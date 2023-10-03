Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Atlassian's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Atlassian had US$999.6m in debt in June 2023; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$2.16b in cash, leading to a US$1.16b net cash position.

How Healthy Is Atlassian's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Atlassian had liabilities of US$2.03b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.42b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.16b in cash and US$477.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$813.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to Atlassian's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$51.9b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Atlassian boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Atlassian's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Atlassian wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 26%, to US$3.5b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Atlassian?

While Atlassian lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$842m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. One positive is that Atlassian is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But that doesn't change our opinion that the stock is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Atlassian .

