ATM-maker Diebold Nixdorf moving headquarters and 100 jobs to North Canton

Diebold Nixdorf's facility in North Canton. The company is going to move its headquarters from Hudson to North Canton.

NORTH CANTON − Diebold Nixdorf is moving its global headquarters from Hudson to North Canton.

It's the first time in 50 years the company's Northeast Ohio operations will be under one roof, spokesman Mike Jacobsen said.

Diebold Nixdorf, which manufactures ATMs and other banking systems, has been headquartered in Hudson since late 2021. The company's corporate offices previously were in Green.

Jacobsen said about 100 employees ― including executive, human resource and other administrative positions ― will move to the 347,000-square-foot complex at 334 Orchard Ave NE.

"We very much appreciate the Hudson community period of time our headquarters was located there," he said.

However, the company saw value in consolidating its North American operations. Jacobsen said the move has been "in the works" for some time. The transition will begin in mid-February and is expected to be complete on March 1.

Why is Diebold Nixdorf moving from Hudson to North Canton?

The company's efforts in recent years have involved cost-cutting and reducing its real-estate footprint. The company emerged from bankruptcy in August.

Diebold Nixdorf moved manufacturing from North Carolina to the former Suarez Corporation building in North Canton in late 2019 and had expanded into a 160,000-square-foot addition by mid-2023. Jacobsen said work is underway to "build-out" existing space for headquarters at the Hoover District complex.

Approximately 500 manufacturing employees work at the site now. Diebold Nixdorf has about 1,000 employees throughout Northeast Ohio who work a mix of on-site, hybrid and fully remote jobs.

Jacobsen said the Hoover District location provides opportunities for additional expansions if needed.

"If we have the need in the future to grow, there's some capacity there," he said.

Diebold Nixdorf is moving its global headquarters from Hudson to North Canton in early 2024.

Reaction to Diebold's move to Stark County

Patrick DeOrio, North Canton's director of administration, said the city was pleased to learn the company's continued financial restructuring involves moving good-paying jobs to the Hoover District.

"We certainly appreciate the income tax that that brings," he said. "But more importantly, what I see is a bit of momentum coming around this Hoover project."

DeOrio said Diebold Nixdorf employees frequently walk to The Howlin Bird restaurant downtown for lunch and he anticipates the headquarters relocation to spur more business activity.

"We welcome this," he said. "We're excited about it, and March 1 can't get here soon enough."

North Canton offered the company no new incentives, DeOrio added. Diebold Nixdorf did not meet "stringent" job creation and payroll requirements to receive a 50% income tax refund in past years. That five-year agreement ― offered to attract the manufacturing operations ― expires this summer.

A spokeswoman for the city of Hudson did not immediately return a message Tuesday afternoon seeking comment.

