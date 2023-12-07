Is Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Atlassian's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Atlassian had US$999.6m in debt in September 2023; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$2.27b in cash, leading to a US$1.27b net cash position.

A Look At Atlassian's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Atlassian had liabilities of US$1.91b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.40b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.27b in cash and US$368.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$669.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to Atlassian's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$48.7b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Atlassian boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Atlassian can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Atlassian reported revenue of US$3.7b, which is a gain of 24%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Atlassian?

While Atlassian lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$930m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. The good news for Atlassian shareholders is that its revenue growth is strong, making it easier to raise capital if need be. But that doesn't change our opinion that the stock is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Atlassian you should know about.

