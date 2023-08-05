Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 3, 2023

Atlassian Corporation Plc beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.57, expectations were $0.43.

Operator: Good afternoon and thank you for joining Atlassian’s Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website following this call. I will now hand the call over to Martin Lam, Atlassian’s Head of Investor Relations.

Martin Lam: Welcome to Atlassian’s fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 earnings call. Thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call today, we have Atlassian’s Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes; our Chief Revenue Officer, Cameron Deatsch; and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Binz. Earlier today, we published a shareholder letter and press release with our financial results and commentary for our fourth quarter fiscal year 2023. The shareholder letter is available on Atlassian’s Work Life blog and the Investor Relations section of our website, where you will also find other earnings related materials, including the earnings press release and supplemental investor data sheet. As always, our shareholder letter contains management’s insights and commentary for the quarter.

So during the call today, we will have brief opening remarks and then focus our time on Q&A. This call will include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s belief and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements should they change or cease to be current.

Story continues

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, including the section titled Risk Factors in our most recently filed annual and quarterly reports. During the call today, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to and are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is available in our shareholder letter, earnings release and investor data sheet on the IR website. Please keep in mind that we would like to allow as many of you to participate in Q&A as possible.

Easiest Majors to Take in College That Pay Well

nullplus/Shutterstock.com

To facilitate that, we will take one question at a time. Please rejoin the queue if you have another question or a follow-up, and we will do our best to come back to you later in the session. With that, I will turn the call over to Scott for opening remarks.

Mike Cannon-Brookes: Thank you all for joining us today. As you've already read in our shareholder letter, we delivered a strong quarter of financial results. We closed out FY 2023 with great momentum in cloud migrations, in enterprise, and across all our three markets. We generated over $3.5 billion in revenue this year, and over 250,000 customers now power their collaboration on our world-class cloud platform. Amidst a challenging year, we're extremely proud of all that we've accomplished. We said we play offense in FY ’23 and that’ exactly what we did. We migrated millions of users to our world-class cloud platform, we built game changing innovations such as Atlassian Intelligence, launched new products like Jira Product Discovery, delivered increased scale on our cloud platform, and unlock data residency in new locations like Germany and Singapore for our global customer base.

Working deeply with our customers, we're more and more excited about the value Atlassian Intelligence will deliver by leveraging the latest advancements in large language models, combined with each customer's unique data, and our world-class cloud platform, with our two decades of data driven insights into how teams work, we'll be able to further unleash each of our customers' potential across all our three markets. Today, we're seeing our bets pay off and that’s strengthening our conviction in our strategy. As we enter FY ‘24, we're eager to get after those large opportunities and believe we're well positioned to come out of the year even stronger. With that, I'll pass the call to the operator for Q&A.

See also 15 Most Peaceful Countries in the World and 25 Richest Women in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.