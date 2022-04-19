U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

ATLIS MOTOR VEHICLES AND VCST ANNOUNCE e-DRIVE COLLABORATION TO SUPPORT ELECTRIC VEHICLE COMMERCIALIZATION

·3 min read

  • ATLIS building a world-class supply chain to enable its EV platform and work truck development

  • Collaboration integrates electric gearbox modules to help increase efficiency, range and enable true work truck performance characteristics

MESA, Ariz., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a start-up mobility technology company developing an electric work truck and the batteries and motors to drive it, announced an effort with VCST, a world-class automotive supplier of powertrain components, to support its product development. ATLIS will integrate VCST's e-drive gearbox solutions into its EV platform to help increase efficiency, range and enhance driving dynamics and overall performance.

The ATLIS XT is a purpose-built, fully electric truck designed to support people and fleet owners who work in agriculture, service, utility and construction industries. Belgium-headquartered VCST provides single and multispeed e-drives and components for engines, transmission and electronic brake systems for global automotive manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers.

The ATLIS XP skateboard platform is the base for the 500-mile range electric ATLIS XT pickup. The standard XP platform consists of two identical modular drive systems located in the front and rear of the vehicle, four traction motors, independent suspension, drive-by-wire technology and an ATLIS battery pack. The modular system is designed to be plug-and-play, from a pickup to a box truck to a flatbed and will enable the vehicle to be 100 percent serviceable by the owner, even on the side of the road.

"Our work with VCST represents another milestone in our commitment to build the kind of world-class supply chain we need to commercialize our XP platform and XT work truck," said Mark Hanchett, CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles. "VCST's e-drive solutions are among those ATLIS will integrate into our product design so we can provide owners with the kind of reliable emissions-free performance characteristics they need to get their jobs done."

The XT pickup will offer best-in-class towing of 17,000 lbs. with a hitch and a max tow rating of 35,000 (GCWR) pounds with fifth wheel and gooseneck. XT configurations include service body upfits, 2-door or 4-door, 6.5-foot and 8-foot beds with dual rear wheel option, towing capabilities of 10,000 lbs., 14,000 lbs. and 17,000 lbs. XT owners will be able to choose from a 300, 400 or 500-mile battery pack that ranges from 125kWh up to 250kWh capacity and will fully charge in just 15 minutes using a 1.5 MW charging station.

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles
ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlis-motor-vehicles-and-vcst-announce-e-drive-collaboration-to-support-electric-vehicle-commercialization-301528019.html

SOURCE Atlis Motor Vehicles

