U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,048.42
    +2.78 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,431.44
    +40.47 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.74
    -13.27 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.76
    -28.51 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.55
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    +0.0050 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9380
    +0.1070 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,445.37
    +49.26 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.08
    +266.40 (+109.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Atlassian to Eliminate 500 Jobs in Latest Software Cutbacks

Brody Ford
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Atlassian Corp. will cut about 5% of its workforce, or 500 full-time employees, becoming the latest software company to eliminate jobs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We need to go further in rebalancing the skills we require to run faster at our company priorities,” co-Chief Executive Officers Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar wrote in a memo to employees disclosed in a regulatory filing Monday. The software company said it will incur about $70 million to $75 million in restructuring costs, primarily through the end of June.

The executives said the reductions don’t reflect Atlassian’s financial performance, rather they are to focus resources in growth divisions such as cloud computing. “This is different to a financially-driven reduction,” Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar wrote in the memo.

Atlassian, which has headquarters in Sydney and San Francisco, is known for its collaboration programs Trello and Jira. The company’s headcount more than tripled in the last four years to 10,787 employees at the end of 2022, according to filings.

The company had been one of the few software providers of its size not to have announced widespread job cuts. Enterprise peers Twilio Inc., Autodesk Inc., Okta Inc. and Workday Inc. are among those that have reduced their workforces in recent weeks.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • What is a SIMPLE IRA and who can have one?

    These plans are great for small businesses in search of a straightforward and inexpensive retirement plan.

  • Apple Stock Gets Bullish Rating Amid Shift To Apple-As-A-Service

    Apple stock jumped on Monday after getting its second bullish report from a Wall Street brokerage in as many trading days.

  • Man charged with blowing up two PG&E transformers in California

    A 36-year-old man has been charged with blowing up two Pacific Gas & Electric transformers, causing blasts that knocked out power to thousands of utility customers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

  • Argentina to Swap Peso Debt to Ease $35 Billion Default Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina will give investors the chance to exchange holdings of local debt into new bonds in a bid to ease fears of a default on the government’s $35 billion dollars of local debt coming due in the second quarter.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on D

  • Goldman Says Buy Apple After Years on Sidelines of 300% Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is recommending buying Apple Inc. shares for the first time in nearly six years, after being mostly on the sidelines as the iPhone maker’s stock more than quadrupled in value.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla’s

  • Don’t fear an AI-induced jobs apocalypse just yet

    The West suffers from too little automation, not too much

  • All Chip Stocks Aren't the Same: Here's Why We Chose This One

    We started a position in this semiconductor name, but not in other competitors, and this is why; also, we shed some 'light' on a Bullpen stock.

  • Gender Diversity Helps Companies Deliver Better Returns, Says BofA

    In the U.S., companies that focused on gender diversity at the board, C-suite, and firm level consistently delivered higher return on equity and lower earnings volatility, finds a new report from Bank of America.

  • Job postings offering hybrid work have tripled since 2019 — here’s how many people are still working from home

    Job postings that allow at least one day of remote work per week have tripled since 2019. The paper analyzed job postings in five English-speaking countries: the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Job postings offering the opportunity to work from home at least one day a week increased threefold in the U.S., and for the four other countries studied, remote-work opportunities grew approximately fivefold.

  • Bath & Body Works, Third Point proxy fight averted as retailer appoints new board member

    The proxy fight brewing between Third Point LLC and Bath & Body Works Inc. was averted Monday as the retailer appointed a new board member with the activist investor's blessings.

  • Digital Media Solutions Stock Slides As Prism Withdraws Takeover Offer; Knocks Off 14% Workforce

    Digital Media Solutions, Inc's (NYSE: DMS) Board completed its review to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Board has unanimously determined to continue executing the company's strategic plan as an independent, public company. On Mar. 3, 2023, Prism Data, LLC notified the company that it withdrew the Sept. 8 proposal to snap the company at $2.50 per share. DMS implemented a restructuring plan to create efficiency, save costs and strategically target area

  • All Eyes on Adidas: Yeezy Woes and Competitor Gains Will Be in Spotlight During Earnings This Week

    After the company provided its financial guidance for 2023, Adidas is set to release its full year fiscal 2022 results on Wednesday.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • 5 Retirement Retirement Withdrawal Mistakes That Could Wreck Your Finances

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    For 401(k) plans and other pension plans, federal law requires a spouse as the primary beneficiary, and choosing any other beneficiaries for those plans requires spousal waiver and consent. Without named beneficiaries, retirement accounts will go to your estate and be processed through probate.

  • How Much Should I Have Saved For Retirement By My 30s?

    Although turning 30 might feel like an unwelcome leap toward old age, don't worry! You've still got decades left before retirement. That said, 73% of working adults started thinking seriously about retirement in their 30s, according to Thrivent's Retirement Readiness … Continue reading → The post How to Plan for Retirement at 30 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.