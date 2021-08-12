U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

Atlas Restaurant Group Raises Minimum Wage To $15.00 Per Hour

·2 min read

The Hourly Rate Increase Will Impact Nearly 30% of the Company's 1,200 employees nationwide

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Restaurant Group today announced plans to raise the minimum wage to $15.00 per hour for all employees nationwide. The increase, which will be implemented next month, September 2021, will impact nearly 30% of the company's 1,200 employees across Maryland, Texas, and Florida.

Atlas currently operates 21 concepts with locations in Maryland, Texas and Florida. In 2022, Atlas will expand with additional locations set to open in Annapolis, Washington D.C. and Houston.

The restaurant group will ensure that earnings for all employees, including tipped workers, will reach a minimum of $15.00 per hour. The current minimum wage in Maryland is $11.75, $7.25 in Texas, and $10.00 in Florida. The current minimum wage at Atlas Restaurant Group is $12.00. The company is also offering a $250.00 bonus to all new employees who remain with the company for more than ninety days.

"We are making these changes because higher wages will improve the standard of living for our hardworking team members," said Atlas Restaurant Group Founder and CEO, Alex Smith. "We recognize the hardships that employees of the restaurant and hospitality industries have experienced as a result of the pandemic. With this in mind, we are working hard to implement solutions to offer our Atlas team members more financial stability and a greater sense of security for themselves and their families. Bottom line, it is the right thing to do."

In further support of its workforce, Atlas Restaurant Group now offers a more robust and affordable benefits package for their employees, including both company paid and voluntary benefits. The company pays for 50% of the following benefits: medical, dental, vision, teladoc, short-term disability, critical accident and illness, and pet insurance. The company covers at 100% a mental health benefit for all employees and household members, as well as life insurance in the amount of $50,000 for all employees.

For more information on Atlas Restaurant Group, please visit: www.atlasrestaurantgroup.com.

About Atlas Restaurant Group: With an uncompromising effort to deliver authentic cuisine from around the world, Atlas Restaurant Group is a lifestyle hospitality group founded in 2012 that focuses on the integrity of product, impeccable service and an unparalleled entertainment experience that has redefined the traditional dining experience. Atlas currently operates 21 concepts with locations in Maryland, Texas and Florida. In 2022, Atlas will expand with additional locations set to open in Annapolis, Washington D.C. and Houston.

Media Contact:

Sara Morgan
Sara@ElevenElevenPR.co
Eleven Eleven PR

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-restaurant-group-raises-minimum-wage-to-15-00-per-hour-301353932.html

SOURCE Atlas Restaurant Group

