Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders have earned a 22% CAGR over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 173% in five years. It's also up 22% in about a month.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Atlassian didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Atlassian can boast revenue growth at a rate of 26% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 22% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Atlassian worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Atlassian in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Atlassian has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 85% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 22% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Atlassian better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Atlassian you should be aware of.

