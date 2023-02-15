ATLAS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Cision

Strong financial results exceed FY2022 Revenue and EBITDA guidance

Continued successful execution of newbuild program and optimization of capital structure

LONDON, UK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights:

Fourth quarter 2022 financial performance compared to fourth quarter 2021:

Robust balance sheet with liquidity of $980.0 million, total borrowings (1) to total assets of 53.8%

Approximately 73% of Seaspan's total borrowings including preferred shares are fixed rate, protecting against an unpredictable inflationary and rising interest rate environment

Comments from Management:

Bing Chen, President and CEO of Atlas, commented, "Atlas delivered another strong annual financial and operating performance in 2022. Despite the challenges in the past year, the Seaspan team successfully executed on its newbuild program by delivering nine vessels, 115,400 TEU total, all ahead of schedule and each commencing their scheduled long-term charters. Through consistent operational excellence, we have delivered over 120 newbuilds since our IPO in 2005, and execution of the remainder of the program remains on track thanks to our experienced teams and integrated platform. We continued to strengthen our customer partnerships with global liners by forward fixing charters for 35 vessels in 2022, leveraging our creative customer solutions and differentiated business model."

"Despite the industry and pandemic challenges, APR Energy continued to pivot to long-term predictable cash flow opportunities. In 2022, the company extended two existing contracts to greater than three years in length, and renewed numerous contracts with existing customers. APR also successfully exported all turbines from Argentina and divested all remaining interests. APR remains disciplined to expand its services into new geographies and further its growth strategy of providing longer-term energy turnkey solutions."

"With our customers' trusted partnerships, our dedicated team and differentiated business model, we are well positioned to drive quality growth that consistently delivers value throughout market cycles."

Graham Talbot, CFO of Atlas, commented, "Our fourth quarter and 2022 results demonstrate our team's consistent high performance and the resilience of our fully integrated platform that delivers in all market conditions. In 2022 we focused on executing our fully financed newbuild program, continued to optimize our capital structure and fleet, improved our hedging position amidst an unpredictable inflationary environment, and received recognition of our credit improvements through new, reaffirmed, and upgraded credit ratings for Seaspan and Atlas."

"Our long-term model and diligent focus on asset quality is evidenced through 10 strategic vessel divestments in 2022, generating an additional $257.1 million in cashflow to optimize our balance sheet and allocate capital to future growth and to further optimize our fleet. This resulted in an expected revenue impact of $50.0 million for 2022. In October, we upgraded a $1.1 billion bank loan into a $1.5 billion ECA-backed JOLCO facility on improved terms, and in January 2023 we received a strong vote of confidence from our strategic shareholder Fairfax who exercised their remaining warrants to purchase six million common shares of Atlas."

"As we begin 2023 with a significant liquidity position of $980.0 million, a gross contracted cash flow balance of $18.2 billion, and all capex fully funded through attractively priced long-term financings, we remain well positioned to pursue attractive opportunities across our Maritime and Energy platforms and reinforce our industry leading positions."

Significant Developments in the Fourth Quarter of 2022 & Subsequent Events

The table below summarizes our Containership Leasing fleet as at December 31, 2022:



Actual Expected Containership Leasing (# of vessels) Q4 2022 2023 2024 2025 Beginning of period balance 129 131 153 189 Delivered/Acquired 3 — — — Future scheduled deliveries — 22 36 — Sold(1) (1) — — — End of period balance 131 153 189 189 End of period balance (managed)(1)(2) 8 9 9 9

(1) Include one asset held for sale as at December 31, 2022. The sale completed in January 2023 (2) Represents vessels that are operated on behalf of other owners



Containership Leasing Developments

In the fourth quarter, Seaspan accepted delivery of its fifth and sixth 11,800 TEU newbuild vessels and first 15,000 TEU newbuild vessel. Each of these vessels commenced a 5-year charter upon delivery.

In December 2022, Seaspan entered an agreement to sell a 4,250 TEU vessel for gross proceeds of $21.6 million, subject to closing conditions. The sale was completed in January 2023, and Seaspan continues to manage this vessel pursuant to a management agreement entered into in connection with the sale.

Mobile Power Generation Developments

In December 2022, APR Energy divested its diesel power generation business in Argentina through the sale of all of the shares in APR Energy SrL to Enerinv SrL and Enerarge SrL. As of the closing, APR Energy has no additional interests in Argentina and all turbines have been exported.

In January 2023, APR Energy renewed its contract with Imperial Irrigation District for a three year term commencing January 1, 2023 through to December 31, 2025.

In February 2023, APR Energy successfully completed its 12 month contract with a US counterparty to rent five turbines representing 120 MW.

Financing Developments

In October 2022, Seaspan completed its planned upgrade of a previously signed $1.1 billion bank loan financing into a $1.5 billion ECA-Backed JOLCO financing (the "Financing Upgrade"). Proceeds remain intended to finance Seaspan's package of 15 7,000 TEU newbuild vessels. This marks Seaspan's third ECA-JOLCO transaction. The Financing Upgrade increases the proceeds raised and significantly lowers the cost of capital through partnership with Sinosure, a Chinese ECA, and a tranche of fixed-rate capital from Japanese investors. The financing carries a 12-year tenor.

On January 13, 2023, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") exercised the remainder of their warrants to purchase six million common shares of Atlas. The warrants, of which five million were issued in April 2021 and one million in June 2021, had exercise prices of $13.00 and $13.71 per common share, respectively, for gross aggregate proceeds of $78.7 million. Immediately following this exercise, Fairfax and its affiliates held in aggregate 130.8 million common shares, representing 45.5% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Atlas.

Poseidon Acquisition of Atlas

On August 4, 2022, Atlas' Board of Directors received a non-binding proposal letter from Poseidon Acquisition Corp. ("Poseidon"), an entity formed by certain affiliates of Fairfax, certain affiliates of the Washington Family ("Washington"), David Sokol, Chairman of the Board of Atlas, and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., and certain of their respective affiliates, to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Atlas, other than common shares owned by Fairfax, Washington, Mr. Sokol and certain executive officers of the Company, for $14.45 cash per common share. The Board of Directors established a Special Committee consisting of independent directors to consider and negotiate the proposal.

On November 1, 2022, Atlas announced that, following the recommendation of the Special Committee and unanimous approval of the Board of Directors, Atlas had entered into a merger agreement with Poseidon pursuant to which Poseidon will acquire Atlas for cash consideration of $15.50 per common share. The transaction, which is subject to approval of holders of a majority of the common shares not owned by affiliates of Poseidon, regulatory approvals and receipt of consents, is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

On January 20, 2023, Atlas announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 24, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, Atlas common shareholders will be asked to, among other matters, consider and vote upon a proposal to adopt and approve the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") among Atlas, Poseidon and Poseidon Merger Sub, Inc., and the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement. The completion of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement remains subject to closing conditions described in Atlas' Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 9, 2023, including receipt of common shareholder approval at the Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually at 2:00 p.m., London Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ATCO2023, and all common shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A copy of the Proxy Statement is being mailed to all Atlas shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 and common shareholders may vote by mailing their proxy cards or by submitting their proxy online or by telephone. The Proxy Statement has been posted to the Company's website, atlascorporation.com, and can also be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Distribution

On October 6, 2022, the Board of Directors of Atlas declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.125 per common share. Regular quarterly dividends on the Series D, Series H, Series I and Series J preferred shares were also declared. All dividends were paid on October 31, 2022.

On January 5, 2023, the Board of Directors of Atlas declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.125 per common share. Regular quarterly dividends on the Series D, Series H, Series I and Series J preferred shares were also declared. All dividends were paid on January 30, 2023.

Common Shares Outstanding

As of February 1, 2023, there were 287.8 million common shares outstanding.

Consolidated Results:

The following table summarizes Atlas' consolidated results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts,

percentages and ratios, unaudited) December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Key Metrics













Revenue $ 436.4

$ 428.2

$ 1,697.4

$ 1,646.6 Net earnings 127.2

142.3

622.3

400.5 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 287.7

283.5

1,135.4

1,116.2 FFO(1) 207.0

190.5

818.1

791.1 FFO per Share, diluted(1) 0.71

0.72

2.84

2.98 Adjusted EPS, diluted(1) 0.38

0.42

1.51

1.68 Diluted EPS 0.38

0.48

1.96

1.26















Financial Position













Operating Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1)







3.8x

3.8x Ending Liquidity(2)







980.0

888.6 Gross Contracted Cash Flow(3)







18,230.6

18,023.6 Total Borrowings(1)(4)







6,078.6

5,703.5 Total Borrowings to Assets (%)







53.8 %

54.0 %















Operational













Containership Leasing Utilization 98.5 %

98.5 %

98.5 %

98.7 % Mobile Power Generation Utilization 62.8 %

61.4 %

68.4 %

73.8 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely comparable GAAP measure is included in this release beginning on page 15. (2) This is the total cash and cash equivalents balance plus the total available undrawn committed credit facilities at period end, excluding committed and undrawn newbuild financings. (3) Gross contracted cash flow as at December 31, 2022 includes $6.6 billion of lease payments receivable from operating leases, $1.7 billion of gross lease receivable from finance leases and $9.9 billion of gross lease payments from newbuild vessels with signed charter agreements that are undelivered as at December 31, 2022. Gross contracted cash flow as at December 31, 2021, includes $5.9 billion of lease payments receivable from operating leases, $1.3 billion of gross lease receivable from financing leases and $10.8 billion of gross lease payments for acquired vessels with signed charter agreements that are undelivered as at December 31, 2021. Gross contracted cash flow includes purchase obligations and excludes purchase options, extension options, higher charter rate options and profit-sharing components. (4) Total borrowings do not include debt to be incurred in connection with certain undelivered vessels.





Financial Results Summary:

Revenue increase of 1.9% to $436.4 million and 3.1% to $1,697.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in 2021. The increase in revenue is primarily related to the Mobile Power Generation segment due to higher asset utilization. Revenue from the Containership Leasing segment decreased 1.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to lower revenue due to the sale of 11 vessels since the fourth quarter of 2021 and lower rates, partially offset by the impact of nine vessel deliveries in the year. Revenue from the Containership Leasing segment increased 5.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 largely driven by delivery of newbuild vessels in the current year and a full year impact of deliveries from 2021, offset by vessel sales during the year. The increase in the Containership Leasing segment was offset by decreased revenue in the Mobile Power Generation segment from lower asset utilization.

Adjusted EBITDA increase of 1.5% to $287.7 million and 1.7% to $1,135.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2021. The increases in adjusted EBITDA were due to higher revenue, decrease in operating lease expense offset by a lower recovery relating to an indemnity claim under acquisition agreement. The decrease in operating lease expense relates to the lease reclassification from operating to financing as a result of pre-existing purchase options being exercised in January 2022 through August 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the increase in Adjusted EBITDA was partially offset by an increase in general corporate expenses including non-cash share-based compensation and professional fees incurred by the special committee to evaluate the take-private proposal from Poseidon.

FFO Per Share decrease of 1.4% to $0.71 and 4.7% to $2.84 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2021. Total funds from operations were higher due to increased revenue for the year and lower income tax expense offset by higher general and administrative expenses for the year and a smaller recovery recognized in the comparative 2021 period related to an indemnity claim made by Atlas relating to its acquisition of APR Energy. The decrease in FFO per share was primarily driven by an increase in diluted share count from the issuance of 25 million shares from the exercise of warrants in April 2022 and the impact of the maximum dilutive effect of the exchangeable notes based on the if-converted method.

Diluted EPS decrease of 20.8% to $0.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase in interest expense due to higher interest rates and increased operating debt from vessel deliveries partially offset by lower income tax expense. Diluted EPS increased to $1.96 from $1.26 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to non-cash items which included a $120.6 million gain on derivative instruments in 2022 and a $127.0 million loss on debt extinguishment in 2021.

Adjusted Diluted EPS decrease of 9.5% to $0.38 and 10.1% to $1.51 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to same periods in 2021. The decrease in adjusted diluted EPS was primarily due to the increase in diluted share count.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, Atlas had total liquidity of $980.0 million, consisting of $280.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $700.0 million of availability under undrawn committed credit facilities. As of December 31, 2022, we also had $6.1 billion of undrawn committed financing related to our newbuild vessels and an unencumbered asset base including 38 vessels with a book value of $1.8 billion.

Segmented Financial Results:

The following table summarizes selected segmented financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) Containership

Leasing

Mobile Power

Generation

Elimination

and Other(3)

Total Revenue $ 397.8

$ 38.6

$ —

$ 436.4 Operating expense 79.0

17.1

—

96.1 G&A expense 23.0

2.6

(1.2)

24.4 Operating lease expense 29.3

0.6

—

29.9 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 266.5

18.3

2.9

287.7 FFO(1) 193.9

25.3

(12.2)

207.0



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited) Containership

Leasing

Mobile Power

Generation

Elimination

and Other(3)

Total Revenue $ 1,543.0

$ 154.4

$ —

$ 1,697.4 Operating expense 309.2

44.2

—

353.4 G&A expense 76.6

33.5

(2.0)

108.1 Indemnification claim (income) under acquisition agreement —

(21.3)

—

(21.3) Operating lease expense 120.3

2.7

—

123.0 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 1,036.9

97.1

1.4

1,135.4 FFO(1) 791.2

86.4

(59.5)

818.1 Gross Contracted Cash Flow(2) 17,996.8

233.8

—

18,230.6

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely comparable GAAP measure is included in this release beginning on page 15. (2) Gross contracted cash flow as at December 31, 2022, includes $6.6 billion of lease payments receivable from operating leases, $1.7 billion of gross lease receivable from finance leases and $9.9 billion of gross lease payments from newbuild vessels with signed charter agreements that are undelivered as at December 31, 2022. Gross contracted cash flow includes purchase obligations and excludes purchase options, extension options, higher charter rate options and profit-sharing components. (3) Elimination and Other includes amounts relating to preferred shares, change in contingent consideration asset, elimination of intercompany transactions and unallocated amounts.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is the largest global containership lessor, primarily focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases with the world's largest container shipping liners. As at December 31, 2022, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 132 vessels with a total capacity of 1,219,080 TEU, and an additional 58 vessels under construction, increasing total fleet capacity to 1,919,080 TEU, on a fully delivered basis. For more information, visit seaspancorp.com.

About APR

APR provides rapidly deployable, large-scale power and fast-track mobile power to underserved markets and industries. APR's mobile, turnkey power plants help run industries, cities and countries globally in both developed and developing markets. For more information, visit aprenergy.com.

ATLAS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN MILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS)





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 280.0

$ 288.6 Accounts receivable

98.6

56.2 Inventories

50.0

46.4 Prepaid expenses and other

35.9

35.7 Asset held for sale

19.4

— Net investment in lease

21.0

16.8 Acquisition related assets

88.3

104.0



593.2

547.7









Property, plant and equipment

7,156.9

6,952.2 Vessels under construction

1,422.5

1,095.6 Right-of-use assets

746.7

724.9 Net investment in lease

887.4

741.5 Goodwill

75.3

75.3 Deferred tax assets

0.5

1.9 Derivative instruments

107.1

6.1 Other assets

312.8

424.4



$ 11,302.4

$ 10,569.6 Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 204.3

$ 183.4 Deferred revenue

25.2

46.6 Income tax payable

72.3

96.9 Long-term debt - current

238.4

551.0 Operating lease liabilities - current

115.3

155.1 Finance lease liabilities - current

222.2

— Other financing arrangements - current

147.5

100.5 Other liabilities - current

13.3

42.0



1,038.5

1,175.5









Long-term debt

3,453.4

3,731.8 Operating lease liabilities

391.7

562.3 Other financing arrangements

1,940.3

1,239.3 Derivative instruments

1.5

28.5 Other liabilities

51.2

17.7 Total liabilities

6,876.6

6,755.1









Cumulative redeemable preferred shares

296.9

296.9









Shareholders' equity:







Share capital

2.8

2.4 Additional paid in capital

3,724.2

3,526.8 Retained earnings

420.0

7.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18.1)

(19.1)



4,128.9

3,517.6



$ 11,302.4

$ 10,569.6

ATLAS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN MILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARES IN THOUSANDS AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)