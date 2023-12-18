Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) Not Flying Under The Radar

Atlassian Corporation's (NASDAQ:TEAM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 16x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the Software industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios below 4.4x and even P/S below 1.8x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

How Atlassian Has Been Performing

Atlassian certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Atlassian?

Atlassian's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 24% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 117% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 22% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 17% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Atlassian's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Atlassian maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Software industry, as expected. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Atlassian that you need to be mindful of.

