U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.03
    -44.09 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,472.88
    -168.30 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,924.98
    -279.18 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,019.06
    -26.98 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.09
    -3.87 (-3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.30
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5920
    +0.0360 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3072
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7930
    +0.2030 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,835.90
    -2,255.12 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.97
    -37.38 (-3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Atlassian launches Atlas to improve team alignment

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

At its Team '22 conference today, Atlassian announced the launch of Atlas, a new service for cross-functional team updates it previously offered as a beta under the name 'Team Central.' The service is meant to be a central repository for what teams are working on -- with those updates limited to a Twitter-like 280 characters.

"When the pandemic hit, this digital acceleration that we were already experiencing went into super high gear. People adopted whatever tools they needed to get their job done in this incredibly chaotic manner, but it kept people working, I think it probably kept people safe and alive -- but it introduced an accelerated amount of chaos," said Erika Trautman, the VP of Product, Work Management for Atlas.

Image Credits: Atlassian

Because of this chaos, information often ends up all over the place and nobody really knows who is doing what anymore. As Trautman noted, a lot of companies tried to get everybody on a single platform to bring more structure into their processes, but in her view, that's just not how people work. At best, you end up with a compliant workforce and average outcomes, she noted, with teams using tools that may not offer the specialized capabilities they need to do their best work.

So with Atlas, Atlassian built a tool that can connect teams and rein in this chaos but still allows them to work with the best tools for their jobs. The idea is to provide teams with information about what everybody is working on and connect those updates to specific cross-team goals (like Epics in Jira Software). Users can post their updates in Atlas itself but also connect to the likes of Jira or Trello to post them. There are also integrations with Slack and Microsoft Teams, both for sharing updates, getting reminders and receiving digests of what everybody is doing.

Image Credits: Atlassian

Those digests are a key feature, by the way. By default, Atlas will ask teams to post updates on their work every week and update their goals every month (and if they feel like it, they can include videos, images and GIFs, too). Every Monday, users will receive personalized digests in the channel of their choice with updates on the projects they follow.

Every user also gets a personalized profile with their own projects and goals so other employees can see what they are working on -- and there is a team profile, too.

Sherif Mansour, a distinguished product manager at Atlassian, noted that the company has already been working with the likes of Warby Parker, Canva, LaunchDarkly and a 'popular streaming company' on testing Atlas. At many of these companies, a marketing team may be working in Trello and the software team in Jira and the HR team may use yet another service. "It actually doesn't matter anymore, because they all say what they're working on, how it's connected to the other piece of work and they all have a common vocabulary," he explained.

As an added bonus, he said, a tool like Atlas also replaces "a crap ton of status meetings that nobody likes" and the annoying spreadsheets that product managers often send out to teams to fill out (only for them the mysteriously disappear).

Image Credits: Atlassian

Recommended Stories

  • Atlassian gets a data lake and analytics service

    Atlassian today announced the launch of its new data lake and Atlassian Analytics, a front end for its data lake that will allow its customers to easily query all of the data they have stored across the various Atlassian products they use. The new Analytics service is based on its acquisition of data analysis and visualization service Chartio in early 2021. Over the course of the last few years, Atlassian heavily invested into its core technology platform, which is now shared across its cloud products.

  • Atlassian's Compass is mission control for software development

    Atlassian today unveiled Compass, a new tool to help software teams keep track of all of the microservices they built and consume inside their organization. Tiffany To, head of product for Agile and DevOps at Atlassian, noted that Atlassian itself has about 1,500 microservices in production right now. "It's not surprising that this then creates this need to create some way to track all of those microservices," she explained.

  • 3 Signs You Should Skip Your High School Reunion (and 3 Signs You Should Attend), According to a Therapist

    The invitation to your high school reunion arrives, and you’re instantly flooded with a range of emotions—curiosity, but also hesitation. What’s the right decision here? Should you go? Studies have shown that...

  • Stackblitz raises $7.9M to bring a better IDE to your browser

    StackBlitz, a developer-focused startup that uses WebAssembly and WebContainers to give you a full development environment in your browser, today announced that it has raised a $7.9 million seed funding round led by Greylock with participation from GV, GitHub co-founder Tom Preston-Werner, atSpoke co-founder Jay Srinivasan and Appurify co-founder Pratyus Patnaik. At its core, StackBlitz gives you a full development environment in the browser. The service currently supports JaveScript-adjacent frameworks like Next.js, Nuxt, Node.js, React and Angular.

  • Wale Ayeni, head of investments for IFC in Africa, Middle East and Central Asia, is leaving the firm

    Wale Ayeni, the regional head of venture capital investments for the IFC in Africa, has left the International Finance Corporation (IFC), TechCrunch learned on Wednesday. Ayeni, who also led the firm’s venture capital efforts, more recently in the Middle East and Central Asia, is leaving after more than five years. The venture capital arm of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, is known to back prominent tech companies across frontier markets.

  • OpenAI's new DALL-E model draws anything — but bigger, better, and faster than before

    DALL-E 2 does the same thing fundamentally, turning a text prompt into a surprisingly accurate image. It's actually faster despite producing more imagery, meaning more variations can be spun out in the handful of seconds a user might be willing to wait. Part of that improvement comes from a switch to a diffusion model, a type of image creation that starts with pure noise and refines the image over time, repeatedly making it a little more like the image requested until there's no noise left at all.

  • Apple made a special list of must-have iPhone apps, and it snubbed Facebook

    At this point in the lifecycle of the smartphone market, I seriously doubt there’s anyone out there who doesn’t already have an idea of which apps they want to download when they buy a new iPhone. Apple, nevertheless, maintains a list of apps that can be found inside its App Store which essentially amounts to … The post Apple made a special list of must-have iPhone apps, and it snubbed Facebook appeared first on BGR.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 13 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 most ambitious metaverse companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion regarding the metaverse industry, its dynamics, and its future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World. Imagine being able to jump from one concert to another in […]

  • Uber to add planes, trains, hotel, and bus bookings into its app

    Flight bookings will launch next year and hotel reservations could come in 2024

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Trump's Truth Social in trouble as financial, technical woes mount

    Here's a truth former president Donald Trump doesn't want to hear: His social network, Truth Social, is falling apart. The app - a Twitter look-alike where posts are called "truths" - has seen its downloads plunge so low that it has fallen off the App Store charts. The company is losing investors, executives and attention. And though his adult sons just joined, Trump himself hasn't posted there in weeks.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The

  • Trump Media SPAC Skids After Musk's Twitter Buy, Top Execs Exit

    Even without all these various hold ups, Truth Social users have had a tough time actually using the app.

  • Amazon's planned worker chat app would reportedly ban words like 'union'

    Amazon is reportedly prepping a worker chat app that would ban words like 'union' and 'pay raise.'

  • Google Backed VerSe Commands $5B Valuation After Latest Funding Round: Reuters

    India's VerSe Innovation has raised 5 million in a funding round led by Canada's top pension fund. The funding has put a $5 billion valuation on the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google-backed parent of short-video app Josh and news aggregator Dailyhunt, Reuters reports. Josh, which has more than 150 million monthly active users, competes in India with local rival Moj and Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram Reels. VerSe expects the investment to strengthen the AI-powered lo

  • Microsoft Has a New Minecraft That Might Teach Your Kids Something

    At a glance, one might wonder why the game inspires such rabid devotion among kids and adults alike, netting it the impressive title of the best-selling video game of all time. After all, it's blocky graphics hardly look to be of the award-winning variety that consoles like Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X feature. Originally launched in 2009, the original version of the world-building simulator was built in a single weekend by Swedish developer Markus Persson and was released for people to download free.

  • Uber Is Pushing Its ‘Super App’ Plans With Broader Offerings in This Market

    The ride-sharing company is adding tickets for trains, buses, and planes, as well as car rentals, to its U.K. app this year.

  • Korean authorities tell Google it can't remove apps that link to external payments

    Google will be violating Korean law if it pushes through with its plan to remove apps linking out to external payment methods, Korean authorities warn.

  • Epic Games made a mobile app that turns photos into 3D models

    RealityScan is currently in limited beta.