Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Could Be 33% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate
Key Insights
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Atlassian fair value estimate is US$284
Atlassian's US$192 share price signals that it might be 33% undervalued
Analyst price target for TEAM is US$258 which is 9.2% below our fair value estimate
How far off is Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$1.06b
US$1.35b
US$1.80b
US$2.17b
US$2.85b
US$3.34b
US$3.77b
US$4.14b
US$4.45b
US$4.71b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x17
Analyst x17
Analyst x11
Analyst x3
Analyst x2
Est @ 17.38%
Est @ 12.85%
Est @ 9.68%
Est @ 7.47%
Est @ 5.91%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9%
US$993
US$1.2k
US$1.5k
US$1.7k
US$2.0k
US$2.2k
US$2.4k
US$2.4k
US$2.4k
US$2.4k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.7b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.3%) = US$105b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$105b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$54b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$74b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$192, the company appears quite good value at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Atlassian as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.993. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Looking Ahead:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Atlassian, there are three essential items you should assess:
