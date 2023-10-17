The new Atlee Building celebrates its grand opening as its past is honored

BERLIN TOWNSHIP — A beautiful new structure stands on the space once occupied by a beautiful old structure, and it bears the name of its predecessor.

The Atlee Building, 4786 E. Main St., on the southwest side of the Ohio 39/ U.S. Route 62 intersection, houses four new businesses in the space that once occupied the Pomerene House.

The Atlee Building is home to Blue Sky Cafe, S. Flynn Home, Atlee Suites and Remedy Salon and Spa.

Janet Flickinger, director of operations for Berlin Main Street Merchants welcomed the Atlee to Berlin and to the Main Street Merchants organization.

A monument that used to be in the former Pomerene House commemorating Atlee Pomerene is now displayed in front of the new Atlee Building, built on the same ground where the Pomerene House once stood.

"We are so excited to have these four new businesses in Berlin," Flickinger said. "And we wish you all the success.

"Everyone was really sad for the demolition of the Atlee Pomerene House," she continued. "The memories and the history disappeared before our eyes. But, today, when we look at this building, Zach and Tom (Lee), and Sadie and Kyle (Beachy), you have honored the history of the Atlee Pomerene House and created this stunning new building that will create its own legacy in Berlin through the years."

Grateful to be a part of the project

Sadie Beachy, who along with her husband Kyle own S. Flynn Home, welcomed all the guests and thanked them for coming to celebrate the opening of the new building. Their sister company, S. Flynn Design & Build, helped design the building.

"On behalf of S. Flynn Design & Build, I want to thank the Atlee Leadership Team. You guys trusted us with your vision, and that's not an opportunity we take for granted," she said. "You poured your hearts and souls into making this vision a reality.

Sadie and Jordan Beachy, left, owners of S. Flynn Home Store greet visitors Friday afternoon at the grand opening celebration of the Atlee Building, which houses S. Flynn, along with Blue Sky Cafe, the Atlee Suites and the Remedy Spa.

"The Atlee Building is not just a location, it is a symbol of unity and collaboration," Beachy continued. "We're grateful to be part of this vibrant community of businesses, and the camaraderie we share as entrepreneurs is really special. We look forward to growing and thriving together."

S. Flynn Home began as a store offering carefully curated home goods and furniture to the design firm's clients.

"Our transition from an online platform to a brick and mortar has been made possible by incredible support from clients, family, friends and this community," she said. "Your continued support drives us to be better every day, and your belief in our vision has given us the confidence that we needed to take this step and create a more personalized shopping experience."

She added that as they prepared to cut the ribbon and welcome everyone into the beautiful new space, their hearts were overflowing with gratitude.

An example of service to residents and visitors

Holmes County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Gerber said the Atlee Building is a perfect example of Holmes County can serve its visitors as well as residents.

"To combine businesses that serve both the visiting public and folks that live here is part of the vitality of Berlin," Gerber said. "Kudos on that combination. Great job there."

Kyle and Sadie Beachy, from left, owners of S. Flynn Home, who helped design the Atlee House, joined Zach and Sarah Lee and their children Adrienne, Adelynn, Austin and Amelia, proprietors of the Blue Sky Cafe, and Judge Tom Lee and his wife Dawn at the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Atlee House Friday in Berlin.

Holmes County Probate Judge Tom Lee, his wife Dawn, their son Zach and his wife Sarah, along with Kyle and Sadie Beachy are the Atlee Leadership Team.

Berlin Construction was the general contractor, and numerous subcontractors and local tradesmen were part of the project, along with S. Flynn Design & Build designed the building.

"This is a special day for all of us. We've had so many folks from the community stop in and say how much they love the building," Lee said. "I can't tell you how much that meant, because we really wanted to do something that the community would appreciate."

Lee noted it was important to honor the legacy of Atlee Pomerene and his family, a huge part of the Berlin community and history.

Lee cited a monument that was part of the original Pomerene House that was incorporated into the Atlee Building, along with using some of the original doors, restored. Historical pictures and articles were also displayed throughout the businesses.

Judge Lee shares history of Atlee Pomerene

Lee shared some history about Atlee Pomerene, who was born in Berlin in 1863. He died in 1937. He was a lawyer and a statesman, serving as U.S. Senator for 12 years.

Pomerene attended Princeton and law school at the University of Cincinnati, where he befriended Gen. Charles G. Dawes, who served as the 30th Vice President under Calvin Coolidge (1925-29). Gen. Dawes offered a dedicatory address about Pomerene at a ceremony at the Pomerene House in 1939.

Atlee Pomerene played a huge role in the development of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Trade Commission, which are still active today.

Pomerene's father was a respected surgeon and four of his siblings were doctors, two were lawyers, and his uncle was Joel Pomerene, after whom the local hospital in Millersburg was originally named.

