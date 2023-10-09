Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders have earned a 20% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) which saw its share price drive 150% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 14% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Atlassian made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Atlassian can boast revenue growth at a rate of 27% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 20% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Atlassian seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Atlassian in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Atlassian had a tough year, with a total loss of 9.6%, against a market gain of about 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 20% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Atlassian that you should be aware of.

