ford, GM as shares rise

    Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it will nearly double annual production capacity for its red-hot F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 vehicles as the model has already attracted nearly 200,000 reservations ahead of its arrival this spring at U.S. dealers. Ford's announcement comes a day ahead of rival General Motors Co's public introduction of the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup, which is slated to go on sale in early 2023. The Silverado E will be unveiled by GM Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday in a remote session connected with the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • Solar benefits hampered by net metering

    Solar benefits hampered by net metering rules that places greater costs on working class and poorer customers

  • China Stocks Suffer Worst Start Since 2019 on Profit Taking

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares had their worst start to the new year since 2019, as investors took profit on some of their most successful bets in 2021. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe benchmark CSI 300 index cl

  • This Oilfield Service Company Is Pivoting To Battery Tech

    The lagging oilfield service sector has some companies scrambling for new sources of revenue, and for Tetra Technologies, battery tech could be the pivot that brings it back into the game

  • Habitat for Humanity Debuts First Home Entirely Constructed Via 3D Printer

    In Virginia, the new homeowners also receive a miniature 3D printer to build anything they’ll want or need

  • Police Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado Wildfire

    (Bloomberg) -- Investigators located the ignition point of the devastating Boulder County, Colorado, wildfire that engulfed more than 1,000 buildings in drought-parched grasslands at the base of the Rocky Mountains, and the governor of the state underscored heightened risks posed by climate change.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset Prob

  • Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable highway

    Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after a winter storm snarled traffic in Virginia and left some drivers stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of interstate south of the nation's capital. Problems began Monday morning when a truck jackknifed on Interstate 95, the main north-south highway along the East Coast, triggering a swift chain reaction as other vehicles lost control, state police said. As hours passed and night fell, motorists posted messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.

  • Sewage spill closes beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties

    Several beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties remain closed to water activities due to a raw sewage spill in the Dominguez Channel estimated at up to 8.5 million gallons.

  • New York City Natural Gas Price Jumps Fivefold From Thursday

    (Bloomberg) -- A fast-moving winter storm on the East Coast is driving up demand for natural gas, and causing New York City prices to quintuple since Dec. 30. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe spot prices ma

  • GAF Energy's easy-install solar shingles aim to outshine Tesla roofs and traditional panels

    Putting solar panels on the roof is increasingly realistic for the average homeowner, but they tend to be specialized, aftermarket affairs or else whole-roof replacements. GAF Energy, a division of the roofing giant, claims its new solar shingles are simple enough to install that no special equipment or knowledge is required, making home renewable energy that much more accessible. Instead, they replace the shingles themselves, acting as both roofing material and solar panel array.

  • Kleptoparasitic bear steals wolves’ kill in filmed Yellowstone drama

    National Parks Service describes rare incident in which sneaky grizzly joined chase with the Junction Butte pack Wildlife officials in Yellowstone national park captured the “unusual” sight of a cheeky grizzly bear tagging along with a pack of hunting wolves, then making off with their kill. The enthralling video, posted to the National Parks Service Facebook page, shows the October incident in which the wolves from the Junction Butte pack in northern Yellowstone were joined by a lumbering grizz

  • Airlines: Over 6,000 flights delayed or canceled amid winter weather, COVID-19 surge

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro joins the Live show to provide updates on continued flight cancellations and delays due to winter storms and COVID surges, in addition to discussing Verizon and AT&T agreeing with the FAA to delay 5G expansions for another two weeks.

  • Ford to double production capacity of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

    Ford said Tuesday it will nearly double production capacity of its upcoming electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to 150,000 vehicles a year by mid-2023 in response to customer demand. The F-150 Lightning trucks, which will have a base price of $39,974 before tax incentives are applied and not including the destination fee, will be produced at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. The company made the decision after receiving nearly 200,000 reservations — essentially refundable placeholders before buying the vehicle — for the new electric pickup truck.

  • Ford doubles Lightning production as electric truck battle with GM heats up

    Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it will nearly double annual production capacity for its red-hot F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 vehicles as the model has already attracted nearly 200,000 reservations ahead of its arrival this spring at U.S. dealers. Ford's announcement comes a day ahead of rival General Motors Co's public introduction of the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup, which is slated to go on sale in early 2023. The Silverado E will be unveiled by GM Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday in a remote session connected with the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • Cars Stranded on I-95 in Virginia After Severe Winter Storm, Accidents

    Many drivers were stranded overnight on Interstate 95 in Virginia due to severe winter weather, disabled vehicles and downed trees. Photo: WJLA via Associated Press.