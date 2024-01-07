Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Atlassian

What Is Atlassian's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Atlassian had US$999.6m in debt in September 2023; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$2.27b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.27b net cash.

A Look At Atlassian's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Atlassian had liabilities of US$1.91b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.40b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$2.27b in cash and US$368.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$669.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to Atlassian's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$58.3b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Atlassian boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Atlassian's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Story continues

Over 12 months, Atlassian reported revenue of US$3.7b, which is a gain of 24%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Atlassian?

Although Atlassian had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$930m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. One positive is that Atlassian is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Atlassian that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.